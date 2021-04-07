Hain Celestial Brands Expand Commitment to National Military Non-Profit Folds of Honor

U.S. markets close in 5 hours 31 minutes

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN), a leading organic and natural products company providing consumers with A Healthier Way of Life®, announced the expansion of its partnership with Folds of Honor, a 501C-3 national nonprofit dedicated to providing educational scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled American service members, with more than 40 percent of recipients representing ethnically diverse groups. In September 2020, the initial partnership was announced, and Hain Celestial's support has already impacted hundreds of military families.

Hain Celestial brands supporting Folds of Honor include: Live Clean®; TERRA®; Garden of Eatin'®; Sensible Portions®; The Greek Gods®; and Celestial Seasonings®.

Hain Celestial is broadening the program's reach to include select Celestial Seasonings® teas and The Greek Gods® yogurt products. These specially-marked products join continuing program brands Live Clean®, Sensible Portions®, TERRA® and Garden of Eatin'®. Packaging for these brands now features the Folds of Honor seal, reiterating this important partnership.

"We are proud to support the Folds of Honor motto — Honor their sacrifice. Educate their legacy," said Hain Celestial Chief Commercial Officer Chris Boever. "As we look to the summer, it may be the first time many Americans have gathered in more than a year. We believe red, white and blue packaging is a welcoming, festive touch, and a fun way to celebrate summer holidays."

Hain Celestial will roll out new Folds of Honor branded products across its beverage and snack brands throughout the year. This summer, consumers can feel even better about purchasing Hain Celestial products while celebrating Memorial Day and the Fourth of July, honoring military veterans and their families.

"Our product rollout embodies the spirit of the partnership by bringing better-for-you products to consumers, across our portfolio, " said Boever. "We're especially proud to have delivered Live Clean® Hand Sanitizer so rapidly to market last year, at a time when Americans needed it the most. Consumers have indicated the fragrance and quality of the hand sanitizer makes it their new favorite, and we're adding products to this new line,a soap and a lotion, as a result of the success in collaborating to help protect Americans."

"Since our partnership with Hain began last year, we're proud to share that they've been an important contributor in our fight for the future of military families and a supporter of our educational programs," said Lt Col Dan Rooney Founder, CEO Folds of Honor. "We appreciate Hain Celestial bringing so many products to the market that celebrate the service of military members."

Hain Celestial brands supporting Folds of Honor include:

  • Live Clean®: Vegetarian and cruelty-free personal care products, including hand soaps made from 98% plant and naturally derived-based ingredients, and hand sanitizer that kills 99.9% of germs. Made with recyclable packaging, you can feel good about the products you and your family use.

  • TERRA®: Deliciously seasoned-to-perfection vegetable chips made from a collection of real vegetables like sweet potatoes, naturally blue potatoes, Yukon gold potatoes, yuca, taro, batata and parsnip. Also available in Red, White & Blues for the summer holidays.

  • Garden of Eatin'®: Perfectly crispy tortilla chips made from organic blue, yellow and white corn sourced from family-owned farms. Available in Red Hot Blues, White Chips and Blue Chips.

  • Sensible Portions®: Craveably, crunchy, better-for-you Garden Veggie Straws with no artificial flavors or preservatives and 30% less fat than the leading potato chip* and allows for 38 straws per serving(*7g fat in our product compared to the leading potato chip at 10g fat per 28g serving). Also available in limited edition Stars & Stripes.

  • The Greek Gods®: Indulgently creamy Greek-style yogurt made with wholesome, quality ingredients, for a superior silky smooth texture. All Taste No Tang®. Available in Strawberry, Blueberry and Honey Vanilla flavor 4-packs.

  • Celestial Seasonings® Cold Brew Iced Tea: The perfect glass of refreshing iced tea anytime, with no boiling required. New convenient cold water steeping method brews in minutes to make any moment more chill. Available in Sweetened Black Tea, Unsweetened Black Tea, Half and Half, Citrus Sunrise, and Red, White & Blueberry.

For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship, please visit foldsofhonor.org/.

About The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN) is a leading organic and natural products company, committed to creating A Healthier Way of Life® since 1993. Headquartered in Lake Success, NY, with operations across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, Hain represents more than 40 widely known and beloved brands in the health and wellness space, including Celestial Seasonings® tea, Terra® chips, The Greek Gods® yogurt, MaraNatha® nut butters, Garden of Eatin'® snacks and Alba Botanica® personal care products. Hain is committed to environmentally sustainable practices and is a proud partner of Folds of Honor, a 501C-3 national nonprofit dedicated to providing educational scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled American service members. For more information, visit http://www.hain.com.

About Folds of Honor
Folds of Honor is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to families of military men and women who have fallen or been disabled in combat while serving in the United States armed forces. Our educational scholarships support private education tuition and tutoring for children in grades K-12, as well as higher education tuition assistance for spouses and dependents. Founded in 2007 by Major Dan Rooney, an F-16 fighter pilot in the Oklahoma Air National Guard who served three tours of duty in Iraq, Folds of Honor is proud to have awarded more than 12,500 scholarships in all 50 states, as well as Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, including more than 3,800 in 2016 alone. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship, visit www.foldsofhonor.org.

Contacts:
Corey Carmichael
Robin Communications
901-481-5108
corey@robincomm.com

