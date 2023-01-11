U.S. markets close in 3 hours 24 minutes

Hair Accessories Global Market Report 2022

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hair Accessories Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global hair accessories market.

This report focuses on hair accessories market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the hair accessories market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

The global hair accessories market is expected to grow from $19.06 billion in 2021 to $21.99 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%. The hair accessories market is expected to grow to $35.41 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.7%.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the hair accessories market are Hairline Illusions LLC, Henry Margu, Goody Products Inc., Diana Enterprise Inc, Conair Corporation, JD Beauty, Motown Tress, Hennes & Mauritz AB, Forever 21, Fromm International, Annie International Inc, Silke London Ltd, Hair Drama Company, Bunzee Bands, Riot Accessories Ltd., SwirlyCurly Hair, SOQ Jewelry, Creative Findings, Good Hair Days, Jennifer Behr, Lele Sadoughi, PuffCuff LLC, Hairline Illusions, and LATADA.

The hair accessories market consists of the sales of hair accessories by entities (organizations, sole traders, and distributors) used to decorate hairstyles. Hair accessories are things that are wrapped, inserted, affixed, or knotted to the hair. Women are the primary users of hair accessories all around the world.

Hair accessories come in a variety of materials, forms, and sizes. Some hair accessories are better for removing bangs from the face, while others are better for keeping haircuts in place. Ornaments and the materials used to make hair ornaments have been used to reflect fashion level, social class, religion, and age group throughout history.

The main types of products in the hair accessories market include clips and pins, headbands, wigs and extensions, elastics and ties, and others. The clips and pins of hair accessories are used to hold back or fasten the hair and to keep the hairstyle perfectly set for a long time.

They are typically made from plastic and metal and are designed to secure hair without pulling or breaking it. Hair clips are useful items for everyday usage, whether for utility or aesthetics. The various distribution channels include hypermarkets and supermarkets, general stores, online or e-commerce, and are used in personal applications and commercial applications.

North America was the largest region in the hair accessories market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the hair accessories market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Increasing consumers' focus on looks and aesthetics is expected to propel the growth of the hair accessories market going forward. Hair has a crucial function in enhancing one's image, as healthy, lustrous, and well-groomed hair enhance a person's appearance. People take care of their hair, try various haircuts, and accessorize in order to appear desirable, which increases the demand for hair care products.

For instance, according to Allergan 360, a US-based pharmaceutical company's aesthetic report on Beyond Beauty 2019 edition, in the United States, 62% of customers desire to revive their looks or appear to be a fresher version of themselves, while 83% of consumers globally were eager to invest in their appearance. Therefore, the increasing consumer's focus on looks and aesthetics is driving the demand for the hair accessories market.

New product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the hair accessories market. Major companies operating in the hair accessories sector are focused on developing new innovative products to increase their market share.

For instance, in July 2022, Diva Divine Hair, an India-based premium retailer in hair extensions, launched an affordable yet premium quality line of clip-in hair extensions, hair toppers, wigs, and hair accessories. The products offered are made from 100% natural human hair, ranging from clip-in hair extensions that are easy to use and provide instant hair length and volume. Hair Toppers are available in various shapes and sizes. The Wigs collection is easy to apply and gives a natural look.

The countries covered in the hair accessories market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Hair Accessories Market Characteristics

3. Hair Accessories Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Hair Accessories

5. Hair Accessories Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Hair Accessories Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Hair Accessories Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Hair Accessories Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Hair Accessories Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Clips and Pins

  • Headbands

  • Wigs and Extensions

  • Elastics and Ties

  • Others Products

6.2. Global Hair Accessories Market, Segmentation By Distribution, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

  • General Stores

  • Online or E-Commerce

6.3. Global Hair Accessories Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Personal Application

  • Commercial Application

7. Hair Accessories Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Hair Accessories Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Hair Accessories Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nytgcy

