Hair bond multiplier market size to grow by USD 100.43 million from 2021 to 2026; North America to account for 37% market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The hair bond multiplier market size is expected to grow by USD 100.43 million between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.6% as per the latest Technavio market research report. North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. The region will account for 37% of the market growth during the forecast period. The increasing inclination of the population toward high-quality products and the rising demand for vegan, natural, and organic beauty and personal care products drive the growth of the regional market. The increase in participation of women in the labor force and the launch of new products by vendors will further drive the growth of the hair bond multiplier market in North America. For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hair Bond Multiplier Market 2022-2026

Hair Bond Multiplier Market: Rise in the use of various hair treatment procedures to drive growth

Changes in lifestyles and dietary habits have increased common hair-related problems such as hair fall, dryness, dandruff, thinning hair, and others. This has increased the demand for various treatment options for hair, such as hair masks, shampoos and conditioners, hair bonds, hair serums, and hair oils. In the hair bond treatment, the selection of hair is made based on existing hair texture. It starts with using silicon glue on the targeted scalp area and attaching the artificial hair system. The demand for this treatment is increasing, as individuals are more inclined toward experimenting with hairstyles, modifications, and different shades of hair coloring. As a result, the market size is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Hair Bond Multiplier Market: Growing adoption of home salon services

The demand for personalized home salon services is increasing in both developed and developing countries worldwide. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the market witnessed an increase in the number of mobile application-based salon service providers that offer at-home grooming services. These services enable consumers to order salon services and meet makeup artists in their own homes. For instance, Housejoy is a home salon service provider in India. The company provides home salon services, including makeup, overall grooming, and spa services. The company also offers multiple grooming packages, such as the monthly essential package, monthly grooming package, tip-to-toe package, and several hairstyle packages to increase the frequency of service. This new trend is expected to positively influence the demand for hair bond multipliers, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Some of the Key Hair Bond Multiplier Market Players:

The global hair bond multiplier market is fragmented and highly competitive. The vendors in the market are continuously engaged in R&D to develop innovative products. Continuous R&D product innovations by vendors are leading to increased product prices. They also ensure that the products adhere to quality standards. In addition, increasing regulatory provisions on hair bond multiplier, coupled with technological innovations by vendors to formulate new cosmetic products, will lead to high regulatory compliance and innovation during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Actera Ingredients - The company offers hair bond multiplier products and services such as TeraBond.

AgadirInt - The company offers hair bond multiplier products and services such as Hair Repair Spray treatment with Bond Multiplier plus CBD.

Brazilian Bond Builder - The company offers hair bond multiplier products and services such as b3 Brazillian bond builder.

Croda International Plc - The company offers hair bond multiplier products and services such as Croda Plex.

ALTERNA

Amika

ApHogee

Brae

Bumble and bumble

Creme of Nature

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

IGK LLC

Joico

K18hair

Keune Haircosmetics

L'Oreal SA

Olaplex

Quinoplex

Redken

Schwarzkopf Professional

The Inkey List

Hair Bond Multiplier Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the hair bond multiplier market by end-user (salon, spa, and personal use) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market growth in the salon segment will be significant during the forecast period. Salons are the major end-users in the market. People frequently visit salons to avail hair bond multiplier treatments to strengthen their hair. This is one of the key reasons driving the growth of the segment. In addition, factors such as rising disposable income, growing corporate culture, and growth in the sales of professional haircare products will further drive segment growth over the forecast period.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

The men's hair care and styling products market size is expected to increase to USD 12.04 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.16%. The market is segmented by distribution channel (online and offline) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The professional haircare products market size is expected to increase by USD 5.37 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.71%. The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), type (regular haircare products and natural and organic products), product (hair colorants, shampoos and conditioners, and hair styling products), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Hair Bond Multiplier Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.6% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 100.43 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 7.2 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Actera Ingredients, AgadirInt, ALTERNA, Amika, ApHogee, Brae, Brazilian Bond Builder, Bumble and bumble, Creme of Nature, Croda International Plc, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, IGK LLC, Joico, K18hair, Keune Haircosmetics, LOreal SA, Olaplex, Quinoplex, Redken, Schwarzkopf Professional, and The Inkey List Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

