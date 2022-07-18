U.S. markets open in 4 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,907.00
    +42.00 (+1.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,535.00
    +288.00 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,175.75
    +168.25 (+1.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,767.40
    +22.90 (+1.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.82
    +2.23 (+2.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,716.50
    +12.90 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    18.84
    +0.25 (+1.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0124
    +0.0036 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9300
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.76
    -1.64 (-6.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1937
    +0.0071 (+0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.1230
    -0.3330 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,231.30
    +809.52 (+3.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    499.29
    +50.29 (+11.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,265.73
    +106.72 (+1.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,788.47
    +145.08 (+0.54%)
     

Hair Care Market in Colombia to Record 5.97% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2026, Market Dynamics, Vendor & Segmentation Analysis - Technavio

·11 min read

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hair Care Market In Colombia report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive scenario, the pre-and post-COVID-19 impact on businesses, and the market growth across various regions. The hair care market in Colombia value is anticipated to grow by USD 120.88 million from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 4.88% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hair Care Market in Colombia by Product and Distribution channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hair Care Market in Colombia by Product and Distribution channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Hair Care Market In Colombia - Market Dynamics

Major Driver:

  • The influence of social media and blogging is one of the key factors supporting the haircare market growth in Colombia.

  • Investments in promotion through social media help brands become more efficient with their spending. Increased penetration of smartphones and the Internet worldwide has influenced the popularity of web blogs, primarily among the millennial population.

  • Consumers are now more engaged in social networking and blogs to learn about personal and beauty care products. Thus, social media and blogging have increased product visibility in the haircare market in Colombia, which is positively influencing sales volume and revenue.

  • Thus, social media and blogging strategies are expected to be significant factors driving the growth of the haircare market in Colombia during the forecast period.

Major Challenges:

  • Factor such as the growing penetration of DIY hair care solutions is hindering the haircare market growth in Colombia.

  • The demand for do-it-yourself (DIY) hair care solutions is increasing. People share their experience with DIY home hair care solutions through blogs and social media platforms.

  • They use natural ingredients such as herbs and hydrolyzed plant proteins and provide benefits such as natural hair growth and hair nourishment. Meanwhile, consumers prefer DIY hair care products that are without chemical-based ingredients for hair care problems. Homemade hair care products such as hair gels and moisturizers are made of plant extracts and herbs. This implies less frequent visits to salons and spas, which can negatively impact the growth of the haircare market in Colombia.

Refine your marketing strategies by knowing more about drivers & challenges - Request a sample report now!

Hair Care Market In Colombia - Company Profiles

The haircare market in Colombia is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The hair care market in Colombia report provides complete insights on key vendors including Beiersdorf AG, Colgate-Palmolive Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Laboratorio Maria Salome S.A.S., LOccitane International SA, LOreal SA, Miracles Group, The Avon Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group.

  • Colgate-Palmolive Co. - The company offers hair care products such as Palmolive Caprice, Palmolive Optimus, and Palmolive Caprice Stylers.

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio - Click Now!

Hair Care Market In Colombia - Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the hair care market in Colombia report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Hair Care Market In Colombia - Segmentation Analysis

  • By Product, the market is classified into shampoo, conditioner, hair color, and others.

  • By Distribution Channel, the market is classified into online & offline.

Hair Care Market In Colombia - Revenue Generating Segment

  • The haircare market share growth in Colombia by the shampoo segment will be significant for revenue generation.

  • Shampoos aid in the rejuvenation of the hair by acting against the damage caused by pollution, ultraviolet (UV) rays, and harmful chemicals

  • Natural shampoos are gaining popularity in the US, with key players launching natural products by focusing on consumers' needs and preferences. Therefore, the factors mentioned above are expected to propel the segment's growth during the forecast period.

To know about the accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments - Grab a sample!

Related Reports:

  • The hair wigs and extension market share is expected to increase by USD 5.26 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.82%.

  • The hair spray market share should rise by USD 3.78 billion from 2020 to 2025 at a CAGR of 10.27%.

Hair Care Market In Colombia Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.88%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 120.88 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.97

Performing market contribution

Colombia at 100%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Beiersdorf AG, Colgate-Palmolive Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Laboratorio Maria Salome S.A.S., LOccitane International SA, LOreal SA, Miracles Group, The Avon Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary                         

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01:  Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02:  Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03:  Key Finding 5

Exhibit 04:  Key Finding 6

Exhibit 05:  Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape                            

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 06:  Parent market

Exhibit 07:  Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 08:  Value chain analysis: Personal products

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Support activities

2.2.7 Innovations

3. Market Sizing                      

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10:  Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 11:  Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 12:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                         

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 13:  Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 14:  Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 16:  Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 19:  Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Product              

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Shampoo

  • Conditioner

  • Hair color

  • Others

Exhibit 20:  Product- Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 21:  Comparison by Product

5.3 Shampoo - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 22:  Shampoo - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 23:  Shampoo - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Conditioner - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24:  Conditioner - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25:  Conditioner - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Hair color - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26:  Hair color - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 27:  Hair color - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28:  Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 29:  Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 30:  Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel                    

6.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Offline

  • Online

Exhibit 31:  Distribution channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 32:  Comparison by Distribution channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33:  Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 34:  Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 35:  Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 36:  Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 37:  Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7. Customer landscape                        

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

7.1 Overview

Exhibit 38:  Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                  

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Influence through social media and blogging

8.1.2 Innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization

8.1.3 Increase in demand for male grooming products

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Growing penetration of DIY hair care solutions

8.2.2 Adverse health effects of chemical or synthetic components used in hair care products

8.2.3 Competition from local and unorganized players

Exhibit 39:  Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Increasing demand for natural and organic hair care products

8.3.2 Introduction of products with added value proposition

8.3.3 Growing adoption of home salon services

9. Vendor Landscape                            

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 40:  Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41:  Landscape disruption

Exhibit 42:  Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis               

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43:  Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Beiersdorf AG

Exhibit 45:  Beiersdorf AG - Overview

Exhibit 46:  Beiersdorf AG - Business segments

Exhibit 47:  Beiersdorf AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 48:  Beiersdorf AG - Segment focus

10.4 Colgate-Palmolive Co.

Exhibit 49:  Colgate-Palmolive Co. - Overview

Exhibit 50:  Colgate-Palmolive Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 51:  Colgate-Palmolive Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 52:  Colgate-Palmolive Co. - Segment focus

 10.4 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 53:  Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Overview

Exhibit 54:  Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Business segments

Exhibit 55:  Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key offerings

Exhibit 56:  Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

10.6 Laboratorio Maria Salome S.A.S.

Exhibit 57:  Laboratorio Maria Salome S.A.S. - Overview

Exhibit 58:  Laboratorio Maria Salome S.A.S. - Product and service

Exhibit 59:  Laboratorio Maria Salome S.A.S. - Key offerings

10.7 LOccitane International SA

Exhibit 60:  LOccitane International SA - Overview

Exhibit 61:  LOccitane International SA - Business segments

Exhibit 62:  LOccitane International SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 63:  LOccitane International SA - Segment focus

10.8 LOreal SA

Exhibit 64:  LOreal SA - Overview

Exhibit 65:  LOreal SA - Business segments

Exhibit 66:  LOreal SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 67:  LOreal SA - Segment focus

10.9 Miracles Group

Exhibit 68:  Miracles Group - Overview

Exhibit 69:  Miracles Group - Product and service

Exhibit 70:  Miracles Group - Key offerings

10.10 The Avon Co.

Exhibit 71:  The Avon Co. - Overview

Exhibit 72:  The Avon Co. - Product and service

Exhibit 73:  The Avon Co. - Key offerings

10.11 The Procter and Gamble Co.

Exhibit 74:  The Procter and Gamble Co. - Overview

Exhibit 75:  The Procter and Gamble Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 76:  The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 77:  The Procter and Gamble Co. - Segment focus

10.12 Unilever Group

Exhibit 78:  Unilever Group - Overview

Exhibit 79:  Unilever Group - Business segments

Exhibit 80:  Unilever Group - Key offerings

Exhibit 81:  Unilever Group - Segment focus

11. Appendix                           

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 82:  Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 83:  Research Methodology

Exhibit 84:  Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 85:  Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 86:  List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hair-care-market-in-colombia-to-record-5-97-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2026--market-dynamics-vendor--segmentation-analysis---technavio-301586917.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Adds a New Twist to the Twitter Saga

    The legal battle between the CEO of Tesla and the management of the microblogging website promises sparks.

  • Saudis Say Oil Decisions Are for OPEC+ as Biden Leaves Kingdom

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi ministers insisted that oil policy decisions would be taken according to market logic and within the OPEC+ coalition, just as US President Joe Biden wrapped up a landmark trip to the kingdom.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskImran Khan Demands Early Pakistan Polls After By-Election WinSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer DemandBid

  • Tesla’s Chinese Battery Maker Is Scoping Out Factory Sites in Mexico

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., the world’s biggest maker of batteries for electric vehicles, is considering at least two locations in Mexico for a manufacturing plant to potentially supply Tesla Inc. and Ford Motor Co.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskImran Khan Demands Early Pakistan Polls After By-Election WinSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal

  • Elon Musk Warns U.S. and EU About This Delicate Issue

    The Russian war in Ukraine and soaring oil prices have revived the debate on the energy independence of rich countries.

  • I lived in motels and ‘forgot to live’: I’m 48, have almost $900,000 and want to retire next year. What can I do?

    Many people, like you, try to strike some sort of balance between living in the moment and paying for the necessities now and in the future. First, you need to think about what your annual income needs to be in retirement to meet your cost of living, plus any emergencies, such as a health crisis or an unexpected move. Are you just trying to make it last until Social Security kicks in, or are you intending to see this money last your lifetime?

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks for the Second Half of 2022

    After a couple years of underperforming the S&P 500, CEO Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway have returned to crushing the market in 2022. The investment conglomerate's value-focused approach to portfolio composition and penchant for identifying sturdy businesses have helped its stock holdings significantly outperform the market at large. With the market outlook still looking turbulent, the Berkshire portfolio may be a good place to turn to for stock-picking inspiration, and dividend-paying companies in the cohort could be particularly well suited to generate returns in the current climate.

  • Expect gas prices to drop to $4 a gallon soon, Biden energy adviser says

    After peaking above a record $5 a gallon in June, U.S. gas prices should continue to fall in the coming weeks, a top White House energy adviser said Sunday, predicting prices around $4 a gallon, on average.

  • General Motors offers rebate on 2023 Cadillac Lyriq if drivers sign NDA, agree to tracking

    Cadillac is giving some customers a discount off the new Lyriq electric SUV if they let GM study their driving data and stay mum about the EV.

  • India’s Diesel, Gasoline Sales Taper Off Adding to Oil’s Gloom

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s gasoline and diesel sales during the first half of July dropped from last month as seasonal rains curtailed demand in the world’s third-biggest energy consumer, that could help keep a lid on oil prices.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskImran Khan Demands Early Pakistan Polls After By-Election WinSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Sof

  • Oil prices jump as soft dollar, tight supplies support

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices extended gains on Monday, propped up by a weaker dollar and tight supplies that offset concerns about recession and the prospect of widespread COVID-19 lockdowns in China again reducing fuel demand. Brent crude futures for September settlement rose $2.54, or 2.5%, to $103.70 a barrel by 0648 GMT, after a 2.1% gain on Friday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for August delivery gained $2.31, or 2.4%, to $99.90 a barrel, after climbing 1.9% in the previous session.

  • Chip Investment Decisions Await Congressional Action on $52 Billion Funding Bill

    Political wrangling has slowed progress on what began as a bipartisan effort to restore America’s semiconductor production prowess.

  • 'TikTok got me fired.' Here's what you should ponder before hitting send

    A Denver-area woman said she got fired from her tech job for talking about her salary and sharing tips on TikTok.

  • China Seeks to Stem Mortgage Boycott With Developer Loans

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s bank and property stocks rose after regulators sought to defuse a growing consumer boycott of mortgage payments by urging banks to increase lending to developers so they can complete unfinished housing projects.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskImran Khan Demands Early Pakistan Polls After By-Election WinSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwin

  • Elon Musk asks court to delay Twitter trial start to February 2023

    Elon Musk’s lawyers allege Twitter is pushing for an unreasonably fast trial over allegations the Tesla and SpaceX CEO improperly ended his $44 billion bid to buy the social media platform.

  • Russia and Iran Are Allies Against West, Rivals in Commodity Sales

    The contest for market share in India and China is hurting Tehran’s ability to withstand economic pressure from Western sanctions.

  • Deadly Floods Are China’s Latest Extreme Weather Nightmare

    (Bloomberg) -- Deadly floods killed at least a dozen people in Western China this weekend and disrupted power and communications infrastructure as the country continues to get battered by extreme weather this summer.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskImran Khan Demands Early Pakistan Polls After By-Election WinSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer Deman

  • Banks Are Strong Financially. Why Earnings Don’t Reflect It.

    Last year’s earnings were inflated as banks released billions of dollars they had earmarked for soured loans---and capital markets activity was high.

  • Forget the Stock Market. This Is the Big Risk for Retirees.

    Longevity risk is the bigger threat to retirement security, according to recent research. Older adults often underestimate how long they might live.

  • Genting Singapore Says Unsolicited Approach Hasn’t Been Pursued

    (Bloomberg) -- Genting Singapore Ltd., , one of the city-state’s two casino operators, said it was informed that controlling shareholder Genting Bhd. received an unsolicited approach for its holding in the company, and which has not been pursued.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskImran Khan Demands Early Pakistan Polls After By-Election WinSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace

  • EU Shipowners Race to Move Russian Oil Before Sanctions Kick In

    The looming European Union sanctions on Russian oil have raised fears among processors and shippers of being blacklisted for handling the fuel.