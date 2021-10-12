Hair Care Market Size to Increase by USD 25.536 Bn | Market Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis, and Forecast | Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hair Care Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the hair care market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 26.56 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
Market Driver
Market Challenges
Innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization and the influence through social media and blogging are some of the key factors influencing the market growth positively in the upcoming years. However, the adverse health effects of chemical or synthetic components used in hair care products might limit the market growth.
The hair care market report is segmented by product (shampoo, hair color, conditioner, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA). In terms of geography, 37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC. China and Japan are the key markets for hair care in APAC.
Companies mentioned with their offerings
Amway Corp.: The company offers a wide range of hair care products such as hair masks, hair shampoo, conditioner, repair shampoo among others.
Coty Inc.: The company offers a line of hair care products its brands such as Wella Professionals.
Henkel AG and Co. KGaA
Kao Corp.
LOreal SA
Hair Care Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of over 5%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 26.56 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.02
Regional analysis
Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Brazil, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Amway Corp., Coty Inc., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Customer landscape
Geographic landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
