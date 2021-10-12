U.S. markets close in 4 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,361.06
    -0.13 (-0.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,520.98
    +24.92 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,476.58
    -9.62 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,233.16
    +12.52 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.72
    +0.20 (+0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.00
    +7.30 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    22.61
    -0.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1549
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6050
    -0.0090 (-0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3598
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6200
    +0.2980 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,502.02
    -801.18 (-1.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,325.87
    -6.90 (-0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,126.49
    -20.36 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

Hair Care Market Size to Increase by USD 25.536 Bn | Market Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis, and Forecast | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hair Care Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Attractive Opportunities in Hair Care Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Hair Care Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the hair care market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 26.56 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

Innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization and the influence through social media and blogging are some of the key factors influencing the market growth positively in the upcoming years. However, the adverse health effects of chemical or synthetic components used in hair care products might limit the market growth.

Learn about additional drivers, trends, and challenges influencing the market in our full report.
Download a Free Sample Report Now!

The hair care market report is segmented by product (shampoo, hair color, conditioner, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA). In terms of geography, 37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC. China and Japan are the key markets for hair care in APAC.

Get accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments and regionals toward market growth.
Download a Free Sample Report Now

Companies mentioned with their offerings

  • Amway Corp.: The company offers a wide range of hair care products such as hair masks, hair shampoo, conditioner, repair shampoo among others.

  • Coty Inc.: The company offers a line of hair care products its brands such as Wella Professionals.

  • Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

  • Kao Corp.

  • LOreal SA

  • Gain access to more vendor profiles featured in the report. Click Here.

Related Reports:

Global Antioxidant Cosmetic Products Market – Global antioxidant cosmetic products market is segmented by product (skincare, haircare, and color cosmetics), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Hair Masks Market – Global hair masks market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), application (individual and professional), and product (strengthening hair mask and moisturizing hair mask).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Hair Care Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of over 5%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 26.56 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.02

Regional analysis

Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Brazil, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amway Corp., Coty Inc., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hair-care-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-25-536-bn--market-growth-trends-industry-analysis-and-forecast--technavio-301397288.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Is Micron Technology Stock a Buy?

    Micron Technology's (NASDAQ: MU) stock lost more than a quarter of its value over the past six months as investors fretted over a potential supply glut of memory chips. Its fourth-quarter report, released on Sept.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    Investing during inflation can be unnerving. Here's what the Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has said on how to handle it.

  • Why One Big-Time Investor Says He 'Feels Bad' for Anyone Who Purchased a Home in the Past Year

    Peter Boockvar, Chief Investment Officer at Bleakley Advisory Group, says he feels bad for people who bought homes in the past year. Appearing on CNBC News, Boockvar in no way suggested that the economy is about to nose-dive.

  • Facebook Earnings: 3 Metrics to Watch

    The earnings report comes after shares shave been hammered in recent weeks, making it a timely update for investors.

  • Is Foxconn a Reliable Partner for Struggling EV Company Lordstown Motors?

    Now that struggling electric vehicle manufacturer Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) has sold most of its Lordstown factory in Ohio to Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn (OTC: FXCNF), the question arises whether Foxconn is a viable partner for the EV maker's strategy. Foxconn, after all, previously planned a $10 billion facility in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, in 2018. Investors may be wondering if the same thing will happen with the Lordstown Complex plant, but there are at least some indications the outcome will be more positive here.

  • Is Verizon Stock A Buy? 5G Wireless Competition Vs. AT&T, T-Mobile To Intensify

    VZ stock provides a dividend but a buyback has been shelved amid 5G wireless investments. Will investors place a higher multiple on Verizon stock on expectations of revenue growth reaccelerating?

  • Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG)

    In this article we will take a look at whether hedge funds think Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) is a good investment right now. We check hedge fund and billionaire investor sentiment before delving into hours of research. Hedge funds spend millions of dollars on Ivy League graduates, unconventional data sources, expert networks, and get tips […]

  • The Top Tech Stock to Buy in October

    Because the computer chip shortage gets so much attention -- and rightly so considering the impact it's having on broad swaths of the economy -- shares of chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have been much more volatile than they otherwise might be. There is hardly an important technology market that Nvidia isn't targeting. Whether it's artificial intelligence or gaming, data centers or automobiles, Nvidia has its thumb in the pie and wants a larger slice.

  • Where Do Hedge Funds Stand On New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)?

    In this article we are going to use hedge fund sentiment as a tool and determine whether New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) is a good investment right now. We like to analyze hedge fund sentiment before conducting days of in-depth research. We do so because hedge funds and other elite investors have […]

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million

    Whether they admit it or not, every investor is looking for a life-changing investment that will grow many-fold, paving the way to financial independence. With that in mind, here are three disruptive growth stocks that have the potential to turn $100,000 into $1 million. When investors consider Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), they no doubt conjure up images of streaming video dominance, and with good reason.

  • What Is A Short Squeeze And What Is Going On In GameStop, AMC

    The short squeeze is usually something inflicted by one hedge fund on another. This is really the first time we have seen such trading instigated by a band of retail traders.

  • If You Own This Stock, It's Time to Buy More

    Different investors can simultaneously call a stock a winner and a loser, depending on the time frame each has in mind. For example, consider Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). The stock has more than doubled since it went public in 2019, handily beating the market.

  • MGM Resorts’ Price Target Is Doubled. This Analyst Likes the Casino Operator’s ‘Transformation.’

    MGM Resorts International was rising Tuesday after shares of the casino operator were upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse and the analysts boosted the stock’s price target to $68, a Wall Street-high. MGM Resorts (ticker: MGM) has gained more than 45% so far this year. Credit Suisse’s previous price target on the stock was $33.

  • A Denver oil and gas company with big private equity backers files to go public

    The company owns acres of mineral rights in the giant Permian Basin of Texas, but it doesn't plan to drill any wells.

  • 9 Best Airline Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 9 best airline stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 4 Best Airline Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. Hit faster and relatively harder than most other sectors, the aviation industry, and consequently, […]

  • Is Google Stock A Buy? Internet Search Giant Tops Among FANG Stocks In 2021

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • R.R. Donnelley’s Investor Chatham Seeks to Buy Rest of Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co.’s biggest shareholder is proposing to acquire the outstanding shares that it doesn’t already own in a deal that would value the printing and information services company at about $546 million. Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property

  • Roubini Says Fed May ‘Wimp Out’ on Hikes Despite Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Nouriel Roubini -- renowned for foreseeing the mortgage collapse that helped produce the 2008 financial crisis -- said the Federal Reserve may find it tough to tighten policy if growth slows and markets sell off like they did in the fourth quarter of 2018.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like No

  • 12 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best long-term dividend stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. Inflation pressures because of an increase in demand for goods and supply chain pressures have hammered growth stocks […]

  • 15 Best Bank Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best bank stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Bank Stocks To Buy Now. After a turbulent 2020, the banking sector, one of the critical drivers of the economy in the United States, finally […]