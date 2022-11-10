U.S. markets open in 5 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,765.25
    +9.75 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,594.00
    +67.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,871.00
    +40.25 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,769.10
    +5.70 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.61
    -0.22 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,711.10
    -2.60 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    21.15
    -0.18 (-0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0000
    -0.0014 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.47
    +0.93 (+3.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1396
    +0.0035 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.1950
    -0.2150 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,731.61
    -1,449.48 (-7.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.60
    -33.11 (-7.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.73
    +0.48 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,446.10
    -270.33 (-0.98%)
     

Hair Color Market to record USD 18.09 Bn incremental growth; Driven by innovation in product formulation and formats - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hair Color Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 18.09 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.21% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of the factors impacting the market size, regional growth opportunities, vendor landscape, product launches, consumer behavior, and much more. Understand the scope of this report. Download Free PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hair Color Market
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hair Color Market

Hair Color Market: Growth Driver

The market is driven by innovation in product formulation and formats. Vendors in the market are focusing on innovation in terms of product formulation, composition, and the format through which it is sold in the market. Some vendors are producing hair colors that help brighten the hair, thereby contributing to the popularity of the product among consumers. Also, hair brightness enhancements and the introduction of color variants that claim to be long-lasting, easy to use, and herbal are some of the latest developments. Such innovations are resulting in an increase in customer acquisition, product visibility, and adoption rate, which is driving the growth of the market in focus.

Hair Color Market: Regional Analysis

30% of the market growth will come from Europe during the forecast period. The hair color market in the region is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to intense competition among vendors, leading to the expansion of distribution networks and the adoption of multichannel marketing strategies. Also, the high disposable income of consumers and high purchasing power parity and per capita income are contributing to the growth of the hair color market in Europe. Identify potential segments and regions to invest in over the forecast period. Read Sample PDF Report

Hair Color Market: Companies Covered

The global hair color market is fragmented and the vendors are adopting several organic and inorganic growth strategies to remain competitive in the market. Technavio identifies the following as the dominant players.

  • Amway Corp.

  • Avon

  • Cadiveu Professional

  • Chatters Ltd. Partnership

  • Coty Inc.

  • The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

  • Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

  • Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

  • Madison Reed Inc.

  • Moroccanoil Inc.

  • Gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio. Buy Now!

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Covers market data for 2021, 2022, until 2026

  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • The hair bond multiplier market share is expected to increase by USD 100.43 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.6%. The market is segmented by end-user (salon, spa, and personal use) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

  • The men's hair care and styling products market share is expected to increase to USD 12.04 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.16%. The market is segmented by distribution channel (online and offline) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Hair Color Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.21%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 18.09 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.66

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 30%

Key consumer countries

US, Japan, China, UK, and Brazil

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amway Corp., Avon, Cadiveu Professional, Chatters Ltd. Partnership, Coty Inc., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hoyu Co. Ltd., John Paul Mitchell Systems, Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Madison Reed Inc., Moroccanoil Inc., NATULIQUE Ltd., NATURIGIN, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co.Ltd., Surya Brasil, Tints of Nature, Tish and Snookys NYC Inc., and Unilever PLC

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Permanent - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Semi-permanent - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Temporary - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Highlights and bleach - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Women - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Men - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Unisex - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Amway Corp.

  • 11.4 Chatters Ltd. Partnership

  • 11.5 Coty Inc.

  • 11.6 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

  • 11.7 Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

  • 11.8 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

  • 11.9 John Paul Mitchell Systems

  • 11.10 Kao Corp.

  • 11.11 LOreal SA

  • 11.12 Madison Reed Inc.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Hair Color Market
Global Hair Color Market
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hair-color-market-to-record-usd-18-09-bn-incremental-growth-driven-by-innovation-in-product-formulation-and-formats---technavio-301672786.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Spirit AeroSystems supplier hiccup hits Boeing’s October deliveries

    A problem with a vendor in the supply chain of Wichita-based Spirit AeroSystems Inc. slowed delivery activity for the Boeing Co. last month. Boeing this week reported 35 aircraft deliveries for October, down from 51 deliveries in September as handovers of its 737 MAX jet fell from 36 to 22 sequentially. The slip comes as Boeing works to stabilize production of its best-selling MAX at 31 aircraft per month, with commercial airplanes unit CEO Stan Deal attributing the decline at the company’s investor day last week to a problem with its fuselage supplier.

  • Canada Kicks Chinese Companies Out of Lithium Mining

    After placing restrictions on foreign participation in supplying "critical minerals" used in batteries and high-tech devices, the government of Canada has ordered three Chinese companies to divest ...

  • Shell handed £90m by taxpayers to cut energy bills under price guarantee

    Shell has been handed £90m of taxpayer cash under the Government’s scheme to help families with surging energy bills.

  • Why Oil and Gas Stocks Fell Today

    Republicans doing worse than expected in the midterms could be causing a sell-off in oil and gas stocks today, but oil prices were down as well.

  • Oil edges lower on China demand pressures; market awaits U.S. inflation data

    Oil extended losses on Thursday for a fourth consecutive session, as renewed COVID curbs in China, the world's biggest crude importer, weighed on the market and traders await U.S. inflation data for clues on further interest rate increases. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 48 cents, or 0.6%, at $85.35 a barrel. Brent prices have dropped more than 6% so far this week, while WTI is down more than 7%.

  • Losing My Appetite for Beyond Meat Ahead of Earnings

    Beyond Meat Inc. is scheduled to release its third-quarter results after the close of trading here on Wednesday. BYND trades below the negatively sloped 50-day moving average line and below the negatively sloped 200-day moving average line. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been in its own downward trend as sellers of BYND have been more aggressive than buyers.

  • 3 Foreign Auto Stocks to Ride the Industry's Upbeat Mood

    The Zacks Foreign Auto industry is currently placed in the top 38% of more than 250 Zacks industries. Riding on rising sales of EVs and high retail prices, investing in BYDDY, BAMXF and XPEV could fetch you solid returns.

  • Oil prices tally a third straight loss as U.S. crude supplies post biggest weekly rise in a month

    Oil futures decline on Wednesday, posting a third straight session loss, after U.S. government data reveal an unexpected weekly climb in domestic crude supplies.

  • Biden overlooked diesel fuel inflation. Why that's extra bad for the economy.

    Most people don't pay attention to diesel fuel prices, but they're up way more than the cost of gasoline and driving the cost of many other things higher.

  • Peabody Energy Is Making Hay While the Sun Shines

    Peabody's 3rd-quarter earnings report shows incredible strength

  • Primark mulls retreat from Germany after suffering £200m hit

    Primark is considering shutting stores in Germany as it struggles to attract shoppers in the same numbers as prior to the pandemic.

  • ConocoPhillips: A Great Income Play During Times of Volatility

    The energy giant is rewarding investors through a mix of buybacks and dividends

  • Laser Photonics to Participate in North America’s Largest Metal Forming, Fabricating, Welding and Finishing Event

    By David Willey, Benzinga

  • Origin Energy backs $11.8 billion buyout offer from Brookfield consortium

    (Reuters) -Origin Energy Ltd, Australia's no.2 power producer and energy retailer, backed an A$18.4 billion ($11.8 billion) buyout offer from a consortium led by Canada's Brookfield Asset Management, the companies said on Thursday. Brookfield and its partner MidOcean Energy, backed by private equity firm EIG, both said they see big opportunities in Australia to invest in the transition to cleaner energy, and see Origin's assets as the way to get in.

  • Cotton slides on USDA's one-two punch from low demand, high U.S. crop view

    Cotton contracts for December fell 1.5 cent, or 1.7%, to 86.18 cents per lb at 1310 ET (1810 GMT) having shed as much as 4% at 84.19 cents a lb after USDA's monthly World Agricultural and Supply Demand Estimates (WASDE) report. "All in all, this report is trying to show the current reality of the market, both on the supply and the demand side, with the latter being the one that could come back at any point, unlike production," said Valentin Olah, cotton risk management consultant at StoneX Group. The USDA report saw U.S. ending stocks 200,000 bales higher at 3 million bales, which Olah said was surprising and "softens a bit the tightness of ending stocks, for now."

  • Fission Signs Engagement and Capacity Agreement with Birch Narrows Dene Nation

    FISSION URANIUM CORP. ("Fission" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Engagement and Capacity Agreement (the "Agreement") with the Birch Narrows Dene Nation ("BNDN"). Fission's PLS project (the "Project") in the southwest Athabasca Basin region is within the BNDN's Ancestral Lands. Fission commenced an Environmental Assessment in December 2021 and expects to complete a Feasibility Study by the end of 2022.

  • ArcelorMittal's Q3 profit beats expectations on energy savings

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -ArcelorMittal, the world’s second-largest steelmaker, reported higher-than-expected third-quarter earnings on Thursday as cost cutting and energy savings offset declining demand. ArcelorMittal said it had cut its gas consumption in Europe by 30% in a bid to counter surging energy prices, as a slowdown in economic growth across the globe weakened demand for steel.

  • David Rosenberg: The investor's case for Saskatchewan: It has what the world needs

    Saskatchewan's growth potential is tremendous

  • Why Buy a Used Car Now? Prices Are Still Dropping.

    The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index--a key gauge of used car prices--fell again in October. Prices are back to levels last seen in mid-2021 and look like they have further to fall.

  • My Top Banking Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

    The biggest banks will push through the economic headwinds just fine, but the biggest of the big will come out of it stronger than ever.