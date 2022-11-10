Hair Color Market to record USD 18.09 Bn incremental growth; Driven by innovation in product formulation and formats - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Hair Color Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 18.09 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.21% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of the factors impacting the market size, regional growth opportunities, vendor landscape, product launches, consumer behavior, and much more. Understand the scope of this report. Download Free PDF Sample Report

Hair Color Market: Growth Driver

The market is driven by innovation in product formulation and formats. Vendors in the market are focusing on innovation in terms of product formulation, composition, and the format through which it is sold in the market. Some vendors are producing hair colors that help brighten the hair, thereby contributing to the popularity of the product among consumers. Also, hair brightness enhancements and the introduction of color variants that claim to be long-lasting, easy to use, and herbal are some of the latest developments. Such innovations are resulting in an increase in customer acquisition, product visibility, and adoption rate, which is driving the growth of the market in focus.

Hair Color Market: Regional Analysis

30% of the market growth will come from Europe during the forecast period. The hair color market in the region is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to intense competition among vendors, leading to the expansion of distribution networks and the adoption of multichannel marketing strategies. Also, the high disposable income of consumers and high purchasing power parity and per capita income are contributing to the growth of the hair color market in Europe.

Hair Color Market: Companies Covered

The global hair color market is fragmented and the vendors are adopting several organic and inorganic growth strategies to remain competitive in the market. Technavio identifies the following as the dominant players.

Amway Corp.

Avon

Cadiveu Professional

Chatters Ltd. Partnership

Coty Inc.

The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Madison Reed Inc.

Moroccanoil Inc.

The hair bond multiplier market share is expected to increase by USD 100.43 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.6%. The market is segmented by end-user (salon, spa, and personal use) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The men's hair care and styling products market share is expected to increase to USD 12.04 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.16%. The market is segmented by distribution channel (online and offline) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Hair Color Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.21% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 18.09 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.66 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 30% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, UK, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amway Corp., Avon, Cadiveu Professional, Chatters Ltd. Partnership, Coty Inc., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hoyu Co. Ltd., John Paul Mitchell Systems, Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Madison Reed Inc., Moroccanoil Inc., NATULIQUE Ltd., NATURIGIN, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co.Ltd., Surya Brasil, Tints of Nature, Tish and Snookys NYC Inc., and Unilever PLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Permanent - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Semi-permanent - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Temporary - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Highlights and bleach - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Women - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Men - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Unisex - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Amway Corp.

11.4 Chatters Ltd. Partnership

11.5 Coty Inc.

11.6 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

11.7 Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

11.8 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

11.9 John Paul Mitchell Systems

11.10 Kao Corp.

11.11 LOreal SA

11.12 Madison Reed Inc.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

