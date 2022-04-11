Hair Dryer Market - 38% of Growth to Originate from APAC |Driven by Dominance Low-cost Hair Dryers |17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hair Dryer Market by Product (corded hairdryers and cordless hair dryers), End-user (professional usage and individual usage), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. 38% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for hair dryers in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing demand for low-cost hairdryers and the expansion of professional hair salons and spas will facilitate the hairdryer market growth in APAC over the forecast period

The potential growth difference for the hairdryer market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 1.46 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The dominance of low-cost hair dryers is expected to continue during the forecast period owing to their benefits and improved performance. With technology and innovation in manufacturing techniques, several small players are manufacturing hair dryers at low costs. The performance delivered by these hair dryers is comparable to that of branded hair dryers. These low-cost hair dryers are predominantly found in drug stores and on e-commerce websites. Low-cost dryers are mostly used by individual users rather than professionals. Therefore, the increasing number of low-cost hairdryers with better performance will be a significant price driver for the hairdryer market during the forecast period.

Market Challenges - The global hair dryer market is highly fragmented and unorganized, with a few global and many local players. Market fragmentation leads to price competition among the vendors. Global players like Conair, Dyson, and Koninklijke Philips NV are competing based on product innovation and differentiation. However, these major players face challenges from local players in nascent and emerging markets. On the other hand, the local players find it hard to penetrate the global market due to the strong presence of global players. Moreover, the global hair dryer market has reached its maturity stage, especially in developed countries like the US, Germany, France, Canada, South Korea, and Italy. The slower growth rate is due to the early penetration of hairdryers into these markets. Also, the replacement rate for hair dryers is very low since the average lifespan of a hairdryer is around 2 to 4 years. These factors restrict the growth opportunity for vendors in developed countries.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges-. Download our FREE Sample Report right now!

Market Segmentation

The hairdryer market report is segmented by Product (corded hairdryers and cordless hair dryers), End-user (professional usage and individual usage), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The hairdryer market in the corded hair dryers segment will be significant for revenue generation. Corded hair dryers are still gaining traction owing to the factors such as product innovation and design, low cost, lightweight, better results, and less time and power consumption. The lightweight and long cord hair dryers are the major innovations in the global hair dryer market. Some of the factors driving the growth of the corded hair dryers segment are the design and heating elements used. Manufacturers are introducing sleek designs to attract young consumers as these are the major target for the hairdryers market. In the aspect of heating elements used, tourmaline technology is the recent attraction among consumers.

Download our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments

Some Companies Mentioned

The hairdryer market is fragmented and the vendors are offering a wide variety of high-quality hair dryers to compete in the market.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Hair Dryer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of about 4.36% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.46 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.68 Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Beauty by Imagination Inc., Conair Corp., Coty Inc., Dyson Ltd., Havells India Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, MacAndrews and Forbes Inc., Orchids International, Panasonic Corp., and Skyline Home Appliances Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

