Hair Dryer Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.36% | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The hair dryer market growth in the household appliances industry will grow by USD 1.46 billion from 2021 to 2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the hair dryer market will be progressing at a CAGR of about 4.36%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Attractive Opportunities in Hair Dryer Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Beauty by Imagination Inc., Conair Corp., Coty Inc., Dyson Ltd., Havells India Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, MacAndrews and Forbes Inc., Orchids International, Panasonic Corp., and Skyline Home Appliances are some of the major market participants.

The product innovation in terms of design and features will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

To help businesses improve their market position, the hair dryer market report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The increasing low-cost hair dryers will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the perceived side effects of hair dryers due to improper use in emerging countries will hamper the market growth.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the hair dryer market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist hairdryer market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hair dryer market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hair dryer market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hair dryer market vendors.

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2020 Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021 2.68% Forecast Period 2021 to 2025 CAGR Accelerating at 4.36% Exhibits: 111 Incremental Growth $ 1.46 Billion Segments covered Product, End user & Geography By Product By End User By Geography

