U.S. markets open in 6 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,368.75
    +25.25 (+0.58%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,341.00
    +166.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,866.25
    +101.50 (+0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,236.50
    +10.50 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.90
    -1.39 (-1.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,739.30
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    22.31
    -0.16 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1680
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.25
    +4.49 (+23.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3524
    -0.0016 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4250
    -0.0550 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,458.34
    +168.83 (+0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,050.23
    -6.91 (-0.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,028.10
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,544.29
    -639.67 (-2.12%)
     

Hair Dryer Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.36% | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The hair dryer market growth in the household appliances industry will grow by USD 1.46 billion from 2021 to 2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the hair dryer market will be progressing at a CAGR of about 4.36%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Attractive Opportunities in Hair Dryer Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Hair Dryer Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Uncover successful business strategies deployed by Companies of Hair Dryer Market. Download Now!

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Beauty by Imagination Inc., Conair Corp., Coty Inc., Dyson Ltd., Havells India Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, MacAndrews and Forbes Inc., Orchids International, Panasonic Corp., and Skyline Home Appliances are some of the major market participants.

The product innovation in terms of design and features will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, Download a free sample now!

Hair Dryer Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the hair dryer market report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Hair Dryer Market size

  • Hair Dryer Market trends

  • Hair Dryer Market industry analysis

  • To get an exclusive report – Click now!

The increasing low-cost hair dryers will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the perceived side effects of hair dryers due to improper use in emerging countries will hamper the market growth.

Click for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports - No Credit Card Required!!

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the hair dryer market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Hair Dryer Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist hairdryer market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the hair dryer market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the hair dryer market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hair dryer market vendors.

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal. Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Hair Styling Products Market -The hair styling products market size is expected to reach a value of USD 4.66 billion, at a CAGR of 5.47%, during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!

Hair Care Market -The hair care market has the potential to grow by USD 16.43 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.73%. Download a free sample report now!

Hair Dryer Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage

Details

Base Year:

2020

Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021

2.68%

Forecast Period

2021 to 2025

CAGR

Accelerating at 4.36%

Exhibits:

111

Incremental Growth

$ 1.46 Billion

Segments covered

Product, End user & Geography

By Product

By End User

By Geography

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hair-dryer-market-is-expected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-4-36--17000-technavio-reports-301387335.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Lucid EV production begins, company says deliveries to start in October

    Electric-vehicle maker Lucid Group Inc. on Tuesday showed off the first cars rolling off its production line and said it will deliver them to customers starting late next month.

  • South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem called 2020 meeting of top state officials after daughter was denied real-estate-appraiser certification

    Agency head says Republican governor's administration demanded she retire after incident. Kassidy Peters, Noem's daughter, received her certification four months later.

  • Gas-Starved Europe Can't Look West as U.S. Faces Its Own Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- If there's any country that might've been in a position to rescue Europe from its energy crisis, it’s the U.S. — home to vast shale fields holding a seemingly endless supply of natural gas and giant terminals capable of liquefying it and shuttling it abroad. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May B

  • United Airlines ready to fire workers for defying vaccine mandate

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -United Airlines said on Tuesday nearly 600 U.S.-based employees faced termination after failing to comply with the carrier's vaccination policy. In early August, the company became the first U.S. carrier to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all domestic employees, requiring proof of vaccination by Monday. The workers can save their jobs if they get vaccinated before their formal termination meetings, the company officials said.

  • U.S. new vehicle retail sales set to fall 25% in Sept - data

    New vehicle retail sales in the United States are seen dropping to 888,900 units in September, from 1,182,788 a year ago. "September results show that there are simply not enough vehicles available to meet consumer demand," J.D. Power said in a statement. While demand remains sky high for personal transportation, with consumers set to spend billions in September, automakers are crimped by semiconductor shortages and supply chain disruptions.

  • Lucid Is Ready to Start Making EVs -- These 3 EV Names Won't Be Far Behind

    Lucid is pushing forward with production, but it's not the only one about to hit the road with new electric vehicles.

  • How To Play The Oil And Gas Bull Run

    Oil and natural gas prices have climbed to the highest levels in years, but a few stocks are set to out perform as the commodities continue to rise

  • Wells Fargo delays return-to-office to January - memo

    The bank said its operations and contact center employees will start returning to office over several weeks beginning Jan. 10. They will be followed by employees in business support and enterprise functions, who will return during the first quarter next year.

  • Crude Oil Prices Hit $80, But Don't Expect A U.S. Drilling Boom

    Oil prices soared to over $80 per barrel Tuesday boosted by rising natural gas and coal prices, but then reversed lower with the broader market. Unlike past crude oil rallies, analysts don't expect U.S. oil companies to boost drilling. The increased demand for natgas and coal could spill over into the oil sector as an alternative energy source and send oil prices surging.

  • Cannabis producer Tilray wins dismissal of shareholder lawsuit in New York

    A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit accusing Tilray Inc, the world's largest cannabis producer by sales, of fraudulently overstating the value of a marketing and revenue-sharing agreement with Authentic Brands Group Inc. U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty in Manhattan said shareholders failed to show that the Canadian company exhibited "conscious misbehavior or recklessness" in trumpeting the agreement, when it knew that regulatory uncertainty over cannabis-based products would dampen customer demand. "Tilray certainly appears to have overestimated, by orders of magnitude, both the value of the ABG Agreement and the likelihood of fortuitous regulatory change," Crotty wrote.

  • Barring new variant 'we're close' to return to normal: Doctor

    Dr. David Katz, Preventive Medicine Specialist & True Health Initiative President joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the state of the COVID-19 pandemic as fall begins.&nbsp;

  • Get ready for growth stocks to come roaring back to life says this top-performing manager. Here are his picks.

    Online delivery, social media apps and software are hot stocks for the growth fund manager who says value companies are about to take a back seat.

  • China's power crunch dwarfs Evergrande's troubles in investors' eyes

    China's power supply crunch, that has shut factories across the country, may pose a much bigger threat to the economy than the debt crisis at Evergrande Group, prompting investors to shun industries vulnerable to power shortages such as steelmaking and construction. China is facing a power squeeze from a shortage of coal supplies, tougher emissions standards and strong demand from manufacturers and industry that have triggered widespread curbs on usage. Goldman Sachs and Nomura have revised down projections for Chinese economic growth this year as a result.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for October 2021

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2021.

  • 5 Things We Learned From The Warren Buffett Annual Letter

    Berkshire Hathaway has released its 2018 annual report, and the letter to shareholders from Chair Warren Buffett offers several key insights.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Companies Make AI Acquisitions

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • 24 MBA Applications. 19 Dings In A Row. Then He Graduated First In His Class & A Job At BCG

    After 19 rejections in a row, Ed Luggen got into Emory University’s Goizueta School of Business and graduated top of class “I wrote 24 applications over two years and was turned down nineteen times ... The post 24 MBA Applications. 19 Dings In A Row. Then He Graduated First In His Class & A Job At BCG appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Ford asks U.S. salaried employees to disclose COVID-19 vaccination status

    (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co on Tuesday became the second Detroit automaker to ask U.S. salaried employees to reveal their vaccination status against COVID-19 in a bid to comply with wider federal guidelines. Ford said salaried employees were required to submit their vaccination status against COVID-19 by Oct. 8 but the process was voluntary for its hourly employees represented by the United Auto Workers (UAW) union. The automaker's move comes as the Biden administration pursues sweeping measures to increase vaccination coverage in the United States, while pushing large employers to have their workers inoculated or tested weekly.

  • Citadel Securities Faces New Pressure Over GameStop Frenzy

    Billionaire Ken Griffin’s electronic trading firm is under fire again over its role in the January trading frenzy in shares of GameStop after new information surfaced in a lawsuit.

  • 6 Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Investors have been rewarding companies that are doing a particularly good job of pumping out free cash flow and increasing their shareholder returns.