Hair Dryer market to grow at a CAGR of 5.01% by 2027, Driven by the increase in low-cost options- Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global hair dryer market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,962.02 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.01% during the forecast period. APAC is estimated to contribute 38% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2022 to 2027) Request a sample report

Hair Dryer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.01% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1962.02 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.2 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Beauty by Imagination Inc., Bio Ionic , Conair Corp., Dolphy India Pvt. Ltd., Dyson Technology India Pvt. Ltd., Elchim Spa, Havells India Ltd., IkonicWorld, John Paul Mitchell Systems, Koninklijke Philips NV, Ligo Electric SA, Orchids International, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Parlux Spa, Revlon Consumer Product Corp., Skyline Home Appliances, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Syska Led Lights Pvt. Ltd., T3 Micro Inc., and Procter and Gamble Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growing popularity of tourmaline hair dryers is a key trend shaping the global hair dryer market. The growth is primarily driven by the inherent advantages of tourmaline. The material is lightweight and emits negative ions. It also releases infrared heat and also saves time and energy significantly.

The increasing online sales of hair dryers provide an easy platform for all manufacturers irrespective of their size. The category of players listed in online channels ranges from global vendors like Dyson Technology India Pvt. Ltd. and Conair Corp to local players like Syska Led Lights Pvt. Ltd.

The introduction of travel-friendly portable hair dryers with rechargeable options is garnering more attention in the global hair dryer market.

Hair Dryer Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type, Product (Corded hair dryers and Cordless hair dryers), End-user (Professional usage and Individual usage), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Corded hair dryers segment was valued at USD 5,240.97 million in 2017. Factors like product innovation and design are driving popularity to the corded hair dryers segment. For instance, Panasonic Holdings Corp. (Panasonic) offers a nanoe and Double Mineral Hair Dryer EH-NA98, which is lightweight, has a user-friendly design, and operates in various modes based on the different hair scalp and skin types. The demand for cordless hair dryers is increasing with the changing lifestyle and work culture of consumers, especially in developed countries.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global hair dryer market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global hair dryer market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 38% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The hair dryer market is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period. The hair dryers market in Europe is expected to grow at a slower rate than the global CAGR owing to the maturity of the market in the region with Germany being the largest market for hair dryers in the region, followed by the UK and France. The hair dryer market in the US is expected to grow moderately in the region.

Hair Dryer Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing penetration of low-cost hair dryers is a key driver for the market. This is primarily happening because of technological innovations in manufacturing techniques.

There is an exponential increase in the average cost spent on hair care and grooming by the global population. For instance, in 2019, on average, the women population in the US spent around USD 90 per month on hair care.

Product innovation in features like automated heating, drying, and cooling processes, are playing a pivotal role in driving traction for the global hair dryer market.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Market fragmentation leads to price competition among the vendors. Major players face challenges from local players in nascent and emerging markets while local players find it hard to penetrate the global market due to the strong presence of global players.

Perceived side effects of hair dryers like hair damage, hair loss, and burn hazards due to improper use in emerging countries is a challenge that vendors need to overcome.

The global hair dryer market is subjected to various regulatory standards from associations like the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

For instance, in February 2018, ISO recalled 73,000 Proliss Ionic Pro series hair dryers in the US due to non-compliance with regulations. The cord provided by the manufacturer was brittle near the base, which could cause burn hazards. ISO announced consumers to return the product and assured an immediate refund on it. The same applied to 1,000 units sold in Canada.

What are the key data covered in this Hair Dryer Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Hair Dryer Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Hair Dryer Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Hair Dryer Market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Hair Dryer Market vendors

The hair loss treatment products market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,216.5 million. The rising hair-related issues among consumers are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the availability of counterfeit products may impede the market growth.

The men's hair care and styling products market size is expected to increase to USD 12.04 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.16%. The evolving fashion trends in hair styling are the key drivers supporting the men's hair care and styling products market growth.

