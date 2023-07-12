Give your hair a glow-up with Olaplex haircare products—all for 20% off this Prime Day

Give your hair a nourishing and bonding boost with these top sellers by Olaplex.

Calling a brand magical may feel hyperbolic, but the products from beloved hair care line Olaplex seem to have some kind of sorcery behind them, based on reviews. Hair care enthusiasts praise Olaplex's at-home products for making their hair feel stronger and look more voluminous.

Known for strengthening hair and reversing damage from color, chemical treatments and heat styling tools, Olaplex has been a favorite of hairstylists and beauty editors alike for years.

Founded in 2014, it is best known for its use of bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate (a bond-building molecule that may strengthen strands) in all of its products to create a moisturizing and reparative hair care system. From bonding oils to perfecting treatments, here are some of the best Olaplex products on sale this Amazon Prime Day. Each has tens of thousands of five-star reviews.

Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo

Hailed as being the rare shampoo that takes hair from being stressed and brittle to smooth and shiny without sacrificing volume, Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo is a reset button for your hair. With a luscious lather and a light citrus scent, this shampoo deeply moisturizes hair without weighing it down.

$24 at Amazon (Save $6)

Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner

The complementary companion to the No. 4 Shampoo, the Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner is the second step in the line's bond-building system. This conditioner is praised for providing long-term results of making hair feel smooth and look shiny without greasiness.

$24 at Amazon (Save $6)

Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil

The Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil is a favorite of Reviewed contributor Andrea Jordan. "It's my go-to formula when my ends are feeling dry," Jordan writes. "I can feel and see a difference after a few days [of] use." Safe for color-treated hair, this restorative oil will give shine and bounce to tired tresses.

$24 at Amazon (Save $6)

Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3 Repairing Treatment

A global sensation and a haircare cult-favorite, Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3 is so popular that one sells every 3.5 seconds, according to the brand. This treatment works just as well on thick hair as it does fine, and it promises to reduce breakage and visibly strengthen hair to astonishing results.

$24 at Amazon (Save $6)

Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother

A leave-in styling cream, the Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother claims to smooth blowouts and reduce frizz and flyaways for up to 72 hours. This smoothing solution leaves hair looking polished and feeling velvety soft.

$24 at Amazon (Save $6)

Olaplex No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask

Considered a more concentrated version of Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3, the Olaplex No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask aims to moisturize strands with hydrating ingredients typically seen in skincare. Some standouts include hyaluronic acid, ceramides, rice bran oil, rosehip oil and avocado oil, all of which moisturize stressed-out strands and leave behind a glossy finish.

$24 at Amazon (Save $6)

