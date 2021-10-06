Hair Market to reach $16.42 Bn from 2021 to 2025, Driven by the Increasing Hair Related Issues|17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The hair market is set to grow by USD16.42 billion at a CAGR of 3.73% from 2021 to 2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Attractive Opportunities in Hair Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amway Corp., Beiersdorf AG, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Oriflame Holding AG, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group are some of the major market participants. The increasing focus on the development of organic and natural products to cater to the demand, and the increasing investments in promotional activities like celebrity endorsements will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the closure of stores and shipment complications due to COVID-19 will hamper the market growth. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Hair Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Geography

Hair Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the hair market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the hair market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Hair Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist hair market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hair market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hair market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hair market vendors

Hair Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.73% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 16.42 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.65 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Brazil, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amway Corp., Beiersdorf AG, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Oriflame Holding AG, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

