Hair Market to reach $16.42 Bn from 2021 to 2025, Driven by the Increasing Hair Related Issues|17000+ Technavio Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The hair market is set to grow by USD16.42 billion at a CAGR of 3.73% from 2021 to 2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Attractive Opportunities in Hair Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Hair Market Highlights are available at Technavio Now. Download a Free Sample Report to take further steps for your business

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amway Corp., Beiersdorf AG, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Oriflame Holding AG, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group are some of the major market participants. The increasing focus on the development of organic and natural products to cater to the demand, and the increasing investments in promotional activities like celebrity endorsements will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the closure of stores and shipment complications due to COVID-19 will hamper the market growth. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Hair Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Product

  • Geography

Hair Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the hair market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the hair market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Hair Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist hair market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the hair market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the hair market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hair market vendors

Related Reports:
Hair Care Market -The haircare market has the potential to grow by USD 16.43 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.73%. Download a free sample report now!

Hair Styling Products Market -The hair styling products market size is expected to reach a value of USD 4.66 billion, at a CAGR of 5.47%, during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!

Hair Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.73%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 16.42 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.65

Regional analysis

Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Brazil, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amway Corp., Beiersdorf AG, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Oriflame Holding AG, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Download a Free Sample Report for Some Insights on the trends and challenges that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2021-2025.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hair-market-to-reach-16-42-bn-from-2021-to-2025--driven-by-the-increasing-hair-related-issues17000-technavio-reports-301393359.html

SOURCE Technavio

