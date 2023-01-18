Hair masks market: APAC is estimated to account for 33% of the market's growth from 2022 to 2027 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The hair mask market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), application (professional and individual), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The offline segment held the largest share of the market in the base year. The market is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the growing demand for hair care products by men. Due to growing hair problems like dandruff, grey hair split ends, and hair loss, men are preferring hair care products that enhance their personal appearance. As a result, there is a rise in demand for men's grooming products which will drive the market during the forecast period.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

The growing adoption of products with organic compounds is the key market trend.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The hair masks market is estimated to grow by USD 95.72 million at a CAGR of 3.59% from 2022 to 2027.

Who are the top players in the market?

The hair masks market comprises several market vendors, including Amway Corp., Avon Products, Chatters GP Inc., Colgate Palmolive Co., Coty Inc., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, John Paul Mitchell Systems, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Natura International Inc., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Ouai haircare, The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC among others.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The growing demand for hair care products by men is notably driving the hair masks market growth, although factors such as the availability of counterfeit brands may impede the market growth.

What is the largest region in the market?

APAC is forecast to contribute 33% to the growth of the hair masks market during the forecast period.

Hair masks market 2023-2027: Scope

The hair masks market report also covers the following areas:

Hair Masks Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 167 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.59% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 95.72 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.54 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amway Corp., Avon Products, Chatters GP Inc., Colgate Palmolive Co., Coty Inc., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, John Paul Mitchell Systems, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., LOreal SA, NATULIQUE Ltd., Natura International Inc., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., ST. TROPICA Inc., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Ouai haircare, The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

