Hair masks market is expected to grow by USD 95.72 million between 2022 and 2027; Growing demand for hair care products by men to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hair masks market size is estimated to increase by USD 95.72 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 3.59% during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 467.45 million.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hair Masks Market 2023-2027

Global Hair masks market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global Hair masks market – Vendor Analysis

The global hair masks market is fragmented and significantly competitive. The market comprises several international and several regional, local, or domestic players. Vendors are competing in terms of factors like price, quality, brand, and variety. They are adopting various strategies to increase their market shares. Some vendors are focused on the acquisition of new brands and forming strategic alliances with other market players to explore opportunities and maintain their dominance in the market. Vendors are also constantly expanding their product portfolios to maintain their market shares.

A few prominent vendors that offer hair masks in the market –

Amway Corp. - The company offers hair masks such as Satinique Revitalizing.

Avon Products - The company offers hair masks such as naturals complete recovery hair masks.

Colgate Palmolive Co. - The company offers hair masks under the brands EltaMD Skin Care, PCA skin, and Filorga.

Coty Inc. - The company offers hair masks such as Kylie Skin.

Global Hair Masks Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (offline and online), application (professional and individual), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Story continues

The market growth in the offline distribution channel segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment comprises specialty stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and warehouse clubs, and others such as drugstores, salons and spas, and department stores. The increasing sales of beauty and personal care in these stores are driving the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global hair masks market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global hair masks market.

APAC will account for 33% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the growth of the organized retail sector, high brand penetration, high urbanization rate, and a significant increase in the usage of hair grooming instruments by both males and females.

Global Hair Masks Market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers –

The growth of the market is driven by the growing demand for hair care products by men. The demand for products that enhance personal appearance and looks is increasing among men. The rise in hair problems such as dandruff, grey hair, split ends, and hair loss has led to an increase in the demand for mens grooming products, including hair masks. To capitalize on this demand, vendors are targeting the mens segment and introducing innovative products to increase their market shares. As a result of these factors, market growth is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Key Trends –

The growing adoption of products with organic compounds is a key trend in the market. Consumers in the market are becoming more aware of the harmful effects caused by inorganic and synthetic hair care products. This is increasing the preference for organic hair care products. Many doctors and beauticians across the world are also encouraging the use of organic hair care products, including hair masks. This trend is increasing the consumption and demand for organic hair masks, which is supporting the growth of the market in focus.

Major challenges –

The availability of counterfeit brands is a major challenge in the market. The market has several counterfeit brands, which is making it difficult for customers to differentiate them from genuine products. The influx of counterfeit products is increasing with the growing adoption of online shopping. To curb the damage caused to the reputation of original brands, prominent vendors are introducing various programs to educate consumers to buy original products. The increasing sales of counterfeit products is reducing the growth potential in the market.

What are the key data covered in this hair masks market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the hair masks market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the hair masks market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the hair masks market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of hair masks market vendors

Hair Masks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 167 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.59% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 95.72 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.54 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amway Corp., Avon Products, Chatters GP Inc., Colgate Palmolive Co., Coty Inc., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, John Paul Mitchell Systems, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., LOreal SA, NATULIQUE Ltd., Natura International Inc., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., ST. TROPICA Inc., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Ouai haircare, The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

