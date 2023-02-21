U.S. markets closed

Hair masks market is expected to grow by USD 95.72 million between 2022 and 2027; Growing demand for hair care products by men to boost market growth - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hair masks market size is estimated to increase by USD 95.72 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 3.59% during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 467.45 million. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hair Masks Market 2023-2027

Global Hair masks market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

Global Hair masks market – Vendor Analysis
The global hair masks market is fragmented and significantly competitive. The market comprises several international and several regional, local, or domestic players. Vendors are competing in terms of factors like price, quality, brand, and variety. They are adopting various strategies to increase their market shares. Some vendors are focused on the acquisition of new brands and forming strategic alliances with other market players to explore opportunities and maintain their dominance in the market. Vendors are also constantly expanding their product portfolios to maintain their market shares.

A few prominent vendors that offer hair masks in the market –

  • Amway Corp. - The company offers hair masks such as Satinique Revitalizing.

  • Avon Products - The company offers hair masks such as naturals complete recovery hair masks.

  • Colgate Palmolive Co. - The company offers hair masks under the brands EltaMD Skin Care, PCA skin, and Filorga.

  • Coty Inc. - The company offers hair masks such as Kylie Skin.

  • For Details on vendor and its offerings – Buy the report!

Global Hair Masks Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (offline and online), application (professional and individual), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The market growth in the offline distribution channel segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment comprises specialty stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and warehouse clubs, and others such as drugstores, salons and spas, and department stores. The increasing sales of beauty and personal care in these stores are driving the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global hair masks market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global hair masks market.

  • APAC will account for 33% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the growth of the organized retail sector, high brand penetration, high urbanization rate, and a significant increase in the usage of hair grooming instruments by both males and females.

Download a Sample Report

Global Hair Masks Market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers – 

The growth of the market is driven by the growing demand for hair care products by men. The demand for products that enhance personal appearance and looks is increasing among men. The rise in hair problems such as dandruff, grey hair, split ends, and hair loss has led to an increase in the demand for mens grooming products, including hair masks. To capitalize on this demand, vendors are targeting the mens segment and introducing innovative products to increase their market shares. As a result of these factors, market growth is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Key Trends – 

The growing adoption of products with organic compounds is a key trend in the market. Consumers in the market are becoming more aware of the harmful effects caused by inorganic and synthetic hair care products. This is increasing the preference for organic hair care products. Many doctors and beauticians across the world are also encouraging the use of organic hair care products, including hair masks. This trend is increasing the consumption and demand for organic hair masks, which is supporting the growth of the market in focus.

Major challenges – 

The availability of counterfeit brands is a major challenge in the market. The market has several counterfeit brands, which is making it difficult for customers to differentiate them from genuine products. The influx of counterfeit products is increasing with the growing adoption of online shopping. To curb the damage caused to the reputation of original brands, prominent vendors are introducing various programs to educate consumers to buy original products. The increasing sales of counterfeit products is reducing the growth potential in the market.

Driver, trend, and challenges are the factor of market dynamics that state about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report.

What are the key data covered in this hair masks market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the hair masks market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the hair masks market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the hair masks market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of hair masks market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

  • The facial care products market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.74% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 32.86 billion. Modern-day lifestyle changes and growing facial skin-related issues are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the easy availability of counterfeit products may impede the market growth.

  • The natural cosmetics market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 14.61% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 14,986.66 million. The consumer demand for chemical-free and environment-friendly natural cosmetics products is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as low product awareness deterring widespread adoption may impede the market growth.

Hair Masks Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

167

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.59%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 95.72 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

2.54

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 33%

Key countries

US, China, Germany, France, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Amway Corp., Avon Products, Chatters GP Inc., Colgate Palmolive Co., Coty Inc., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, John Paul Mitchell Systems, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., LOreal SA, NATULIQUE Ltd., Natura International Inc., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., ST. TROPICA Inc., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Ouai haircare, The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio consumer staples market reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global hair masks market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 By Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 By Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Application

  • 7.3 Professional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Individual - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Amway Corp.

  • 12.4 Avon Products

  • 12.5 Colgate Palmolive Co.

  • 12.6 Coty Inc.

  • 12.7 Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

  • 12.8 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

  • 12.9 Johnson and Johnson

  • 12.10 Kao Corp.

  • 12.11 LOreal SA

  • 12.12 Natura International Inc.

  • 12.13 Revlon Inc.

  • 12.14 ST. TROPICA Inc.

  • 12.15 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

  • 12.16 The Procter and Gamble Co.

  • 12.17 Unilever PLC

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Hair Masks Market 2023-2027
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hair-masks-market-is-expected-to-grow-by-usd-95-72-million-between-2022-and-2027--growing-demand-for-hair-care-products-by-men-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301750683.html

SOURCE Technavio

