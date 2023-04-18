Hair Removal Products Global Market Report 2023: Rising Popularity of Non-Invasive Personal Grooming Techniques Bodes Well for Sector
Global Market for Hair Removal Products
Dublin, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hair Removal Products: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Hair Removal Products Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Hair Removal Products estimated at US$959.3 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Laser-based Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9% CAGR and reach US$874.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $260.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.9% CAGR
The Hair Removal Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$260.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$278.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.3% and 7.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$231.4 Million by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 105 Featured) -
Alma Lasers International
Candela Corporation
CosBeauty
Cutera, Inc
Cynosure, LLC.
Elos Me
Fotona d.o.o.
LumaRx
Lutronic
Lynton Lasers Ltd
MLAY
Philips
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
Sciton, Inc
Sharplight Technologies Ltd
SmoothSkin
Solta Medical, Inc
The Procter & Gamble Company
Tria Beauty
Venus Concept
Viora
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to digital archives and Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
437
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$959.3 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$1800 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate
8.2%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
Beauty and Personal Care Industry Comes Under Tremendous Stress Due to Pandemic
Aesthetic Clinics to Follow Infection-Prevention Measures to Mitigate Risk of COVID-19 Infection Transmission
Hair Removal Technologies: Achieving New Frontiers for Perfect & Hair-Free Skin
An Introduction to Hair Removal Devices
Global Hair Removal Devices Market: Prospects & Outlook
Laser Hair Removal Devices Lead Global Market
Beauty Clinics: The Largest End-Use Segment
Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth
Competition
Recent Market Activity
Hair Removal Products - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Popularity of Non-Invasive Personal Grooming Techniques Bodes Well for the Hair Removal Devices Market
Non-Surgical Cosmetic Procedures Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown of Procedure Volumes for 2018
Painful Process and Side Effects of Hair Removal Products Such as Waxes and Razors Drive Shift Towards for Devices
Rising Beauty Consciousness among Men Presents Lucrative Opportunity for Hair Removal Products Market
Global Male Grooming Products Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Women Continue to be Major User Base for Hair Removal Products
Different Hair Removal Techniques Categorized in Terms of Cost, Pain, and Effectiveness
Various Hair Removal Options for Women: Comparison of Hair Removal Method, Procedure & Products, Suggested Body Areas, Advantages and Disadvantages
Women as % of Total Labor Force in Select Countries: 2019
At-Home Laser Hair Removal Devices Gain Popularity
Advent of Next Generation IPL Devices Offering Multiple Features Drives Market
Select IPL Devices: A Review
Hair Removal Devices Find Use for Medical Purposes
Expanding Swimwear Market: An Opportunity for Hair Removal Market
Global Swimwear Market Size (in $ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2021 and 2024
Technology Advancements Spur Growth in the Market
Advanced Technology and At-Home Use to Benefit Hair Removal Devices
Fiber-Coupled Diode Laser Opens New Paradigm for Hair Removal
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hdc8ci
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900