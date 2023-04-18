Hair Removal Products Global Market Report 2023: Rising Popularity of Non-Invasive Personal Grooming Techniques Bodes Well for Sector

Company Logo

Global Market for Hair Removal Products

Dublin, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hair Removal Products: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Hair Removal Products Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Hair Removal Products estimated at US$959.3 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Laser-based Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9% CAGR and reach US$874.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $260.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.9% CAGR



The Hair Removal Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$260.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$278.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.3% and 7.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$231.4 Million by the year 2030.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 437 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $959.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1800 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Beauty and Personal Care Industry Comes Under Tremendous Stress Due to Pandemic

Aesthetic Clinics to Follow Infection-Prevention Measures to Mitigate Risk of COVID-19 Infection Transmission

Hair Removal Technologies: Achieving New Frontiers for Perfect & Hair-Free Skin

An Introduction to Hair Removal Devices

Global Hair Removal Devices Market: Prospects & Outlook

Laser Hair Removal Devices Lead Global Market

Beauty Clinics: The Largest End-Use Segment

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Hair Removal Products - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Popularity of Non-Invasive Personal Grooming Techniques Bodes Well for the Hair Removal Devices Market

Non-Surgical Cosmetic Procedures Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown of Procedure Volumes for 2018

Painful Process and Side Effects of Hair Removal Products Such as Waxes and Razors Drive Shift Towards for Devices

Rising Beauty Consciousness among Men Presents Lucrative Opportunity for Hair Removal Products Market

Global Male Grooming Products Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Women Continue to be Major User Base for Hair Removal Products

Different Hair Removal Techniques Categorized in Terms of Cost, Pain, and Effectiveness

Various Hair Removal Options for Women: Comparison of Hair Removal Method, Procedure & Products, Suggested Body Areas, Advantages and Disadvantages

Women as % of Total Labor Force in Select Countries: 2019

At-Home Laser Hair Removal Devices Gain Popularity

Advent of Next Generation IPL Devices Offering Multiple Features Drives Market

Select IPL Devices: A Review

Hair Removal Devices Find Use for Medical Purposes

Expanding Swimwear Market: An Opportunity for Hair Removal Market

Global Swimwear Market Size (in $ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2021 and 2024

Technology Advancements Spur Growth in the Market

Advanced Technology and At-Home Use to Benefit Hair Removal Devices

Fiber-Coupled Diode Laser Opens New Paradigm for Hair Removal

