A hair salon that specializes in multicultural hair services moves to downtown Menasha: The Buzz

MENASHA - When Kiona Schultz moved to the Fox Cities in 2011, she was surprised by the lack of licensed cosmetologists who felt comfortable working with her hair texture.

"I was born and raised in a Black community and Black household where our blackness, as I recall it, we were all about making sure our hair was kept," she said, speaking about her childhood growing up in Milwaukee.

However, when she and her husband, Justin Schultz, moved to Menasha, she struggled to find the same resources.

"The hair braiders (in the Fox Cities) were very behind on the trends that I was accustomed to, and it was very, very overwhelming," she said.

Now, Schultz is filling the gap with her business, Beautiful Braids Studio, 445 Broad St. in Menasha. The studio, which specializes in multicultural hair and providing services to all hair types, has been open for the past year but recently moved to downtown Menasha.

The new studio location opened Sept. 1 with an open house. Schultz co-owns the salon with Justin, but provides all the hair services offered at the business while Justin provides the marketing and maintenance.

Beautiful Braids offers a variety of services, including haircuts, cornrows, twists, hair extensions, hair coloring, perms, relaxers and even hair tutorials. Schultz said she really enjoys educating customers on their hair and how to take care of it.

While Shultz has known how to braid and style her own hair and similar hair textures "since she could walk," she developed her skills by attending cosmetology school at Fox Valley Technical College and working at two local salons, Salon Retro and Braids Unlimited Salon & Barbershop, before opening Beautiful Braids.

Schultz said she is currently the only stylist at Beautiful Braids, but she hopes to add more stylists in the future as her business grows. However, for now she enjoys having more focused appointments with her clients.

"This really is a place where any culture, any type of hair can come in and feel comfortable and enjoy their time," Justin said.

More information about Beautiful Braids Studio can be found online at beautifulbraidsstudio.com or on its Facebook page.

