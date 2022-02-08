U.S. markets closed

Hair Spray Market - 49% of Growth to Originate from North America | Evolving Opportunities with Henkel AG and Co. & KGaA | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hair spray market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The Technavio report offers information on several market vendors, including Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Oriflame Holding AG, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Avon Co., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever Group, and Wella Operations US LLC among others. The hair spray market is set to grow by USD 3.78 billion between 2020 and 2025, and register a CAGR of 10.27%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. Technavio report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Attractive Opportunities with Hair Spray Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio offers all major vendor offerings in Hair Spray Market Report - Read a Free Sample Report

Hair Spray Market 2021-2025:Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Hair Spray Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Product

  • Geography

Hair Spray Market 2021-2025: Regional & Revenue Generating Segment Outlook
44% of the market's growth will originate from North America for hair spray market. US and Canada are the key markets for hair spray in North America. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market. North America has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The rise in the number of fashion-conscious consumers will facilitate the hair spray market growth in North America over the forecast period.

The hair spray market share growth by the hair styling spray segment has been significant for revenue generation. Factors such as evolving fashion trends in hair styling, rise in the number of fashion-conscious consumers, and expanding salon and spa markets will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various regions & segments - Download a free sample now!

Hair Spray Market 2021-2025: Driver & Challenges
The evolving fashion trends in hair styling will offer immense growth opportunities for hair spray market. However, the availability of counterfeit products will hamper the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in predicting end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The hair spray market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

Hair Spray Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist hair spray market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the hair spray market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the hair spray market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hair spray market vendors

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Related Reports:
Hair Care Market in Colombia -The haircare market share in Colombia is expected to increase by USD 120.88 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 4.88%. Download a free sample now!

Hair Styling Products Market in Europe -The hair styling products market share in Europe is expected to increase by USD 1.43 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.87%. Download a free sample now!

Hair Spray Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.27%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 3.78 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.87

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 44%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, China, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Oriflame Holding AG, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Avon Co., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever Group, and Wella Operations US LLC

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

To uncover highlights deployed by Companies of hair spray market - Download Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hair-spray-market---49-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america--evolving-opportunities-with--henkel-ag-and-co--kgaa--17000-technavio-reports-301475700.html

SOURCE Technavio

