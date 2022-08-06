U.S. markets closed

Hair Styling Equipment Market Size to Grow by USD 4.30 bn Due to the Growing Advantage Of Hair Styling Equipment - 17,000+ Technavio Reports

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hair Styling Equipment Market by Distribution Channel, End-user, Product, Technology, and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East, and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the hair styling equipment market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 4.30 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global hair styling equipment market as a part of the global leisure products industry within the global household durables market. The growing advantage of hair styling equipment and product innovations leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the availability of counterfeit products will challenge market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hair Styling Equipment Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hair Styling Equipment Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

For Key market dynamics and their impact analysis, Request for FREE Sample Now!

Key Market Segmentation Insights:

The hair styling equipment market report is segmented by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), End-user (Professional and Individual), Product (Dryer, Straightener, and Styler), Technology (Corded and Cordless), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

  • Regional Opportunities: 39% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the hair styling equipment market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Rising disposable income, rapid urbanization, and the trend of grooming among men will facilitate the hair styling equipment market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

  • Revenue-generating Segment Analysis: The hair styling equipment market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. The offline distribution channel comprises specialty stores; hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and others. Primarily, hypermarkets such as Walmart and Target offer hair styling equipment, and an increase in the number of stores and business expansions by retailers has fueled the demand for this equipment. Moreover, salons and spas are gradually gaining popularity among consumers with hectic work schedules. Thus, the expansion of offline distribution channels will drive market growth during the forecast period.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities

Market Vendor Landscape

  • The hair styling equipment market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Vendors aim to gain greater market share with different strategies and innovations to differentiate themselves from their competitors.

  • To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

  • The hair styling equipment market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

  • As hairstyle trends change continuously, hair stylists and professionals at salons and spas require advanced hair styling equipment to deliver the desired results. Manufacturers provide travel-size appliances for consumers who require easy portable equipment while traveling.

  • Companies are offering innovative products and solutions for staying top-notch in the market. For instance, Conair Corp. offers a wide range of hair styling equipment such as hot air brushes, flat irons, curling irons, and stylers. Helen of Troy Ltd. offers Revlon Salon one-step hair dryer and volumize as hair styling equipment. 
    Hindustan Unilever Ltd. offers hair care products such as hair texture and hold, hair repair, and others under the brand of Tigi.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings     

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Download Sample Report

Related Reports:

Hair Styling Products Market in Europe by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The hair styling products market share in Europe is expected to rise to USD 1.43 billion from 2021 to 2026

Hair Wigs and Extension Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026:The hair wigs and extension market share is expected to increase by USD 5.26 billion from 2021 to 2026

Hair Spray Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The hair spray market share should rise by USD 3.78 billion from 2020 to 2025 at a CAGR of 10.27%.

Hair Products Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: This research report on hair products has the potential to grow by USD 16.43 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.73%.

Hair Styling Equipment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.5%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 4.30 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.1

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Andis Co., Beauty Elite Group, Conair Corp., Coty Inc., Dafni Hair, Deva Concepts LLC, Drybar Holdings LLC, Dyson Ltd., Elchim Spa, Farouk Systems Inc., Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Helen of Troy Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., John Paul Mitchell Systems, Koninklijke Philips NV, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Panasonic Corp., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., TESCOM Co. Ltd., and The Procter and Gamble Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Reports

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Professional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Individual - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 Dryer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Straightener - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Styler - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Product

8 Market Segmentation by Technology

  • 8.1 Market segments

  • 8.2 Comparison by Technology

  • 8.3 Corded - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Cordless - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Market opportunity by Technology

9 Customer Landscape

  • 9.1 Customer landscape overview

10 Geographic Landscape

  • 10.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 10.2 Geographic comparison

  • 10.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 10.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 10.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 10.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 10.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 10.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 10.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 10.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 10.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 10.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 10.13 Market opportunity by geography

11 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 11.1 Market drivers

  • 11.2 Market challenges

  • 11.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 11.4 Market trends

12 Vendor Landscape

  • 12.1 Overview

  • 12.2 Vendor landscape

  • 12.3 Landscape disruption

  • 12.4 Industry risks

13 Vendor Analysis

  • 13.1 Vendors covered

  • 13.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 13.3 Conair Corp.

  • 13.4 Dyson Ltd.

  • 13.5 Helen of Troy Ltd.

  • 13.6 Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

  • 13.7 Koninklijke Philips NV

  • 13.8 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

  • 13.9 Panasonic Corp.

  • 13.10 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

  • 13.11 TESCOM Co. Ltd.

  • 13.12 The Procter and Gamble Co.

14 Appendix

  • 14.1 Scope of the report

  • 14.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 14.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 14.4 Research methodology

  • 14.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hair-styling-equipment-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-4-30-bn-due-to-the--growing-advantage-of-hair-styling-equipment---17-000-technavio-reports-301600086.html

SOURCE Technavio

