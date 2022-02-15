U.S. markets close in 3 hours 57 minutes

Hair Styling Products Market in Europe to Grow by USD 1.43 bn | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hair styling products market size in Europe is set to grow by USD 1.43 bn from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.87%.

Attractive Opportunities in Hair Styling Products Market in Europe by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Find additional highlights related to the hair styling products market size in Europe. Read our Sample Report

The hair styling products market in Europe is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization, rise in the number of fashion-conscious consumers, and rise in online sales of hair styling products will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as the availability of counterfeit products may threaten the growth of the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Hair Styling Products Market in Europe 2022-2026: Segmentation

By product, the hair styling products market in Europe has been segmented into HCGP, Hair Styling Spray, and Dry Shampoo. The HCGP segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The market for hair cream, hair gel, hair pomade, paste, and heat protectant is expected to grow in Europe during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the growing awareness about the product and the increasing demand among the male population for hair styling and grooming products. Moreover, consumers are increasingly becoming aware of several benefits of hair styling products.

By geography, the hair styling products market in Europe has been segmented into Germany, UK, France, Spain, and Italy. Germany will account for the largest market share growth during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment of the market. Download a Free Sample

Hair Styling Products Market in Europe 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the hair styling products market in Europe include Beiersdorf AG, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, LOreal SA, Mandom Corp., Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd., Njord, The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:

  • Beiersdorf AG - The company offers hair styling product brands such as Nivea , Labello, Eucerin.

  • Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - The company offers hair styling product brands such as Nair and Spinbrush.

  • Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - The company offers hair styling products such as Syoss.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Hair Styling Products Market in Europe 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist hair styling products market growth in Europe during the next five years

  • Estimation of the hair styling products market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the hair styling products market in Europe

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hair styling products market vendors in Europe

Related Reports:

Hair Care Market in Colombia by Product and Distribution channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Hair Care Market in Brazil by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Hair Styling Products Market In Europe Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.87%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.43 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.15

Regional analysis

Germany, UK, France, Spain, and Italy

Performing market contribution

Germany at 36%

Key consumer countries

Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Beiersdorf AG, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, LOreal SA, Mandom Corp., Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd., Njord, The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Find more valuable highlights related to the market. Download Latest Free Sample Report

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • HCGP - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Hair styling spray - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Dry shampoo - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Product

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Beiersdorf AG

  • Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

  • Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

  • LOreal SA

  • Mandom Corp.

  • Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd.

  • Njord

  • The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

  • The Procter and Gamble Co.

  • Unilever Group

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hair-styling-products-market-in-europe-to-grow-by-usd-1-43-bn--technavio-301480755.html

SOURCE Technavio

