Hair styling products market size to grow by USD 5,331.45 million: Personal products industry is the parent market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hair styling products market has been categorized as a part of the global personal products market. The parent market, the global personal products market, covers products and companies engaged in the research and development (R&D) and production of personal and beauty care products, including cosmetics and perfumes. Growth of the global personal products market will be driven by factors such as increasing disposable income, rise in beauty consciousness, increasing popularity of online marketing, growing demand for organic personal and beauty care products, high demand for multi-purpose products, and adoption of advanced technologies.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hair Styling Products Market 2023-2027

The hair styling market size is forecasted to grow by USD 5,331.45 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Download a sample

Hair styling products market 2023-2027: Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others. Buy the report

Hair styling products market 2023-2027: Scope

The hair styling products market report covers the following areas:

Hair styling products market 2023-2027: Vendor landscape

The global hair styling products market is fragmented. The major market players are focusing on developing innovative products and are constantly increasing their R&D investments. Established vendors have started acquiring smaller and regional players to expand their global reach. The market will witness the entry of several new players, which will intensify the competition moderately among the existing players during the forecast period.

Amorepacific Group Inc., Amway Corp., Flora and Curl Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hoyu Co. Ltd., Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Mandom Corp., NATULIQUE Ltd., Olaplex Holdings Inc., Oriflame Holding AG, Pai Shau Inc., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Avon Co., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and Wella Operations US LLC are among some of the major market participants.

Story continues

Hair styling products market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

The HCGP segment will account for the highest share of the market's growth during the forecast period. This segment includes hair cream, gel, hair pomade, paste, and protectants. The growth of the HCGP segment is mainly attributed to factors such as the growing awareness about the products and the increasing demand for hair styling and grooming products among men. In addition, consumers across the world are becoming aware of the benefits of hair styling products.

Distribution Channel

Geography

APAC is estimated to account for 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The demand for hair styling products has increased in the region owing to factors such as rapid transition in the spending patterns of consumers and a rise in per capita disposable income. Japan, China, and India are the major markets for hair styling products in this region.

To gain further insights about various segments, Request a PDF sample

What are the key data covered in this hair styling products market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the hair styling products market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the hair styling products market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the hair styling products market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of hair styling products market vendors

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000, which enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports every month

Related reports:

Hair styling products market in Europe by product and geography - Forecast and analysis 2022-2026: The hair styling products market size in Europe is expected to increase by USD 1.43 billion from 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (HCGP, hair styling spray, and dry shampoo) and geography (Germany, UK, France, Spain, and Italy).

Hair shampoo market in APAC by distribution channel and type - Forecast and analysis 2022-2026: The hair shampoo market size in APAC is expected to increase by USD 4.02 billion from 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and type (non-medicated and medicated).

Hair Styling Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 167 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.6% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,331.45 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.85 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Companies profiled Amorepacific Group Inc., Amway Corp., Flora and Curl Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hoyu Co. Ltd., Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Mandom Corp., NATULIQUE Ltd., Olaplex Holdings Inc., Oriflame Holding AG, Pai Shau Inc., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Avon Co., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and Wella Operations US LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer staples market reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global hair styling products market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 HCGP - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Hair styling spray - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Dry shampoo - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Amorepacific Group Inc.

12.4 Amway Corp.

12.5 Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

12.6 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

12.7 Hoyu Co. Ltd.

12.8 Kao Corp.

12.9 LOreal SA

12.10 Mandom Corp.

12.11 Oriflame Holding AG

12.12 Revlon Inc.

12.13 Shiseido Co. Ltd.

12.14 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

12.15 The Procter and Gamble Co.

12.16 Unilever PLC

12.17 Wella Operations US LLC

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Hair Styling Products Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hair-styling-products-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-5-331-45-million-personal-products-industry-is-the-parent-market--technavio-301699456.html

SOURCE Technavio