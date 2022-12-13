Hair styling products market size to grow by USD 5,331.45 million: Personal products industry is the parent market - Technavio
NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hair styling products market has been categorized as a part of the global personal products market. The parent market, the global personal products market, covers products and companies engaged in the research and development (R&D) and production of personal and beauty care products, including cosmetics and perfumes. Growth of the global personal products market will be driven by factors such as increasing disposable income, rise in beauty consciousness, increasing popularity of online marketing, growing demand for organic personal and beauty care products, high demand for multi-purpose products, and adoption of advanced technologies.
The hair styling market size is forecasted to grow by USD 5,331.45 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Download a sample
Hair styling products market 2023-2027: Competitive analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others. Buy the report
Hair styling products market 2023-2027: Scope
The hair styling products market report covers the following areas:
Hair styling products market 2023-2027: Vendor landscape
The global hair styling products market is fragmented. The major market players are focusing on developing innovative products and are constantly increasing their R&D investments. Established vendors have started acquiring smaller and regional players to expand their global reach. The market will witness the entry of several new players, which will intensify the competition moderately among the existing players during the forecast period.
Amorepacific Group Inc., Amway Corp., Flora and Curl Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hoyu Co. Ltd., Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Mandom Corp., NATULIQUE Ltd., Olaplex Holdings Inc., Oriflame Holding AG, Pai Shau Inc., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Avon Co., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and Wella Operations US LLC are among some of the major market participants.
Hair styling products market 2023-2027: Segmentation
Type
The HCGP segment will account for the highest share of the market's growth during the forecast period. This segment includes hair cream, gel, hair pomade, paste, and protectants. The growth of the HCGP segment is mainly attributed to factors such as the growing awareness about the products and the increasing demand for hair styling and grooming products among men. In addition, consumers across the world are becoming aware of the benefits of hair styling products.
Distribution Channel
Geography
APAC is estimated to account for 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The demand for hair styling products has increased in the region owing to factors such as rapid transition in the spending patterns of consumers and a rise in per capita disposable income. Japan, China, and India are the major markets for hair styling products in this region.
To gain further insights about various segments, Request a PDF sample
What are the key data covered in this hair styling products market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the hair styling products market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the hair styling products market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the hair styling products market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of hair styling products market vendors
Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000, which enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports every month
Related reports:
Hair styling products market in Europe by product and geography - Forecast and analysis 2022-2026: The hair styling products market size in Europe is expected to increase by USD 1.43 billion from 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (HCGP, hair styling spray, and dry shampoo) and geography (Germany, UK, France, Spain, and Italy).
Hair shampoo market in APAC by distribution channel and type - Forecast and analysis 2022-2026: The hair shampoo market size in APAC is expected to increase by USD 4.02 billion from 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and type (non-medicated and medicated).
Hair Styling Products Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
167
Base year
2022
Historical year
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.6%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 5,331.45 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
4.85
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 35%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and Brazil
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
Companies profiled
Amorepacific Group Inc., Amway Corp., Flora and Curl Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hoyu Co. Ltd., Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Mandom Corp., NATULIQUE Ltd., Olaplex Holdings Inc., Oriflame Holding AG, Pai Shau Inc., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Avon Co., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and Wella Operations US LLC
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio's consumer staples market reports
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global hair styling products market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Type
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Type
6.3 HCGP - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Hair styling spray - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Dry shampoo - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Market opportunity by Type
7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Amorepacific Group Inc.
12.4 Amway Corp.
12.5 Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
12.6 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA
12.7 Hoyu Co. Ltd.
12.8 Kao Corp.
12.9 LOreal SA
12.10 Mandom Corp.
12.11 Oriflame Holding AG
12.12 Revlon Inc.
12.13 Shiseido Co. Ltd.
12.14 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.
12.15 The Procter and Gamble Co.
12.16 Unilever PLC
12.17 Wella Operations US LLC
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
About us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hair-styling-products-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-5-331-45-million-personal-products-industry-is-the-parent-market--technavio-301699456.html
SOURCE Technavio