Hair styling products market size in Europe to grow by USD 1.43 billion between 2021 and 2026; Germany to account for 36% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Hair Styling Products Market in Europe by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The market is estimated to grow by USD 1.43 billion between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.87% during the forecast period. Germany will account for 36% of the market growth during the forecast period. The country has the highest number of spas in Europe. Several luxury fashion and beauty product brands, including Beiersdorf AG and Henkel AG and Co KGaA, are from Germany. Factors such as increased product innovations and product endorsements support the demand for beauty and personal care products, including hair styling products in the country. In addition, the increased working population and rising expenditure on air styling products are driving the growth of the hair styling products market in Germany. For comprehensive details on the market size and forecast period (2022-2026) - View the Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hair Styling Products Market in Europe

Vendor Landscape

The hair styling products market in Europe is fragmented, with the presence of several well-established vendors. These vendors focus on developing innovative products and are constantly increasing their R&D investments. They are acquiring smaller and regional players to enhance their global reach. The market will witness the entry of several new players, which will moderately intensify the level of competition during the forecast period. Vendors are required to recognize the factors that affect the buying decisions of customers. These include advertising, promotion, social media activities, merchandising, product line extensions, and product demonstrations. They must also focus on adopting competitive strategies to differentiate themselves in the market. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Beiersdorf AG - The company offers hair styling products under brands such as Nivea, Labello, and Eucerin

Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - The company offers hair styling products under brands such as Nair and Spinbrush.

Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - The company offers hair styling products such as Syoss.

LOreal SA - The company offers hair styling products such as Instant Resurfacing Shampoo, Instant Resurfacing Conditioner, and Resurfacing Golden Masque.

Mandom Corp.

Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd.

Njord

The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

The Procter and Gamble Co.

Unilever Group

Story continues

The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest

developments. Buy Now

Market Dynamics

Major Driver – The market is driven by innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization. The growing consumer demand for innovative products has led vendors to increase their R&D efforts. They are also focusing on differentiating themselves from pharmaceutical companies. Vendors are using innovative ingredients and technologies in their products that help address consumers' concerns pertaining to multiple hair-related issues. In addition, the rising purchasing power and disposable incomes have increased consumer spending on hair care products. This has encouraged vendors to launch premium hair styling products that are priced higher than regular hair styling products. All these factors are positively influencing the growth of the market in focus.

Key Trends – The growing demand for natural and organic hair styling products is a key trend in the market. Consumers are increasingly becoming aware of the ill effects caused by the use of synthetic hair styling products. This has increased the demand for natural and organic hair styling products among consumers. Hence, many vendors are emphasizing organic products that are free from harmful ingredients such as petrochemicals, sulfates, and ammonia. The introduction of organic and natural products also helps vendors to adhere to high standards of purity set by various governing bodies. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Challenge – The availability of counterfeit products will challenge the growth of the market. Counterfeit products are made of low-quality ingredients and can cause damage to skin and hair. The growth of the e-commerce industry has increased the penetration of such products. This makes it challenging for consumers to distinguish between genuine and counterfeit products, as they look similar. The increasing availability of counterfeit products also affects the profit margins and sales of vendors. Such factors will reduce the growth potential of the market.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will

help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View a Sample

Report

Company Profiles

The report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including Beiersdorf AG, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, LOreal SA, Mandom Corp., Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd., Njord, The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed

annually at USD 5000

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

By product, the market is classified into HCGP, hair styling spray, and dry shampoo.

By geography, the market is classified as Germany, the UK, France, Spain, and Italy.

The market growth in the HCGP segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the growing awareness of the various benefits of using hair styling products and the increased demand among the male population for hair styling and grooming products. In addition, the presence of established vendors in Europe such as Loreal SA, Unilever PLC, Procter & Gamble, Henkel AG & Co KGaA, and Beiersdorf Ag will drive the growth of the segment.

Related Reports:

The anti-acne cosmetics market size is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 2.97% between 2022 and 2027. The anti-acne cosmetics market size is forecasted to decrease by USD 460.25 million. The market is segmented by product (cleansers, emulsions, and masks), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The online premium cosmetics market size is projected to increase by USD 9,515.73 million, and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.78% between 2022 and 2027. The market is segmented by product (skincare, makeup, haircare, and others), end-user (women and men), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Hair Styling Products Market in Europe: Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.87% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 4.15 Regional analysis Germany, UK, France, Spain, and Italy Performing market contribution Germany at 36% Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Beiersdorf AG, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, LOreal SA, Mandom Corp., Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd., Njord, The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of contents:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 8

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market

Exhibit 08: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 09: Personal products

2.2.1 Raw material supplier

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 11: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 12: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 13: Europe market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 14: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 17: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 18: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 19: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 20: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5.Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 21: Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 22: Comparison by Product

5.3 HCGP - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 23: HCGP - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 24: HCGP - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Hair styling spray - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 25: Hair styling spray - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: Hair styling spray - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Dry shampoo - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 27: Dry shampoo - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Dry shampoo - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 29: Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 30: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 31: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 32: Geographic comparison

7.3 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 35: UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 39: Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 40: Spain - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 42: Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization

8.1.2 Increasing consumption of sanitizers and disinfectants from the healthcare sector

8.1.3 Rise in online sales of hair styling products

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Availability of counterfeit products

8.2.2 High Competition

8.2.3 Regulatory compliances for product composition, labeling, and packaging

Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Growing demand for natural and organic hair styling products

8.3.2 Use of social media marketing

8.3.3 Rising adoption and awareness of dry shampoo

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 47: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 48: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Beiersdorf AG

Exhibit 50: Beiersdorf AG - Overview

Exhibit 51: Beiersdorf AG - Business segments

Exhibit 52: Beiersdorf AG - Key news

Exhibit 53: Beiersdorf AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 54: Beiersdorf AG - Segment focus

10.4 Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

Exhibit 55: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 56: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 57: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 58: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 59: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 60: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Overview

Exhibit 61: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Business segments

Exhibit 62: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key news

Exhibit 63: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key offerings

Exhibit 64: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

10.6 LOreal SA

Exhibit 65: LOreal SA - Overview

Exhibit 66: LOreal SA - Business segments

Exhibit 67: LOreal SA -Key news

Exhibit 68: LOreal SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 69: LOreal SA - Segment focus

10.7 Mandom Corp.

Exhibit 70: Mandom Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 71: Mandom Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 72: Mandom Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 73: Mandom Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 74: Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 75: Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 76: Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Njord

Exhibit 77: Njord - Overview

Exhibit 78: Njord - Product and service

Exhibit 79: Njord - Key offerings

10.10 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

Exhibit 80: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 81: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 82: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 83: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 The Procter and Gamble Co.

Exhibit 84: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Overview

Exhibit 85: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 86: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key news

Exhibit 87: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 88: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Segment focus

10.12 Unilever Group

Exhibit 89: Unilever Group - Overview

Exhibit 90: Unilever Group - Business segments

Exhibit 91: Unilever Group - Key news

Exhibit 92: Unilever Group - Key offerings

Exhibit 93: Unilever Group - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and Caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 94: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 95: Research Methodology

Exhibit 96: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 97: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 98: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Hair Styling Products Market in Europe

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hair-styling-products-market-size-in-europe-to-grow-by-usd-1-43-billion-between-2021-and-2026-germany-to-account-for-36-of-the-market-growth---technavio-301794317.html

SOURCE Technavio