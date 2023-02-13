U.S. markets close in 5 hours 26 minutes

Hair Transplant Market is expected to display a steady growth of 23% due to the rise in the prevalence of alopecia, and technological advancement in the hair transplant sector| UnivDatos Market Insights

·6 min read

NOIDA, India, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights, the Hair Transplant Market was valued at more than USD 5 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 23% from 2022-2028. The analysis has been segmented into Surgical Method (Follicular Unit Transplantation, Follicular Unit Extraction, Others); Surgery Type (Head Hair Transplant, Eyebrow Transplant, Frontal Hairline Lowering, Others); Gender (Male, Female, and Others); Service Provider (Hospitals, Trichology Clinics, Dermatologic Clinics, Surgical Centers, Others); Region/Country.

UnivDatos_Logo
UnivDatos_Logo

Click here to view the Report Description & TOC

https://univdatos.com/report/hair-transplant-market/

The Hair Transplant market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Hair Transplant market. The hair transplant market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the hair transplant market at the global and regional levels.

Request for Sample Pages

https://univdatos.com/get-a-free-sample-form-php/?product_id=32804

Market Overview

Hair transplantation involves removing small punch grafts from the hair-bearing scalp or a larger piece of this scalp from a donor area and cutting these into smaller pieces to use as grafts. These grafts are then relocated to a bald or thinning area of the scalp. With the rapid advancement of the hair transplant market, almost all men and women with alopecia can be successfully treated with these transplant techniques.

The Hair transplant Market is expected to grow at a steady rate of around 23% owing to the increasing prevalence of androgenic alopecia. Androgenetic alopecia (AGA) is the most common type of hair loss in men and women. The prevalence of AGA tends to increase with age. Nearly 30% of Caucasian men will have AGA by the age of 30 years, and 50% by the age of 50 years. This increased prevalence may make patients excited about hair growth techniques and treatment options. For instance, on April 22, 2022, According to the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS), 68% of members reported performing an average of one procedure per patient in 2021 to achieve the desired hair restoration result.

Some of the major players operating in the market include Bernstein Medical, Bosley, Dermamagnetica Clinic, GETFUE Hair Clinics Ltd, HairClub, Hairline International Hair and Skin Clinic, Venus Concept, Vinci Hair Clinic, Follica, Inc., DHI Global Europe Ltd.

COVID-19 Impact

The recent covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the world and has brought a state of shock to the global economy. The global pandemic has impacted the healthcare industry and has transformed the way healthcare is delivered. The Hair Transplant market has been significantly affected during these times owing to the delay in elective surgeries during the pandemic in the United States, thereby limiting the growth of the market. For example, on March 18, 2020, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) decided to close all elective and non-essential medical, surgical, and dental services to conserve medical resources dedicated to treating COVID-19 patients and announced that it would postpone the proceedings. Therefore, the above reasons are one of the main factors behind the decrease in total surgery in 2020.

The global hair transplant market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

  • Based on the surgical method, the market is segmented into follicular unit transplantation, follicular unit extraction, and others. The follicular unit extraction category is to witness a significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to the FUE is a transplantation method that gives patients with thinning hair a more realistic-looking, thicker appearance to their hair.

  • On the basis of surgery type, the market is categorized into a head hair transplant, eyebrow transplant, frontal hairline lowering, and others. Among these, the head hair transplant to hold a significant share of the market in 2020. This is mainly due to the small pieces of hair-bearing scalp grafts are often removed from a donor site and moved to a balding or thinning area during hair transplant surgery. In addition, Male pattern baldness is the main condition that this method is used to address. Generally, hair transplants are more successful than over-the-counter hair restoration solutions.

Have a Look at the Chapters https://univdatos.com/report/hair-transplant-market/

Hair Transplant Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

  • North America (United States, Canada, and Rest of North America)

  • Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • Rest of the World

North America is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period. The major factors such as well-established healthcare infrastructure, and the rising number of people with hair loss will influence regional growth and a rise in the number of hair restoration procedures. For instance, In Feb 2018, Venus Concept Ltd., an innovative & privately held global aesthetic technology player, announced acquisition of NeoGraft Solutions' hair restoration business (NeoGraft). The acquisition was aimed to expand the customer base of the company. Furthermore, the presence of key industry players in the region and an increasing number of product launches are also some of the factors contributing to the market growth.

The major players targeting the market include

  • Bernstein Medical

  • Bosley

  • Dermamagnetica Clinic

  • GETFUE Hair Clinics Ltd

  • HairClub

  • Hairline International Hair and Skin Clinic

  • Venus Concept

  • Vinci Hair Clinic

  • Follica, Inc.

  • DHI Global Europe Ltd.

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Hair Transplant market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

  • What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the hair transplant market?

  • Which factors are influencing the hair transplant market over the forecast period?

  • What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the hair transplant market?

  • Which factors are propelling and restraining the hair transplant market?

  • What are the demanding global regions of the hair transplant market?

  • What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

  • What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature and geography. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.

About UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)

Browse Other Related Research Reports from UnivDatos Market Insights

Hair Transplant Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute

Details

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2028

Growth momentum

Accelerate at a CAGR of over 23%

Market size 2020

USD 5 billion

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World

Major contributing region

North America to Dominate the Global Hair Transplant Market

Key countries covered

United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan, India, and Australia

Companies profiled

Bernstein Medical, Bosley, Dermamagnetica Clinic, GETFUE Hair Clinics Ltd, HairClub, Hairline International Hair and Skin Clinic, Venus Concept, Vinci Hair Clinic, Follica, Inc., DHI Global Europe Ltd.

Report Scope

Market Trends, Drivers, and Restraints; Revenue Estimation and Forecast; Segmentation Analysis; Impact of COVID-19; Demand and Supply Side Analysis; Competitive Landscape; Company Profiling

Segments Covered

By Surgical Method; By Surgery Type; By Gender, By Service Provider, By Region/Country

 

About UnivDatos Market Insights

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI) is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. We believe in delivering insights through Market Intelligence Reports, Customized Business Research, and Primary Research. Our research studies are spread across topics across the world, we cover markets in over 100 countries using smart research techniques and agile methodologies. We offer in-depth studies, detailed analysis, and customized reports that help shape winning business strategies for our clients.

Contact
UnivDatos Market Insights
Ankita Gupta
Director Operations
Ph: +91-7838604911
Email: Ankita.gupta@univdatos.com
Website: https://univdatos.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1225049/UnivDatos_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hair-transplant-market-is-expected-to-display-a-steady-growth-of-23-due-to-the-rise-in-the-prevalence-of-alopecia-and-technological-advancement-in-the-hair-transplant-sector-univdatos-market-insights-301745011.html

SOURCE UnivDatos Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.

