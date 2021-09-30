U.S. markets closed

Hair Wigs and Extension Market 2021-2025 | Technological Advances in Production & Design of Synthetic Hair Wigs to Boost Growth | Technavio Insights

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The hair wigs and extension market is poised to grow by $ 4.66 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 9.71% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Attractive Opportunities in Hair Wigs and Extension Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Dig Deeper to Get Exhaustive Hair Wigs and Extension Market Analytical Insights.

Hair Wigs and Extension Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage

Details

Base Year:

2020

Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021:

10.28%

Forecast Period:

2021 to 2025

CAGR:

Accelerating at 9.71%

Historical Data:

2017 to 2021

No. of Pages:

120

Exhibits:

103

Incremental growth:

$ 4.66 Billion

Segments covered:

Product & Geography

By Product

- Human hair wigs and extension
- Synthetic hair wigs and extension

By Geography

- APAC
- MEA
- North America
- Europe
- South America

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Artnature Inc., Donna Bella OpCo LLC, F.N. Longlocks, Great Lengths Universal Hair Extensions Srl, Hair Visions International, Klix Hair Inc., Locks and Bonds, Racoon International Ltd., Shake-N-Go Inc., and Shandong AY Hair Products Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Technological advances in the production and design of synthetic hair wigs have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, high labor costs associated with handwoven wigs might hamper the market growth.

Hair Wigs and Extension Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Product

  • Geography

View Key Highlights about the global trends impacting the future of Hair Wigs and Extension Market research: : https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43605

Hair Wigs and Extension Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our hair wigs and extension market report covers the following areas:

  • Hair Wigs and Extension Market size

  • Hair Wigs and Extension Market trends

  • Hair Wigs and Extension Market industry analysis

This study identifies the growing demand for hair goods as fashion accessories as one of the prime reasons driving the hair wigs and extension market growth during the next few years.

Related Reports -
Hair Market -The hair market has the potential to grow by USD 16.42 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.73%. Download a free sample report now!

Hair Styling Products Market -The hair styling products market size is expected to reach a value of USD 4.66 billion, at a CAGR of 5.47%, during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!

Hair Wigs and Extension Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Hair Wigs and Extension Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Hair Wigs and Extension Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Gain access to our repository of 17,000+ market research reports covering 800 technologies instantly for Benchmarking your Marketing Strategies to lead among competitors..

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Hair Wigs and Extension Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist hair wigs and extension market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the hair wigs and extension market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the hair wigs and extension market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hair wigs and extension market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Human hair wigs and extension - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Synthetic hair wigs and extension - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Artnature Inc.

  • Donna Bella OpCo LLC

  • F.N. Longlocks

  • Great Lengths Universal Hair Extensions Srl

  • Hair Visions International

  • Klix Hair Inc.

  • Locks and Bonds

  • Racoon International Ltd.

  • Shake-N-Go Inc.

  • Shandong AY Hair Products Co. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hair-wigs-and-extension-market-2021-2025--technological-advances-in-production--design-of-synthetic-hair-wigs-to-boost-growth--technavio-insights-301388144.html

SOURCE Technavio

