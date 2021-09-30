Hair Wigs and Extension Market 2021-2025 | Technological Advances in Production & Design of Synthetic Hair Wigs to Boost Growth | Technavio Insights
NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The hair wigs and extension market is poised to grow by $ 4.66 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 9.71% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
Dig Deeper to Get Exhaustive Hair Wigs and Extension Market Analytical Insights.
Hair Wigs and Extension Market Report Coverage
Report Coverage
Details
Base Year:
2020
Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021:
10.28%
Forecast Period:
2021 to 2025
CAGR:
Accelerating at 9.71%
Historical Data:
2017 to 2021
No. of Pages:
120
Exhibits:
103
Incremental growth:
$ 4.66 Billion
Segments covered:
Product & Geography
By Product
- Human hair wigs and extension
By Geography
- APAC
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Artnature Inc., Donna Bella OpCo LLC, F.N. Longlocks, Great Lengths Universal Hair Extensions Srl, Hair Visions International, Klix Hair Inc., Locks and Bonds, Racoon International Ltd., Shake-N-Go Inc., and Shandong AY Hair Products Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Technological advances in the production and design of synthetic hair wigs have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, high labor costs associated with handwoven wigs might hamper the market growth.
Hair Wigs and Extension Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Product
Geography
View Key Highlights about the global trends impacting the future of Hair Wigs and Extension Market research: : https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43605
Hair Wigs and Extension Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our hair wigs and extension market report covers the following areas:
Hair Wigs and Extension Market size
Hair Wigs and Extension Market trends
Hair Wigs and Extension Market industry analysis
This study identifies the growing demand for hair goods as fashion accessories as one of the prime reasons driving the hair wigs and extension market growth during the next few years.
Related Reports -
Hair Market -The hair market has the potential to grow by USD 16.42 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.73%. Download a free sample report now!
Hair Styling Products Market -The hair styling products market size is expected to reach a value of USD 4.66 billion, at a CAGR of 5.47%, during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!
Hair Wigs and Extension Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Hair Wigs and Extension Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Hair Wigs and Extension Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Gain access to our repository of 17,000+ market research reports covering 800 technologies instantly for Benchmarking your Marketing Strategies to lead among competitors..
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Hair Wigs and Extension Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist hair wigs and extension market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the hair wigs and extension market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the hair wigs and extension market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hair wigs and extension market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Human hair wigs and extension - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Synthetic hair wigs and extension - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Artnature Inc.
Donna Bella OpCo LLC
F.N. Longlocks
Great Lengths Universal Hair Extensions Srl
Hair Visions International
Klix Hair Inc.
Locks and Bonds
Racoon International Ltd.
Shake-N-Go Inc.
Shandong AY Hair Products Co. Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hair-wigs-and-extension-market-2021-2025--technological-advances-in-production--design-of-synthetic-hair-wigs-to-boost-growth--technavio-insights-301388144.html
SOURCE Technavio