Hair Wigs And Extension Market Analysis on Dominant Vendors Including Aderans Co. Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, and Artnature Inc. | Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities with Hair Wigs and Extension Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

According to the latest market research report titled hair wigs and extension market by Product (Human hair wigs and extension and Synthetic hair wigs and extension) and Geography (APAC, North America, MEA, Europe, and South America) from Technavio, the market is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR of almost 6%. Aderans Co. Ltd. (Japan), Artnature Inc. (Japan), Donna Bella OpCo LLC (US), Evergreen Products Group Ltd. (Cayman Islands), Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. (India) are some of the dominant hair wigs and extension market participants.

Extensive research with data synthesis and validation on body masks market reports. Download Sample Now!

Impact of COVID-19

This pandemic-focused report highlights the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior during 2020. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to attain some of the most crucial, path-breaking, industry-relevant, and business-relevant outcomes.


Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?
    Human hair wigs and extension contributed 71.00% to the overall market in 2019, thus becoming the leading product segment of the market.

  • What is the key driver influencing the market?
    Technological advances in the production and design of synthetic hair wigs is notably driving the market.

  • What is the expected incremental growth during 2020-2024?
    The market is anticipated to grow by USD 2.42 billion during the forecast period.

  • What will be the anticipated YOY growth rate for 2020?
    The YOY growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 5.12%.

  • How big is the APAC market?
    APAC accounted for 43% of the incremental growth during the forecast period, with Japan and China emerging as the key contributing economies.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. In addition, the growing demand for hair goods as fashion accessories and the rising demand for premium human hair goods will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the growing threat from hair transplant surgeries and high labor costs for handwoven wigs are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors.

In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this hair wigs and extension market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies. Great Lengths Universal Hair Extensions Srl, Klix Hair Inc., Rebecca Hair Products Co. Ltd., Shake-N-Go Inc., and Shandong AY Hair Products Co. Ltd. are some of the other major market participants.

Hair Wigs and Extension Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Hair Wigs and Extension Market is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • Geography

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, Download a Free Sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43605

Hair Wigs and Extension Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The hair wigs and extension market report covers the following areas:

  • Hair Wigs and Extension Market Size

  • Hair Wigs and Extension Market Trends

  • Hair Wigs and Extension Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing prominence of celebrity and social media influencers, growing emphasis on omnichannel retail, and a considerable shift in the production landscape as some of the prominent trends anticipated to boost the hair wigs and extension market growth positively during the next few years.


Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Hair Color Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Hair Masks Market by Application, Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Hair Dryer Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Hair Care Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Hair Styling Products Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Download PDF Brochure and Unlock the Potential Advantages of Technavio's subscription platform
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Hair Wigs and Extension Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist hair wigs and extension market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the hair wigs and extension market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the hair wigs and extension market across APAC, North America, MEA, Europe, and South America

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hair wigs and extension market vendors

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

2.3.1 Inputs

2.3.2 Inbound logistics

2.3.3 Operations

2.3.4 Outbound logistics

2.3.5 Marketing and sales

2.3.6 Support activities

2.3.7 Innovation

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2019

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 09: Five forces analysis 2019 & 2024

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Human hair wigs and extension contributed 71.00% to the overall market in 2019 and would decrease its contribution to 70.66% of the global hair wigs and extension market in 2024.

Buy the hair wigs and extension market forecast report for exhaustive analytical data on the segmentations.

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 16: Product - Market share 2019-2024 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 17: Comparison by Product

5.3 Human hair wigs and extension - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 18: Human hair wigs and extension - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 19: Human hair wigs and extension - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

Exhibit 20: Human hair wigs and extension - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

5.4 Synthetic hair wigs and extension - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 21: Synthetic hair wigs and extension - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 22: Synthetic hair wigs and extension - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

Exhibit 23: Synthetic hair wigs and extension - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 24: Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 25: Customer landscape

Customer landscape analysis

7. Geographic Landscape

APAC contributed 43% to the overall market in 2019 and would decrease its contribution to 43% of the global hair wigs and extension market in 2024.

Buy the report now to obtain meticulously researched actionable insights on the emerging and potential regional markets.

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 26: Market share by geography 2019-2024 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 27: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 28: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

Exhibit 33: North America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

7.5 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 34: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

7.6 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 37: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

Exhibit 39: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

Exhibit 42: South America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 43: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Technological advances in production and design of synthetic hair wigs

8.1.2 Growing demand for hair goods as fashion accessories

8.1.3 Rising demand for premium human hair goods

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 High labor costs for handwoven wigs

8.2.2 Growing threat from hair transplant surgeries

8.2.3 High entry barriers for new market entrants

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Growing prominence of celebrity and social media influencers

8.3.2 Growing emphasis on omnichannel retail

8.3.3 Shift in production landscape

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Analysis of Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

Competitive scenario

9.4 Landscape disruption

Technavio's Analysis on the impact of Disruption Threats by comparing Disruptive sources and Factors driving disruption

Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Aderans Co. Ltd.

  • Overview

  • Business Segments

  • Key Offering

  • Segment Focus

10.4 Artnature Inc.

  • Overview

  • Business Segments

  • Key Offering

  • Segment Focus

10.5 Donna Bella OpCo LLC

  • Overview

  • Business Segments

  • Key Offering

  • Segment Focus

10.6 Evergreen Products Group Ltd.

  • Overview

  • Business Segments

  • Key Offering

  • Segment Focus

10.7 Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

  • Overview

  • Business Segments

  • Key Offering

  • Segment Focus

10.8 Great Lengths Universal Hair Extensions Srl

  • Overview

  • Business Segments

  • Key Offering

  • Segment Focus

10.9 Klix Hair Inc.

  • Overview

  • Business Segments

  • Key Offering

  • Segment Focus

10.10 Rebecca Hair Products Co. Ltd.

  • Overview

  • Business Segments

  • Key Offering

  • Segment Focus

10.11 Shake-N-Go Inc.

  • Overview

  • Business Segments

  • Key Offering

  • Segment Focus

10.12 Shandong AY Hair Products Co. Ltd.

  • Overview

  • Business Segments

  • Key Offering

  • Segment Focus

11. Appendix

11.1Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and Caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations


About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hair-wigs-and-extension-market-analysis-on-dominant-vendors-including-aderans-co-ltd-godrej-consumer-products-ltd-and-artnature-inc--technavio-301352465.html

SOURCE Technavio

