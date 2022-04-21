Hair Wigs And Extension Market Size to Grow by USD 5.26 Bn | Evolving Opportunities with Aderans Co. Ltd., Donna Bella OpCo LLC, and India Hair International | Technavio
NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hair wigs and extension market analysis report has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report identifies the market potential growth difference to reach USD 5.26 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is also anticipated to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 9.82% during the forecast period.
For more insights on the growth variance and YOY growth rate, Have a look at our Report Sample
Hair Wigs And Extension Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.82%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 5269.43 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
9.12
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 43%
Key consumer countries
US, South Africa, Japan, China, and South Korea
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Aderans Co. Ltd., Artnature Inc., Diamond Hair Company LLC, Diva Divine Hair Extensions and Wigs, Donna Bella OpCo LLC, Evergreen Products Group Ltd., F.N. Longlocks, Great Lengths Universal Hair Extensions Srl, Hairlocs, HALOCOUTURE, India Hair International, Indique Hair LLC, Klix Hair Inc., Locks and Bonds, Papillon Hair World, Racoon International Ltd., Shandong AY Hair Products Co. Ltd., Sheen Wigs and Salon, The Gorgeous Hair, and VLCC International LLC
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the technological advances in the production and design of synthetic hair wigs," says a senior analyst for the consumer staples industry at Technavio. Hair wigs and extension market players across the globe are focusing on arranging funding from stakeholders to provide real-time trial shopping experience to the customers using AI. In addition, The growing prominence of celebrity and social media influencers is one of the key hair wigs and extension market trends that is contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, micro-influencers are increasingly replacing media advertisements as the preferred promotional platform owing to factors such as a highly engaged fanbase, lower price point, higher authenticity, and ease of marketing. This will further proliferate the market growth during the forecast period.
View Market Snapshot here to know about the impact of various factors influencing the market
Key Hair Wigs and Extension Market Segment Highlights
The hair wigs and extension market is segmented by product into human hair wigs and extension and synthetic hair wigs and extension.
Human hair wigs and extension product segment held the largest market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the largest share throughout the forecast period.
Human hair wigs and extensions are highly popular owing to their resemblance to natural hair and better product quality and longevity compared with synthetic hair wigs and extensions.
Hair from donors in rural areas in these countries is in high demand as the hair obtained is of high quality and largely unexposed to harsh chemicals and colors. Such increasing demand will drive the segment growth during the forecast period.
Regional Analysis
43% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.
Japan, China, and South Korea are the key markets for hair wigs and extension market in APAC.
The growth of key end-user industries such as the healthcare and entertainment sectors will fuel the hair wigs and extension market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Know about Report Detailed Analysis and Insights
Vendor Insights:
The market is fragmented due to the presence of many vendors holding significant market share.
The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Aderans Co. Ltd., Artnature Inc., Diamond Hair Company LLC, Diva Divine Hair Extensions and Wigs, Donna Bella OpCo LLC, Evergreen Products Group Ltd., F.N. Longlocks, Great Lengths Universal Hair Extensions Srl, Hairlocs, HALOCOUTURE, India Hair International, Indique Hair LLC, Klix Hair Inc., Locks and Bonds, Papillon Hair World, Racoon International Ltd., Shandong AY Hair Products Co. Ltd., Sheen Wigs and Salon, The Gorgeous Hair, and VLCC International LLC
Aderans Co. Ltd. offers hair wigs and extension products such as Bespoke wig and Medical wig Rafra.
Speak to our Analysts for tailor-made reports on each contributing vendors
Related Reports:
Hair Products Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Hair Spray Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 09: Parent market
Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 12: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Product
Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product
Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product
5.3 Human hair wigs and extension - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 28: Chart on Human hair wigs and extension - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 29: Data Table on Human hair wigs and extension - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 30: Chart on Human hair wigs and extension - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 31: Data Table on Human hair wigs and extension - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 Synthetic hair wigs and extension - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 32: Chart on Synthetic hair wigs and extension - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 33: Data Table on Synthetic hair wigs and extension - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 34: Chart on Synthetic hair wigs and extension - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 35: Data Table on Synthetic hair wigs and extension - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Market opportunity by Product
Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
7.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.5 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 50: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 51: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 52: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 53: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.6 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 66: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 67: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 68: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 69: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.11 South Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 74: Chart on South Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 75: Data Table on South Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 76: Chart on South Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 77: Data Table on South Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 78: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 79: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 80: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 81: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
9.3 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption
9.4 Industry risks
Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
10.3 Aderans Co. Ltd.
Exhibit 89: Aderans Co. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 90: Aderans Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
Exhibit 91: Aderans Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
10.4 Artnature Inc.
Exhibit 92: Artnature Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 93: Artnature Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 94: Artnature Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 95: Artnature Inc. - Segment focus
10.5 Diamond Hair Company LLC
Exhibit 96: Diamond Hair Company LLC - Overview
Exhibit 97: Diamond Hair Company LLC - Product / Service
Exhibit 98: Diamond Hair Company LLC - Key offerings
10.6 Diva Divine Hair Extensions and Wigs
Exhibit 99: Diva Divine Hair Extensions and Wigs - Overview
Exhibit 100: Diva Divine Hair Extensions and Wigs - Product / Service
Exhibit 101: Diva Divine Hair Extensions and Wigs - Key offerings
10.7 Donna Bella OpCo LLC
Exhibit 102: Donna Bella OpCo LLC - Overview
Exhibit 103: Donna Bella OpCo LLC - Product / Service
Exhibit 104: Donna Bella OpCo LLC - Key offerings
10.8 Evergreen Products Group Ltd.
Exhibit 105: Evergreen Products Group Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 106: Evergreen Products Group Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 107: Evergreen Products Group Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 108: Evergreen Products Group Ltd. - Segment focus
10.9 F.N. Longlocks
Exhibit 109: F.N. Longlocks - Overview
Exhibit 110: F.N. Longlocks - Product / Service
Exhibit 111: F.N. Longlocks - Key offerings
10.10 Great Lengths Universal Hair Extensions Srl
Exhibit 112: Great Lengths Universal Hair Extensions Srl - Overview
Exhibit 113: Great Lengths Universal Hair Extensions Srl - Product / Service
Exhibit 114: Great Lengths Universal Hair Extensions Srl - Key offerings
10.11 Hairlocs
Exhibit 115: Hairlocs - Overview
Exhibit 116: Hairlocs - Product / Service
Exhibit 117: Hairlocs - Key offerings
10.12 India Hair International
Exhibit 118: India Hair International - Overview
Exhibit 119: India Hair International - Product / Service
Exhibit 120: India Hair International - Key offerings
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
Exhibit 121: Inclusions checklist
Exhibit 122: Exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 123: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
Exhibit 124: Research methodology
Exhibit 125: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 126: Information sources
11.5 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 127: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hair-wigs-and-extension-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-5-26-bn--evolving-opportunities-with-aderans-co-ltd-donna-bella-opco-llc-and-india-hair-international--technavio-301528234.html
SOURCE Technavio