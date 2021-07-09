U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,369.55
    +48.73 (+1.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,870.16
    +448.23 (+1.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,701.92
    +142.13 (+0.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,280.00
    +48.33 (+2.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.63
    +1.69 (+2.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.60
    +8.40 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    26.18
    +0.22 (+0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1881
    +0.0028 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3560
    +0.0680 (+5.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3902
    +0.0120 (+0.87%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0290
    +0.2670 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,829.48
    +1,022.48 (+3.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    826.23
    +9.44 (+1.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,121.88
    +91.22 (+1.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,940.42
    -177.61 (-0.63%)
     

Haiti requests UN troops after president's assassination - letter

·1 min read

HAVANA, July 9 (Reuters) - Haiti has requested the United Nations send troops to help secure the country, in particular key infrastructure, after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, according to a letter from the prime minister's office to the UN offices in Haiti reviewed by Reuters.

The letter dated July 7 - the day Moise was shot dead in his home - said the aim was "to support the efforts of the national police aiming to restablish security and public order in the whole territory".

The 15-member U.N. Security Council would need to authorize a deployment of U.N. peacekeepers or police to Haiti. (Reporting by Sarah Marsh Editing by Daniel Flynn)

