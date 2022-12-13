U.S. markets closed

Haitian Vetiver Oil Market Size is expected to reach at USD 30.6 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 2.8%, Owing to Growing Demand in Food and Beverages Sector

Acumen Research and Consulting
·7 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Haitian Vetiver Oil Market and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

BEIJING, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Haitian Vetiver Oil Market Size accounted for USD 24.0 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 30.6 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2022 to 2030.

Haitian Vetiver Oil Market Statistics

  • Global haitian vetiver oil market revenue was worth USD 24.0 million in 2021, with a 2.8% CAGR from 2022 to 2030

  • Europe region was accounted 68.2% of haitian vetiver oil market share in 2021

  • Asia-Pacific haitian vetiver oil market growth is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2022 to 2030

  • By nature, Organic segment capture over 60.8% of total market share in 2021

  • Rising tendency toward organic ingredients, drives the haitian vetiver oil market value

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1260

Haitian Vetiver Oil Market Coverage:

Market

Haitian Vetiver Oil Market

Haitian Vetiver Oil Market Size 2021

USD 24.0 Million

Haitian Vetiver Oil Market Forecast 2030

USD 30.6 Million

Haitian Vetiver Oil Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030

2.8%

 

Haitian Vetiver Oil Market Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Haitian Vetiver Oil Market  Base Year

2021

 

Haitian Vetiver Oil Market Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Nature, By Grade, By End-use Industry, And By Geography

Haitian Vetiver Oil Market Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Albert Vieille SAS, Vigon International, Ananda, LLC, Jedwards International, Inc., Haiti Essential Co Ltd., Givaudan SA, Fleurchem, Inc., Floracopeia Inc., Ernesto Ventós, S.A., Robertet Groupe, Unicode S.A., Berje Inc., Texarome Inc., and Frager S.A.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Haitian Vetiver Oil Market Overview

Haitian vetiver oil is extremely good for one's health and safety; it has therapeutic and medical effects on both the skin and the nervous system. Haitian vetiver oil is used in a variety of cosmetics and skin treatments because it can be effective in treating a variety of skin and nerve conditions. Among the skin-related difficulties that Haitian vetiver oil can help with is the removal of pimples and acne the reduction of skin imperfections, and the treatment of dry skin. Moreover, Haitian vetiver oil is a rich source of cancer-prevention chemicals, which have been shown to be beneficial in fighting skin aging.

Haitian Vetiver Oil Market Trends

Haitian vetiver oil is becoming increasingly popular in the global perfume and perfume market, owing to its multiple skin benefits and rising demand for aromatherapy. In the global Haitian vetiver oil market, it is widely used for combining oriental types of floral and fragrance compounds, as well as in various beauty care products. Haitian vetiver oil is used as the main ingredient in 20% of all men's smells and 36% of European quality perfumes and fragrances in the global fragrances and scents market.

An increasing number of health-conscious customers all over the world are asking manufacturers to provide items with natural and organic ingredients such as Haitian vetiver oil, as people choose natural and organic products over chemical items when acquiring personal grooming and beauty products. The use of Haitian vetiver oil in the overwhelming bulk of personalized and beauty products are one of the most well-known trends adopted by the majority of manufacturers in the global Haitian vetiver oil market. Its natural body cooling technique made it the most commonly used oil in tropical countries with high humidity. It is used to cure heat seizures, joint problems, and skin problems, as well as to relieve anxiety, stress, and uneasiness. Extensive research investigations on vetiver oils have shown that they can boost mental performance and reduce the symptoms of Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

The niche fragrance category is increasing rapidly in the global aroma and fragrances industry, owing to the increased customer interest in distinctive scents. Niche goods are manufactured with unusual and natural components and distributed in tiny quantities by small businesses.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/haitian-vetiver-oil-market

Haitian Vetiver Oil Market Segmentation

The global haitian vetiver oil market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on nature, grade, and end-use industry. By nature, the segment is separated into organic, and conventional. According to the haitian vetiver oil market forecast, the organic category is predicted to develop significantly in the next years.

In terms of grade, the market is categorized into food grade, and industrial grade. Moreover, the market is split into food & beverages processing, aromatherapy, perfume products, and pharmaceutical, based on the end-use industry.

Haitian Vetiver Oil Market Regional Overview

Based on the region, the worldwide haitian vetiver oil market segmentation is into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. According to a Haitian vetiver oil industry analysis, the Asia-Pacific market is likely to rise at a rapid pace over the next several years. This is due to its increasing demand in many applications such as medicine, perfume, and food. Its use as a flavor-enhancing agent in medicinal syrups and as a flavoring agent in the food and beverages industry, such as milkshakes and frozen yogurts, is necessary to increase its demand in this region.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1260

Haitian Vetiver Oil Market Players

According to International Flavors and Fragrances (IFF), the fragrance market, along with the luxury fragrance categories and high-quality businesses, is growing faster than the middle market brands. The demand in the Haitian vetiver oil market is growing rapidly in the global fragrance and aroma sector, owing to its woody and natural perfume, which attracts buyers looking for a distinctive scent. To create a strong natural aroma, Haitian vetiver oil is combined in different structures with other basic oil, for example, pepper, bergamot, and many others.

Some of the prominent haitian vetiver oil market companies are Albert Vieille SAS, Floracopeia Inc., Jedwards International, Inc., Ananda, LLC, Berje Inc., Haiti Essential Co Ltd., Fleurchem, Inc., Ernesto Ventós, S.A., Unicode S.A., Texarome Inc., Vigon International, Givaudan SA, Robertet Groupe, and Frager S.A.

Questions Answered By This Report

  • What was the market size of Haitian Vetiver Oil Market in 2021?

  • What will be the CAGR of Haitian Vetiver Oil Market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030?

  • Who are the major players in Global Haitian Vetiver Oil Market?

  • Which region held the largest share Haitian Vetiver Oil Market in 2021?

  • What are the key market drivers Haitian Vetiver Oil Market?

  • Who is the largest end user Haitian Vetiver Oil Market?

  • What will be the Haitian Vetiver Oil Market value in 2030?

Browse More Research Topic on Food Industries Related:

The Global Cultured Meat Market accounted for USD 134 Million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 517 Million by 2030, with a significant CAGR of 16.7% from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Food Delivery Market accounted for USD 151 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach around USD 361 Billion in 2028 with a considerable CAGR of 12% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

The Global Wine Market Size accounted for USD 489.3 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 825.5 Billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2030.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com


