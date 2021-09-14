Haivision Announces Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Company Achieves Record YTD Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA
MONTREAL, Sept. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Haivision Systems Inc. ("Haivision" or the "Company") (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission critical, real-time IP video solutions, today announced its third quarter fiscal financial results for the three months and nine months ended July 31, 2021.
Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results, Company Highlights and Subsequent Events
Revenue for the period ended July 31, was $20.7 million, a record for third quarter performance
YTD Revenue in functional currency exceeds 15% YoY growth
Operating profit for the quarter was $3.9 million
Adjusted EBITDA* for the quarter was $3.4 million representing an Adjusted EBITDA Margin*
of 16.3%
Cash at quarter end was $51.6 million
Our SRT open-source initiative celebrated its 4th anniversary and welcomed its 500th member
Closed on the acquisitions of CineMassive Displays, LLC a leader in visual collaboration solutions for mission critical environments
Closed on a $35 million revolving credit facility with Bank of Montreal which includes an accordion feature to expand the line to $60 million
The PPP loan granted under the CARES Act was forgiven by the Small Business Administration
Since going public we have added three outside Board members including our most recent addition, Major General Lee K. Levy II, USAF (ret).
Mirko Wicha, Chairman and CEO of Haivision, said "I want to welcome CineMassive to the Haivision family. Their products aggregate content from multiple real-time sources for display and interaction within mission critical operations centers that support defense command, cybersecurity threat response, and public safety. Their exceptional installed base is a testament to the quality of their products." Mirko added, "Our ability to generate Adjusted EBITDA and net income has exceeded our expectations for the year thus far, as we continue to focus on operational efficiency."
The Company generated record third quarter revenues of $20,7 million exceeding the exceptional performance of last year, and revenues for the first nine months ended July 31, 2021 were
$65.5 million, an increase of $4.5 million or 7% when compared to the same period in fiscal 2020. After an impressive first half of the year, there continued to be strong overall demand for our products and services.
Adjusted EBITDA* for the nine months ended July 31, 2021 was $10.6 million an increase of 31% compared to the same period in the prior year. Dan Rabinowitz, Chief Financial Officer and EVP Operations, stated, "As we begin the process of integrating CineMassive, we intend to exploit the synergistic opportunities to introduce their product sets to our customer base, expand their base of business internationally, and take advantage or our combined scale in reducing cost and expanding our operating margins."
The Company recorded net income of $1.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021, compared to net income of $2.1 million for the same period in fiscal 2020. Net income in the third quarter was positively impacted by the forgiveness of the PPP loan, but was negatively impacted by share-based payments and the additional costs of being a public issuer.
Mirko Wicha added, "With the addition of CineMassive to the Haivision family, an enhanced line of credit, and significant cash on hand, we intend to continue to focus on the organic growth opportunities that present themselves while pursuing our acquisition strategy".
Conference Call Notification
Haivision will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter financial results on Tuesday,
September 14, 2021 at 5:30 pm (ET).
To register for the call, please use this link http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4638827. After registering, a confirmation will be sent through email, including dial in details and unique conference call codes for entry.
* Represents a non-IFRS measure. For the relevant definition, see "Non-IFRS Measures" below. As applicable, a reconciliation of this non-IFRS measure to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure is included in the tables at the end of this press release and in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the three months and nine months ended July 31, 2021.
Financial Statements, Management's Discussion and Analysis and Additional Information
Haivision's consolidated unaudited financial statements for the three months and nine months ended July 31, 2021 (the "Q3 Financial Statements"), the management's discussion and analysis thereon and additional information relating to Haivision and its business can be found under Haivision's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The financial information presented in this release was derived from the Q3 Financial Statements.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release includes "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's growth opportunities and its ability to execute on its growth strategy. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance.
Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Haivision as of the date of this release, are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from those indicated by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risk factors identified under "Risk Factors" in the Company's latest annual information form, and in other periodic filings that the Company has made and may make in the future with the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in Canada, all of which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Haivision. However, such risk factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Haivision undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable securities laws.
In addition, Haivision's guidance on revenue is considered forward-looking information. The foregoing demonstrates Haivision's objectives, which are not forecasts or estimates of its financial position, but are based on the implementation of its strategic goals, growth prospects and growth initiatives. Management's assessments of, and outlook for, revenue set out herein are generally based on the following assumptions: (a) Haivision's results of operations will continue as expected, (b) Haivision will continue to effectively execute against its key strategic growth priorities, (c) Haivision will continue to retain and grow its existing customer base and market share, (d) Haivision will be able to take advantage of future prospects and opportunities, and realize on related synergies, including in respect of acquisitions, (e) there will be no changes in legislative or regulatory matters that negatively impact Haivision's business, (f) current tax laws will remain in effect and will not be materially changed,
(g) economic conditions will remain relatively stable throughout the period, and (h) the industries Haivision operates in will continue to grow consistent with past experience. Haivision considers these assumptions to be reasonable in the circumstances, given the time period for such projections and targets. The achievement of target revenue set out above is subject to significant risks including:
(a) that Haivision will be unable to effectively execute against its key strategic growth priorities, and (b) Haivision will be unable to continue to retain and grow its existing customer base and market share. These estimates have been prepared by and are the responsibility of management. Haivision's independent auditor has not conducted a review of, and does not express an opinion or any other form of assurance with respect to, these estimates.
Non-IFRS Measures
Haivision's consolidated financial statements for the third quarter ended July 31, 2021 are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. This press release makes reference to certain non-IFRS measures, including "EBITDA", "Gross Margin", "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA Margin". These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS. Rather, these non-IFRS measures are used to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. We also believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. Our management also uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts and to determine components of management compensation.
Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure used by management to assess the financial performance of our business. Adjusted EBITDA is also a key metric that management uses prior to execution of any strategic investing or financing opportunity. "EBITDA" is defined as earnings (loss) before income taxes, depreciation, amortization and financial expenses and "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as EBITDA, as adjusted for stock-based compensation and certain non-recurring expense items. Adjusted EBITDA Margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. "Gross Margin" represents gross profit divided by revenue.
About Haivision
Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable global organizations to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded an Emmy® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at haivision.com.
Thousands of Canadian dollars
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
($)
($)
($)
($)
Revenue
20,695
20,346
65,531
60,988
Cost of sales
5,152
4,710
15,373
14,152
Gross profit
15,543
15,636
50,158
46,836
Expenses
Sales and marketing
4,036
4,679
13,988
14,604
Operations and support
846
1,162
3,334
3,807
Research and development
3,638
4,479
12,877
14,856
General and administrative
2,313
2,185
8,934
6,823
Share-based payment
821
—
16,015
—
11,654
12,505
55,148
40,091
Operating Profit (loss)
3,888
3,132
(4,991)
6,745
Financial expenses
60
77
248
267
Income (loss) before income taxes
3,829
3,055
(5,239)
6,478
Income taxes
Current
1,934
780
3,715
1,697
Deferred
—
216
—
471
1,934
996
3,715
2,168
Net income (loss)
1,894
2,059
(8,954)
4,310
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
161
(460)
(778)
222
Comprehensive income (loss)
1,733
1,599
(9,733)
4,533
Net income per share
Net income (loss) per share (basic and diluted)
$0.07
$0.13
$(0.36)
$0.28
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
Basic
26,634,916
15,340,749
24,754,126
15,385,827
Diluted
27,316,136
15,340,749
24,754,126
15,385,827
Thousands of Canadian dollars
As at
July 31,
October 31,
$
$
Assets
Current assets
Cash
51,590
15,715
Trade and other receivables
14,981
12,763
Investment tax credits receivable
937
2,275
Inventories
5,216
5,988
Prepaid expenses
2,058
908
74,782
37,649
Property and equipment
946
898
Right-of-use assets
3,396
3,184
Intangible assets
1,869
2,283
Goodwill
13,966
14,745
Non-refundable investment tax credits receivable
2,795
3,861
Deferred income taxes
1,606
147
24,579
25,118
99,361
62,767
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
9,322
12,892
Income taxes payable
3,207
2,484
Current portion of lease liabilities
507
570
Deferred revenue
8,156
8,102
Current portion of term loans
467
1,180
21,659
25,228
Lease liabilities
3,479
3,075
Deferred revenue
1,960
1,641
Term loans
1,402
2,749
Deferred income taxes
—
—
Deferred lease inducement
—
—
28,500
32,693
Equity
Share capital
71,096
20,934
Stock Option
1,890
—
Retained earnings
(3,173)
7,313
Cumulative translation adjustment
1,048
1,827
70,861
30,074
94,361
62,767
Thousands of Canadian dollars
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
($)
($)
($)
($)
Net Income
1,894
2,059
(8,954)
4,310
Income Taxes
1,934
996
3,715
2,168
Income before income taxes
3,828
3,055
(5,239)
6,478
Depreciation
298
140
885
459
Amortization
138
288
414
842
Share-based payments
821
16,015
—
Financial expenses
60
77
248
267
Non -recurring expenses:
PPP loan forgiveness
(1,772)
(1,772)
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
3,374
3,560
10,552
8,046
Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1)
16.3%
17.5 %
16.1%
13.2 %
___________________
Note:
(1) Non-IFRS measure. See "Non-IFRS Measures".
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haivision-announces-fiscal-2021-third-quarter-financial-results-301376906.html
SOURCE Haivision Systems Inc.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/14/c1144.html