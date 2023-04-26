HAIVISION ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM 2023 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

MONTRÉAL, April 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Haivision Systems Inc. ("Haivision" or the "Company") (TSX: HAI) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held today in a virtual format.

A total of approximately 66.47% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Haivision were represented at the meeting.

1. Election of Directors

Each of the seven nominated directors of Haivision was elected as director of the Company with the following results:

Director Votes

For % Votes

For Votes

Against % Votes

Against Miroslav Wicha 14,660,234 82.79 % 3,048,450 17.21 % Harvey Bienenstock 14,780,279 83.46 % 2,928,405 16.54 % Robin M. Rush 14,622,219 82.57 % 3,086,465 17.43 % Neil Hindle 14,590,681 82.39 % 3,118,003 17.61 % Julie Tremblay 14,786,736 83.50 % 2,921,948 16.50 % Sidney Horn 14,589,161 82.38 % 3,119,523 17.62 % Lee K. Levy II 14,807,834 83.62 % 2,900,850 16.38 %



2. Appointment of Auditors

Deloitte LLP were reappointed auditors of the Company for the ensuing year with 18,730,794 (98.33%) votes cast in favour and 317,246 (1.67%) votes withheld.

3. Approval of the Unallocated Awards under the Company's Equity Incentive Plan

The Company's unallocated awards were approved with 13,962,562 (78.85%) votes cast in favour and 3,746,122 (21.15%) votes cast against.

4. Approval of Company's Shareholder Rights Plan

The Company's shareholder rights plan was approved with 14,293,717 (80.72%) votes cast in favour and 3,414,967 (19.28%) votes cast against.

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed under Haivision's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and visual collaboration solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at haivision.com.

