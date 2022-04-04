U.S. markets open in 19 minutes

Haivision Completes Acquisition of Aviwest

·3 min read
In this article:
  • HAI

Combined company offers customers a comprehensive video contribution solutions portfolio which includes 5G mobile technology and network bonding

MONTREAL, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Haivision Systems Inc. ("Haivision") (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions, announced today the completion of its acquisition of AVIWEST S.A.S. ("Aviwest"), an industry leader in mobile IP-based video contribution systems and a pioneer in the transmission of live video over cellular networks.

Haivision Systems Inc. logo (CNW Group/Haivision Systems Inc.)
Haivision Systems Inc. logo (CNW Group/Haivision Systems Inc.)

The acquisition provides Haivision customers with a comprehensive video contribution solutions portfolio that now includes 5G transmission, mobile video contribution, and network bonding technology, addressing the growing demand for live, high-quality video content in broadcast, sports, and live event production. With common values of reliability, quality, and low latency, the combination of Haivision and Aviwest brings together the industry's most innovative, field-proven, and flexible solutions for video contribution over fixed and mobile networks.

"The Aviwest acquisition is a defining milestone for Haivision and we are excited to add Aviwest's impressive technology and deep domain expertise to Haivision's product portfolio, helping us further deliver on our goal of developing innovative solutions to better serve our customers," said Mirko Wicha, Haivision President and CEO. "We couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Aviwest to the Haivision family. With complementary technology and a shared vision, we are uniquely positioned to shape the future of video contribution."

The original press release announcing Haivision's agreement to acquire Aviwest includes full details of the transaction. Aviwest and Haivision will be exhibiting together at the NAB Show from April 24-27 (located in the West Hall at booth number W5205). Request a meeting at www.haivision.com/nab.

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded two Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at haivision.com.

About Aviwest

Aviwest is a leading global provider of IP-based mobile video contribution systems. Powered by proprietary, patented, and two-time Emmy® Award-winning intelligent IP bonding technology, its reliable solutions have been adopted by 1,000-plus broadcasters, online media, news agencies, social media companies, and first responders in more than 100 countries to cover breaking news and live events. Headquartered in Saint-Grégoire, France, Aviwest offers professional worldwide support for its products and cloud services through local and international sales offices and distribution networks across more than 160 countries. Learn more at aviwest.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haivision-completes-acquisition-of-aviwest-301516657.html

SOURCE Haivision Systems Inc.

