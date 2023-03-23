U.S. markets open in 2 hours 15 minutes

Haivision Provides Update Regarding Recent Non-Binding Expression of Interest

CNW Group
·3 min read

MONTREAL, March 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Haivision Systems Inc. ("Haivision" or the "Company") (TSX: HAI) announces that its board of directors (the "Board") has concluded its review of the non-binding expression of interest from Evertz Technologies Limited discussed in our press release of March 7, 2023.

Haivision Systems Inc. logo (CNW Group/Haivision Systems Inc.)
Haivision Systems Inc. logo (CNW Group/Haivision Systems Inc.)

Following the review, the Board has unanimously determined, after consulting with financial and legal advisors, that the unsolicited, non-binding expression of interest is not in the best interests of Haivision and its stakeholders, and that Haivision would remain focused on executing its business plan and growth strategy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may include "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Haivision as of the date of this release, are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from those indicated by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risk factors identified under "Risk Factors" in the Company's latest annual information form, and in other periodic filings that the Company has made and may make in the future with the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in Canada, all of which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Haivision. However, such risk factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Haivision undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable securities laws.

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and visual collaboration solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at haivision.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haivision-provides-update-regarding-recent-non-binding-expression-of-interest-301779623.html

SOURCE Haivision Systems Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/23/c1654.html

