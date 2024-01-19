Haivision Systems Inc.'s (TSE:HAI) 18% gain last week benefited both retail investors who own 55% as well as insiders

Key Insights

Significant control over Haivision Systems by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 13 shareholders own 45% of the company

Insider ownership in Haivision Systems is 27%

A look at the shareholders of Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 55% to be precise, is retail investors. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Following a 18% increase in the stock price last week, retail investors profited the most, but insiders who own 27% stock also stood to gain from the increase.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Haivision Systems, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Haivision Systems?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Less than 5% of Haivision Systems is held by institutional investors. This suggests that some funds have the company in their sights, but many have not yet bought shares in it. So if the company itself can improve over time, we may well see more institutional buyers in the future. We sometimes see a rising share price when a few big institutions want to buy a certain stock at the same time. The history of earnings and revenue, which you can see below, could be helpful in considering if more institutional investors will want the stock. Of course, there are plenty of other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Haivision Systems. With a 13% stake, CEO Miroslav Wicha is the largest shareholder. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 10.0% and 8.2% of the stock.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 13 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Haivision Systems

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Haivision Systems Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just CA$140m, and insiders have CA$38m worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a substantial 55% stake in Haivision Systems, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 3.1%, of the Haivision Systems stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 10.0% of the Haivision Systems shares on issue. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important.

