U.S. markets close in 6 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,424.24
    +32.55 (+0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,695.07
    +283.38 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,423.19
    +90.83 (+0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,999.60
    +9.47 (+0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.70
    -4.51 (-4.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,967.60
    -18.80 (-0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    25.65
    -0.50 (-1.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0808
    +0.0023 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9030
    +0.0410 (+1.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3002
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.6600
    +1.6600 (+1.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,377.64
    +2,046.18 (+5.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    965.27
    +14.71 (+1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,599.99
    -16.39 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.09
    +185.38 (+0.69%)
     

Halal Cosmetics Market is Projected to Hit USD 77.34 Billion in 2021-2028 | Halal Cosmetics Industry exhibit a CAGR of 12.7%

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read

Companies covered in halal cosmetics market report are Ivy Beauty Corporation Sdn Bhd (Selangor, Malaysia), Iba Cosmetics (Ahmedabad, India), Talent Cosmetics (Seoul, Korea), Clara International Beauty Group (Selangor Darul Ehsan, Malaysia), Kao Corporation (Tokyo, Japan), Amara Halal Cosmetics (California, U.S.), INIKA Organic (Victoria, Australia), Elaheh Halal Cosmetics Inc (New York, U.S.), Flora & Noor (Kentucky, U.S.), Martha Tilaar Group (Jakarta, Indonesia), and other players profiled

Pune, India, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global halal cosmetics market size was USD 21.20 billion in 2020. The market is anticipated to grow from USD 33.3 billion in 2021 to USD 77.34 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 12.7% in the 2021-2028 period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report titled, “Halal Cosmetics Market, 2021-2028.”

According to our researchers, the surging consumer inclination for chemical-free, organic ingredient-grounded cosmetics, and personal care products is fueling the market growth. Moreover, important players remain to focus on R&D and innovation activities, which greatly enhance sales.

COVID-19 Impact

Interruptions in Supply Chain amid Pandemic to Hinder Growth

COVID-19 has caused significant supply chain disruptions worldwide, most notably throughout 2020. Small-scale manufacturers in emerging countries, such as India, Malaysia, and others, are being challenged by price fluctuations and economic uncertainties caused by the novel pandemic. Key international players such as Kao Corporation and Ivy Beauty Corporation Sdn Bhd are also experiencing disruptions in their business operations.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/halal-cosmetics-market-106602

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the halal cosmetics market companies that are presently striving to reduce the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the market:

  • Ivy Beauty Corporation Sdn Bhd (Selangor, Malaysia)

  • Iba Cosmetics (Ahmedabad, India)

  • Talent Cosmetics (Seoul, Korea)

  • Clara International Beauty Group (Selangor Darul Ehsan, Malaysia)

  • Kao Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

  • Amara Halal Cosmetics (California, U.S.)

  • INIKA Organic (Victoria, Australia)

  • Elaheh Halal Cosmetics Inc (New York, U.S.)

  • Flora & Noor (Kentucky, U.S.)

  • Martha Tilaar Group (Jakarta, Indonesia)

Report Coverage

The report presents a holistic study of the disposable medical gloves market along with current trends and future anticipations to establish proximate investment gains. An in-depth analysis of any upcoming opportunities, threats, competitions or driving factors is also mentioned in the report. Step by step, a thorough regional analysis is offered. The COVID-19 impacts have been added to the report to help investors and business owners understand the threats better. The top players in the market are identified, and their strategies to bolster the market growth are shared in the report.

Driving Factors

Quality and Safety of Cosmetics Set to Support Market

Halal cosmetics are produced or obtained from halal ingredients, comprising oils, vitamins, organic solvents, proteins, plant, and botanical extractions, as well as antioxidants. They are created utilizing a complex combination of all these components under halal standards. Manufacturers carefully monitor the products to match the halal grade. The safety and quality of halal cosmetic principles are difficult in comparison with normal cosmetics products that are available in market for sale. This factor also contributes to the heightened popularity of halal-certified cosmetics worldwide. Therefore, this is estimated to boost the halal cosmetics market growth during the forthcoming era.

Segments

Based on product type, the market is segmented into skincare, haircare, makeup, and others. The skincare segment held a dominant share of the market in 2020.

Based on distribution channel, the market is categorized into store-based/offline and non-store-based/online.

Geographically, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/halal-cosmetics-market-106602

Regional Insights

Russia appeared as a notable market in Europe in 2020 with 28.60% market share. The country is projected to preserve its considerable position through the forecast period.

The U.S. led the North America market in 2020. In recent years, it has been observed a substantial rise in the number of novel participants capitalizing on the business prospects in the country.

Asia Pacific held the most significant halal cosmetics market share in 2020 and is expected to witness sturdy growth over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Inventive Product Launch Declarations by Vital Players to Bolster Market Growth

The fundamental players implement numerous tactics to boost their position in the market as dominating companies. One such fundamental tactic is procuring companies to boost the brand value among users. Another effective tactic is intermittently unveiling innovative products with a methodical review of the market and its target audience.

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Overview of the Parent/Related Market

    • Regulatory Analysis

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Qualitative Analysis Related to COVID-19

      • Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

      • Supply Chain Challenges amidst Pandemic

      • Potential Opportunities due to this Global Crisis

    • Global Halal Cosmetics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

      • Key Findings / Summary

      • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

        • By Type

          • Skin Care

          • Hair Care

          • Makeup

          • Others

        • By Distribution Channel

          • Store-based/ Offline

          • Non-store-based/ Online

        • By Region

          • North America

          • Europe

          • Asia Pacific

          • South America

          • Middle East & Africa

Industry Development

June 2021- Flora & Noor, a Muslim-possessed skin care brand presented novel halal sanctioned skin care products. The company presents toners, serums, cleaners, moisturizers, body scrubs as well as bath bombs, and all these products are vegan, cruelty-free, and halal approved.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/halal-cosmetics-market-106602

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Skincare Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Creams, Lotions, Powders, Sprays, and Others), Packaging Type (Tube, Bottle, Jar, and Others), Gender (Men and Women), Distribution Channel (Cosmetic Stores, Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, Online Channels, and Others), and Regional Forecasts, 2021 – 2028

Hair Care Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Hair Colorants, Shampoo, Conditioner, Hair Oil, and Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, and Others), and Regional Forecasts, 2021 – 2028

Halal Ingredients Market Size, Share and Global Trend By End-users (Food Industry, Beverage Industry, Cosmetic Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry) and Geography Forecast Till 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    While I'm not a believer in owning all the FAANG stocks, I do feel a strong case can be made that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), the company behind internet search engine Google and streaming platform YouTube, is the best value of the group. What investors are getting with Alphabet is well over a decade of dominance when it comes to internet search. Google has controlled between 91% and 93% of monthly search share dating back at least two years, according to GlobalStats.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Wells Fargo Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There’s plenty of talk around about the dreaded ‘R’ word, recession, as the markets are obviously cooling off following the prolonged bull runs of late 2020 and 2021. With inflation running at 40-year highs, and GDP growth slipping in Q1, it’s no wonder that people are talking about a return to the late ‘70s, and Carter-era economic malaise. But have we taken the pessimism too far? Covering the market situation for Wells Fargo, senior equity analyst Chris Harvey believes so. He sums up the forec

  • Earnings: Johnson & Johnson misses on revenue, suspends vaccine sales guidance

    Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss earnings for Johnson & Johnson as well as the pharmaceutical industry company’s decision to suspend its vaccine sales guidance.

  • Better Buy: Visa vs. Upstart

    Visa (NYSE: V) is a dependable stock that has outperformed the market over time, and there are reasons to believe it can continue to do so. Visa is the largest credit card processing network in the world. Beyond processing, Visa has also built out business development services, including many fintech applications, such as contactless payments.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom

    The stock market has fallen to start the year, and some stocks have fallen more than others. For investors, however, that brings up opportunities – just because a stock has fallen quite a bit doesn't necessarily make it a bad investment. The trick for investors is to tell the difference between stocks that are cheap at their new low prices and stocks that are truly broken. That’s where the Wall Street pros come in. These expert stock pickers have identified two compelling tickers whose current s

  • Putin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to Tycoons

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanctioned or unsanctioned, Russian billionaires face fresh hurdles after President Vladimir Putin dropped the curtain on the era of foreign stock listings.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Putin sign

  • 10 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cheap lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more lithium stocks available at bargain prices, go directly to 5 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Lithium is one of the hottest sectors of the market as demand far outstrips supply. As electric vehicle […]

  • 3 Ominous Reasons to Avoid This Biotech Pioneer

    Investing in biotech companies can be risky. Biotechs are often a corporation wrapped around a hypothesis. If the hypothesis works out, riches can follow. But if not, the company can go bankrupt or be sold for pennies after years of frustration.

  • Forget Stock Splits: 3 Other Reasons to Buy Shopify Now

    There's a lot more to like about this company beyond its headline-grabbing stock split announcement.

  • Elon Musk threatens to cut Twitter board members’ salaries to $0 as his takeover bid morphs into a referendum on the company

    The world’s richest man’s Twitter takeover saga is morphing into a referendum on its board, as founder Jack Dorsey tweets his agreement from the sidelines.

  • 2 Stocks to Buy if They Take a Dip

    These two stocks have bright futures, but the good news is already fully accounted for in today's share prices.

  • 2 of the Cheapest Stocks I Own

    Home-improvement retailer Lowe's (NYSE: LOW), and image-browsing platform Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) are two of the cheapest stocks I own. The thing is, most valuation metrics, like the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, look back at where a company has been. The challenge of investing is to take both into consideration -- balancing the value proposition today in light of a company's business prospects tomorrow.

  • Apollo Global Management considers financing Elon Musk’s Twitter bid

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss reports that Apollo Global Management is considering financing Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover bid. Apollo Global Management is Yahoo Finance’s parent company.

  • Bank of America stock rises after earnings beat, Didi and Rivian shares drop

    Bank of America stock is up after impressive Q1 earnings while Didi stock is down due to the company planning to delist in the U.S. and Rivian is down after comments from its CEO on the EV battery shortage.

  • 3 Top Stocks That Just Went on Sale

    The stock market has been pulled down over the past few months amid fears of higher interest rates and a potential economic slowdown. Three top tech leaders are Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) in enterprise software, Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) in semiconductors, and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) in emerging market e-commerce, and each stock looks like a bargain today. Yes, the 10-year Treasury Bond has increased to over 2.8% this year, up sharply from 1.6% to start the year as the Federal Reserve is tightening financial conditions.

  • Why Shares of Phillips 66 Bounced Higher on Monday

    On a day when the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average both sank, shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) climbed higher thanks to an analyst's bullish take on the diversified energy company's stock. As of the end of Monday's trading session, shares of Phillips 66 had risen 5.2%. Recognizing significant upside for shares of Phillips 66, Piper Sandler hiked its price target on the stock to $119 from $107.

  • Missed Out on Amazon? 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Amazon has delivered life-changing returns for investors, but it's not the only blockbuster opportunity in e-commerce.

  • Three Issues Pressuring ChargePoint's (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

    In 2022, it would be foolish to deny that electric vehicles (EVs) are not the future of transportation. However, transitory periods open up new opportunities, in this case in developing and maintaining recharging networks. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) rose to prominence as a company that would tackle that problem. Yet, in the last 16 months, the stock has been on a steady decline.

  • European Gas Falls to Lowest Since Russian Invasion of Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas extended its decline to the lowest level since the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine, amid warmer weather and signs from the Kremlin that payment for the fuel in rubles isn’t expected until next month.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Aut

  • Tesla Reports Earnings Wednesday. Prepare for Disappointment.

    Investors typically have high expectations for Tesla earnings. The EV pioneer's report on Wednesday might not deliver.