Halal Cosmetics Market is Projected to Hit USD 77.34 Billion in 2021-2028 | Halal Cosmetics Industry exhibit a CAGR of 12.7%
Companies covered in halal cosmetics market report are Ivy Beauty Corporation Sdn Bhd (Selangor, Malaysia), Iba Cosmetics (Ahmedabad, India), Talent Cosmetics (Seoul, Korea), Clara International Beauty Group (Selangor Darul Ehsan, Malaysia), Kao Corporation (Tokyo, Japan), Amara Halal Cosmetics (California, U.S.), INIKA Organic (Victoria, Australia), Elaheh Halal Cosmetics Inc (New York, U.S.), Flora & Noor (Kentucky, U.S.), Martha Tilaar Group (Jakarta, Indonesia), and other players profiled
Pune, India, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global halal cosmetics market size was USD 21.20 billion in 2020. The market is anticipated to grow from USD 33.3 billion in 2021 to USD 77.34 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 12.7% in the 2021-2028 period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report titled, “Halal Cosmetics Market, 2021-2028.”
According to our researchers, the surging consumer inclination for chemical-free, organic ingredient-grounded cosmetics, and personal care products is fueling the market growth. Moreover, important players remain to focus on R&D and innovation activities, which greatly enhance sales.
COVID-19 Impact
Interruptions in Supply Chain amid Pandemic to Hinder Growth
COVID-19 has caused significant supply chain disruptions worldwide, most notably throughout 2020. Small-scale manufacturers in emerging countries, such as India, Malaysia, and others, are being challenged by price fluctuations and economic uncertainties caused by the novel pandemic. Key international players such as Kao Corporation and Ivy Beauty Corporation Sdn Bhd are also experiencing disruptions in their business operations.
Get a Sample PDF Brochure:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/halal-cosmetics-market-106602
Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the halal cosmetics market companies that are presently striving to reduce the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the market:
Ivy Beauty Corporation Sdn Bhd (Selangor, Malaysia)
Iba Cosmetics (Ahmedabad, India)
Talent Cosmetics (Seoul, Korea)
Clara International Beauty Group (Selangor Darul Ehsan, Malaysia)
Kao Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)
Amara Halal Cosmetics (California, U.S.)
INIKA Organic (Victoria, Australia)
Elaheh Halal Cosmetics Inc (New York, U.S.)
Flora & Noor (Kentucky, U.S.)
Martha Tilaar Group (Jakarta, Indonesia)
Report Coverage
The report presents a holistic study of the disposable medical gloves market along with current trends and future anticipations to establish proximate investment gains. An in-depth analysis of any upcoming opportunities, threats, competitions or driving factors is also mentioned in the report. Step by step, a thorough regional analysis is offered. The COVID-19 impacts have been added to the report to help investors and business owners understand the threats better. The top players in the market are identified, and their strategies to bolster the market growth are shared in the report.
Driving Factors
Quality and Safety of Cosmetics Set to Support Market
Halal cosmetics are produced or obtained from halal ingredients, comprising oils, vitamins, organic solvents, proteins, plant, and botanical extractions, as well as antioxidants. They are created utilizing a complex combination of all these components under halal standards. Manufacturers carefully monitor the products to match the halal grade. The safety and quality of halal cosmetic principles are difficult in comparison with normal cosmetics products that are available in market for sale. This factor also contributes to the heightened popularity of halal-certified cosmetics worldwide. Therefore, this is estimated to boost the halal cosmetics market growth during the forthcoming era.
Segments
Based on product type, the market is segmented into skincare, haircare, makeup, and others. The skincare segment held a dominant share of the market in 2020.
Based on distribution channel, the market is categorized into store-based/offline and non-store-based/online.
Geographically, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.
Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/halal-cosmetics-market-106602
Regional Insights
Russia appeared as a notable market in Europe in 2020 with 28.60% market share. The country is projected to preserve its considerable position through the forecast period.
The U.S. led the North America market in 2020. In recent years, it has been observed a substantial rise in the number of novel participants capitalizing on the business prospects in the country.
Asia Pacific held the most significant halal cosmetics market share in 2020 and is expected to witness sturdy growth over the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
Inventive Product Launch Declarations by Vital Players to Bolster Market Growth
The fundamental players implement numerous tactics to boost their position in the market as dominating companies. One such fundamental tactic is procuring companies to boost the brand value among users. Another effective tactic is intermittently unveiling innovative products with a methodical review of the market and its target audience.
Detailed Table of Content:
Introduction
Research Scope
Market Segmentation
Research Methodology
Definitions and Assumptions
Executive Summary
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Market Opportunities
Key Insights
Overview of the Parent/Related Market
Regulatory Analysis
Industry SWOT Analysis
Qualitative Analysis Related to COVID-19
Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
Supply Chain Challenges amidst Pandemic
Potential Opportunities due to this Global Crisis
Global Halal Cosmetics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028
Key Findings / Summary
Market Size Estimates and Forecast
By Type
Skin Care
Hair Care
Makeup
Others
By Distribution Channel
Store-based/ Offline
Non-store-based/ Online
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
Industry Development
June 2021- Flora & Noor, a Muslim-possessed skin care brand presented novel halal sanctioned skin care products. The company presents toners, serums, cleaners, moisturizers, body scrubs as well as bath bombs, and all these products are vegan, cruelty-free, and halal approved.
Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/halal-cosmetics-market-106602
Have a Look at Related Research Insights:
Skincare Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Creams, Lotions, Powders, Sprays, and Others), Packaging Type (Tube, Bottle, Jar, and Others), Gender (Men and Women), Distribution Channel (Cosmetic Stores, Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, Online Channels, and Others), and Regional Forecasts, 2021 – 2028
Hair Care Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Hair Colorants, Shampoo, Conditioner, Hair Oil, and Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, and Others), and Regional Forecasts, 2021 – 2028
Halal Ingredients Market Size, Share and Global Trend By End-users (Food Industry, Beverage Industry, Cosmetic Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry) and Geography Forecast Till 2022-2029
About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Address:
Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –
Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,
Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
US: +1 424 253 0390
UK: +44 2071 939123
APAC: +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com