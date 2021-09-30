U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,365.25
    +15.50 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,365.00
    +100.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,811.00
    +71.25 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,229.50
    +7.60 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.07
    +0.24 (+0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,729.20
    +6.30 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    21.56
    +0.07 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1608
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5410
    +0.0070 (+0.46%)
     

  • Vix

    22.56
    -0.69 (-2.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3443
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.8730
    -0.0860 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,956.46
    +1,206.56 (+2.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,064.87
    +17.23 (+1.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,108.16
    +80.06 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,532.64
    -11.65 (-0.04%)
     

Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Market 2021-2025 | Growing Interest in Personal Grooming to Boost Growth |17000 + Technavio Reports

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The halal cosmetics and personal care market is poised to grow by $ 27.43 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.48% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate - Request a free sample report.

Attractive Opportunities in Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Halal Cosmetics Market and Halal Personal Care Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage

Details

Base Year:

2020

Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021:

6.25%

Forecast Period:

2021 to 2025

CAGR:

Accelerating at 7.48%

Historical Data:

2017 to 2021

No. of Pages:

120

Exhibits:

111

Incremental Growth

$ 27.43 Billion

Segments covered:

Product, Distribution Channel & Geography

By Product

By Distribution Channel

By Geography

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amara Cosmetics, Clara International Beauty Group, Ecotrail Personal Care Pvt. Ltd., Ivy Beauty Corp. Sdn Bhd, PHB Ethical Beauty Ltd., PT Martina Berto Tbk, PT Paragon Technology and Innovation, SAFI, SO.LEK Cosmetics and Talent Cosmetics Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The growing interest in personal grooming has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, an increase in production costs might hamper the market growth.

Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Product

  • Distribution Channel

  • Geography

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses. Download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41133

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Cosmetics Market -The cosmetics market size will grow up to USD 115.84 billion at a CAGR of 5.72% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!

Vegan Cosmetics Market -The vegan cosmetics market size has the potential to grow by USD 3.32 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. Download a free sample report now!

Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our halal cosmetics and personal care market report covers the following areas:

  • Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Market size

  • Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Market trends

  • Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Market industry analysis

This study identifies the rising Muslim population worldwide as one of the prime reasons driving the halal cosmetics and personal care market growth during the next few years.

Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Gain access to our repository of 17,000+ market research reports with over 800 technologies instantly for Benchmarking your Marketing Strategies to lead among competitors.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist halal cosmetics and personal care market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the halal cosmetics and personal care market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the halal cosmetics and personal care market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of halal cosmetics and personal care market vendors.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Halal color cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Other halal BPC products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel

  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Amara Cosmetics

  • Clara International Beauty Group

  • Ecotrail Personal Care Pvt. Ltd.

  • Ivy Beauty Corp. Sdn Bhd

  • PHB Ethical Beauty Ltd.

  • PT Martina Berto Tbk

  • PT Paragon Technology and Innovation

  • SAFI

  • SO.LEK Cosmetics

  • Talent Cosmetics Co. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/halal-cosmetics-and-personal-care-market-2021-2025--growing-interest-in-personal-grooming-to-boost-growth-17000--technavio-reports-301387028.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Palantir Technologies Stock Plummets, Options Traders Place Big Bets

    Palantir Technologies, Inc (NYSE: PLTR) lost its uptrend on Sept. 23 when it failed to make a higher high above the Sept. 17 price of $29.29. When the stock failed to continue its uptrend, Palantir created a bearish double top pattern and between Monday and Wednesday fell 12% lower. On Wednesday morning Palantir lost support at the 200-day simple moving average, which indicates overall sentiment in the stock has turned bearish. Options traders saw another leg down was in the cards and began hamm

  • Three More U.K. Power Suppliers Collapse as Energy Crisis Deepens

    (Bloomberg) -- Three more U.K. energy companies were pushed out of business by sky-high natural gas prices, bringing to more than 1.7 million the number of customers who have lost their supplier and adding to pressure on the government to step in.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the

  • Lucid EV production begins, company says deliveries to start in October

    Electric-vehicle maker Lucid Group Inc. on Tuesday showed off the first cars rolling off its production line and said it will deliver them to customers starting late next month.

  • Gas-Starved Europe Can't Look West as U.S. Faces Its Own Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- If there's any country that might've been in a position to rescue Europe from its energy crisis, it’s the U.S. — home to vast shale fields holding a seemingly endless supply of natural gas and giant terminals capable of liquefying it and shuttling it abroad. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May B

  • World Food Costs at Risk of Soaring as China Faces Tough Harvest

    (Bloomberg) -- China is set for a difficult harvest season as a severe energy crunch hurts the outlook for booming production, a development that risks triggering a renewed surge in world agriculture and food prices. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of

  • Expect these ripple effects that Ford Motor Co.'s $11.4 billion investment in West TN and Kentucky will have in our backyard

    The work in West Tennessee and Kentucky will mean new opportunities — and more competition — for many businesses in Greater Nashville. "It's going to have an impact statewide, because I don't know that you can find 6,000 workers that easily, anywhere."

  • Explainer-What is behind China's power crunch?

    China is in the grip of a power crunch as coal supply shortages combined with strong power demand from manufacturers, industry and households push coal prices to record highs and trigger widespread curbs on usage. Indeed, China has focused on cutting power consumption, not coal output. Instead, China's heavily controlled power pricing system prevents its generators from passing on their soaring coal costs to consumers, leaving them with no choice but to suffer losses or reduce output.

  • U.S. new vehicle retail sales set to fall 25% in Sept - data

    New vehicle retail sales in the United States are seen dropping to 888,900 units in September, from 1,182,788 a year ago. "September results show that there are simply not enough vehicles available to meet consumer demand," J.D. Power said in a statement. While demand remains sky high for personal transportation, with consumers set to spend billions in September, automakers are crimped by semiconductor shortages and supply chain disruptions.

  • An Obscure Chinese Mining Law Is Hobbling Global Energy Security

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s current energy crisis can be traced back in part to a legal amendment targeting miners that garnered little notice when it went into effect in March.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureArticle 134 in China’s criminal law

  • GM's Barra looks to partner with chip makers in order to end shortage

    The global chip shortage forced GM to look beyond the short-term"fix of getting enough for the next week in favor of more permanent solutions.

  • United Airlines is Firing Employees Who Refuse to Get a Covid Vaccine. Will Other Companies Follow?

    Almost 600 United Airlines employees who who refused to get vaccinated for Covid-19 by the company’s Wednesday deadline will lose their jobs, the company said. “This was an incredibly difficult decision but keeping our team safe has always been our first priority,” wrote United (UAL) Chief Executive Scott Kirby and President Brett Hart in a letter to employees. United became the first U.S. airline—and one of the first major U.S. employers—to enforce terminations for employees who don’t comply with a vaccination mandate.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Begin Pullback

    The natural gas markets have broken down during the trading session on Wednesday, to break down below the shooting star from the Tuesday session. This begins a necessary pullback.

  • Rolls-Royce goes electric, ditching gas: Automotive brand teases first EV, the Rolls-Royce Spectre

    Rolls-Royce is poised to ditch gas-powered cars. The ultra-luxury automotive brand teased the Rolls-Royce Spectre EV, beginning a pivot away from gas.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for October 2021

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2021.

  • How To Play The Oil And Gas Bull Run

    Oil and natural gas prices have climbed to the highest levels in years, but a few stocks are set to out perform as the commodities continue to rise

  • Major Colorado-run natural gas pipeline aims to be first carbon-neutral gas transport

    A major Colorado-run pipeline carrying natural gas from the Rockies across the Midwest aims to offer the first carbon-neutral energy transport through a deal struck with a Denver emissions monitoring startup. Leawood, Kansas-based Tallgrass Energy signed a multi-year emissions verification deal with Project Canary covering the 1,679-mile Rockies Express Pipeline, the companies announced Tuesday. The agreement includes having Project Canary monitor in real time all the Rockies Express Pipeline’s 22 compressor stations for methane emissions, which the companies say is a first for an interstate natural gas pipeline.

  • United Airlines Prepares to Fire Employees Who Refuse Covid-19 Vaccinations

    United Airlines Holdings Inc. is moving ahead with plans to terminate close to 600 employees who didn’t meet its Covid-19 vaccination deadline, company officials said Tuesday. United in August said it would require all of its 67,000 U.S. employees to be vaccinated—the first major U.S. airline and one of the first large U.S. companies to do so. Now the Sept. 27 deadline has passed, and while most of the airline’s employees complied, United is starting the process of firing 593 employees who didn’t get the shots, company officials said.

  • GoDaddy takes on competitors like Square, PayPal with new point-of-sale devices

    Scottsdale-based web-hosting giant GoDaddy is making a move into consumer payment territory with its introduction of two new point-of-sale devices that will take on existing options from competitors Square, Stripe, Shopify and PayPal.

  • Oil Slips Amid Rising U.S. Crude Supplies and Dollar Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil slid as the dollar surged and after a U.S. government report showed crude stockpiles rose for the first time in eight weeks.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureFutures in New York ended the session 0.6% lower after a choppy

  • Why OPEC+ is likely to keep its plan to boost oil output

    Major oil producers are expected to keep their current oil agreement in place when they meet on Monday, gradually raising production, but analysts say they're likely to see increasing pressure to boost output even more with crude prices at their highest in almost three years and energy shortages in Europe and Asia.