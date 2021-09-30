Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Market 2021-2025 | Growing Interest in Personal Grooming to Boost Growth |17000 + Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The halal cosmetics and personal care market is poised to grow by $ 27.43 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.48% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate - Request a free sample report.
Halal Cosmetics Market and Halal Personal Care Market Report Coverage
Report Coverage
Details
Base Year:
2020
Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021:
6.25%
Forecast Period:
2021 to 2025
CAGR:
Accelerating at 7.48%
Historical Data:
2017 to 2021
No. of Pages:
120
Exhibits:
111
Incremental Growth
$ 27.43 Billion
Segments covered:
Product, Distribution Channel & Geography
By Product
By Distribution Channel
By Geography
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amara Cosmetics, Clara International Beauty Group, Ecotrail Personal Care Pvt. Ltd., Ivy Beauty Corp. Sdn Bhd, PHB Ethical Beauty Ltd., PT Martina Berto Tbk, PT Paragon Technology and Innovation, SAFI, SO.LEK Cosmetics and Talent Cosmetics Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The growing interest in personal grooming has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, an increase in production costs might hamper the market growth.
Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Product
Distribution Channel
Geography
Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:
Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our halal cosmetics and personal care market report covers the following areas:
Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Market size
Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Market trends
Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Market industry analysis
This study identifies the rising Muslim population worldwide as one of the prime reasons driving the halal cosmetics and personal care market growth during the next few years.
Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist halal cosmetics and personal care market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the halal cosmetics and personal care market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the halal cosmetics and personal care market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of halal cosmetics and personal care market vendors.
