Halal Food Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $4,177.3 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 11.1%

PR Newswire
·4 min read

DUBLIN, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Halal Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The global halal food market size reached US$ 2,221.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 4,177.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.1% during 2022-2028.

Companies Mentioned

  • QL Foods Sdn Bhd

  • Al Islami Foods Co.

  • DagangHalal Group

  • Saffron Road

  • Kawan Foods Berhad

  • Janan Meat Ltd

  • Prima Agri-Products Sdn Bhd

  • Cargill Inc.

  • BRF S.A.

  • Nestle S.A.

  • Tahira Foods Ltd.

  • Al-Falah Halal Foods Ltd.

Halal food refers to food items and beverages that are strictly prepared according to the rules underlined by the Islamic dietary law.

According to this law, alcohol, blood, pork, by-products of pork and blood, animals that are dead before slaughtering, and those not killed in the name of Allah are considered 'haram' or impermissible for consumption. Moreover, halal food products are packaged and stored in utensils, which have been cleaned as per the prescribed guidelines.

Over the past few years, halal food items have become popular amongst both Muslim and non-Muslim consumers as they have evolved from being an identification mark of religious observation to assurance of food safety, hygiene and reliability.

For example, slaughtered halal animals undergo two health checks, as compared to the single inspection performed on other conventional animals. Besides this, several Islamic and non-Islamic countries are implementing stringent regulatory frameworks, which consist of globally accepted standards, to attract novel entrants in the market.

With an increase in the demand, manufactures have widened their product portfolio by introducing several value-added food items, including hot dogs, soups, candies, burgers, sandwiches, cookies, creams and pizzas. Moreover, the flourishing e-commerce industry has facilitated consumers with easy accessibility of halal-certified food products.

Key Questions Answered in This Report
1. What was the size of the global halal food market in 2022?
2. What is the expected growth rate of the global halal food market during 2023-2028?
3. What are the key factors driving the global halal food market?
4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global halal food market?
5. What is the breakup of the global halal food market based on the product?
6. What is the breakup of the global halal food market based on the distribution channel?
7. What are the key regions in the global halal food market?
8. Who are the key companies/players in the global halal food market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Halal Food Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Price Analysis
5.5 Market Breakup by Product
5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
5.9 SWOT Analysis
5.10 Value Chain Analysis
5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Meat, Poultry & Seafood
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Fruits & Vegetables
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Dairy Products
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Cereals & Grains
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Oil, Fats & Waxes
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Confectionery
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
6.7 Others
6.7.1 Market Trends
6.7.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
7.1 Traditional Retailers
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Online
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Region

9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Market Structure
9.2 Key Players
9.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3q9uji

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/halal-food-global-market-report-2023-sector-to-reach-4-177-3-billion-by-2028-at-a-cagr-of-11-1-301782380.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

