Halal Food Market| Expansion of Halal Food Production Facilities to upheave Growth|17000+ Technavio Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of $ 388.11 bn is expected in the halal food market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the halal food market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Attractive Opportunities in Halal Food Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario & the overall market environment.

Halal Food Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage

Details

Base Year:

2020

Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021:

8.69%

Forecast Period:

2021 to 2025

CAGR:

Decelerating at 4.46 %

No. of Pages:

120

Exhibits:

117

Incremental Growth

$ 388.11 Billion

Segments covered:

Product, Distribution Channel & Geography

By Product

By Distribution Channel

By Geography

Factors such as the expansion of halal food production facilities, and a strong distribution network between halal food manufacturers and retailers will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The halal food market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period.

Halal Food Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Product

  • Distribution Channel

  • Geography

Halal Food Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the halal food market report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Al Islami Foods, BRF SA, Cargill Inc., Flying Trade Group PLC, Kawan Food Berhad, Midamar Corp., Nestle SA, Tahira Foods Ltd., The American Halal Co. Inc., and Unilever Group.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Halal Food Market size

  • Halal Food Market trends

  • Halal Food Market industry analysis

The increasing consumer expenditure on halal food will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the increasing threat from fake halal food scams will hamper the market growth.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the halal food market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:
Organic Baby Food Market -The organic baby food market size is expected to grow by $ 4.38 bn and record a CAGR of 10% during 2020-2024. Download a free sample report now!

Fresh Food Market -The fresh food market size is expected to grow by 337.76 million tons and record a CAGR of 3% during 2020-2024. Download a free sample report now!

Halal Food Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist halal food market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the halal food market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the halal food market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of halal food market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Halal MPS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Halal BCC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Halal FVN - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Halal beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel

  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Al Islami Foods

  • BRF SA

  • Cargill Inc.

  • Flying Trade Group PLC

  • Kawan Food Berhad

  • Midamar Corp.

  • Nestle SA

  • Tahira Foods Ltd.

  • The American Halal Co. Inc.

  • Unilever Group

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/halal-food-market-expansion-of-halal-food-production-facilities-to-upheave-growth17000-technavio-reports-301387037.html

SOURCE Technavio

