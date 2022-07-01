The Halal Food Market is expected to grow by $ 9.33 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.62% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Halal Food Market in US 2022-2026. The analyst has been monitoring the halal food market in US and it is poised to grow by $ 9. 33 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5. 62% during the forecast period.

New York, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Halal Food Market in US 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05048585/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the halal food market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current country market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by symbol of healthy food, increasing sales through retail channels, and rising Muslim population in the country.

The halal food market in US analysis includes the product, end-user, and distribution channel segments.



The halal food market in US is segmented as below:

By Product

• MP and S

• Cereals and grains

• FV and N

• Beverages

• Other halal foods



By End-user

• Retail

• Food service



By Distribution Channel

• Supermarkets and hypermarkets

• Traditional retailers

• Others



This study identifies the increased demand for convenience food as one of the prime reasons driving the halal food market growth in US during the next few years. Also, new product development and growth of the organized retail sector will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on halal food market in US covers the following areas:

• Halal food market sizing

• Halal food market forecast

• Halal food market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading halal food market vendors in US that include Adams Candy Land, Al Safa Foods Canada Ltd., American Foods Group LLC, Barry Callebaut AG, Cargill Inc., Coleman Natural Foods LLC, Crescent Foods, Grecian Delight Kronos Foods, HALAL FARMS USA, Harim Holdings Co. Ltd., Harris Ranch Beef Co., Maati Inc., Midamar Corp., Nema Food Distribution Inc., Salwa Foods, SUKHIS GOURMET INDIAN FOOD, Tallgrass Beef, Texas Halal Corp., and The American Halal Co. Inc. Also, the halal food market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05048585/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



