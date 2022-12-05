Halal food market to grow by USD 427.68 bn: Market Segmentation by product and distribution channel - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The halal food market is projected to grow by USD 427.68 billion at a CAGR of 4.52% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the market in 2021. This report provides a detailed analysis of the market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications. Request A Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Halal Food Market 2023-2027

Halal food market: Vendor Analysis

The global halal food market is moderately fragmented due to the presence of many global and regional players. The vendors compete on factors such as quality, regulatory compliance, genuine halal certification, and brand reputation. Moreover, with the initiation of large-scale vaccination drives in Q1 and Q2 of 2021 across various countries, the global halal food market is further expected to grow during the forecast period.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Al Islami Foods, BRF SA, CJ CheilJedang Corp., Daesang Corp., Flying Trade Group Plc, Johnsonville LLC, Kawan Food Berhad, Midamar Corp., Nema Food Inc., Nestle SA, Prairie Halal Foods, QL Foods Sdn Bhd, Raj Foods Ltd., Ramly Food Processing, Tahira Foods Ltd., Tesco Plc, The American Halal Co. Inc., Unilever PLC, Cargill Inc., and Glanbia PlcKey Offerings of Major Vendors.

BRF SA: The company offers halal foods under its brand Sadia.

CJ CheilJedang Corp: The company offers halal foods such as beef, turkey, chicken, and egg products.

Daesang Corp.: The company offers halal foods such as CJ Seaweed hot chicken, CJ Seaweed roasted for Gimbab.

Flying Trade Group Plc: The company offers a wide variety of products such as fish, beverages, oil, pulses and beans, and others.

Johnsonville LLC: The company offers various products including meatballs, sausages, grillers, and other products.

Halal food market: Segmentation Analysis

By Product

By Distribution Channel

Story continues

By Geography

The report provides insights on the following aspects:

What is the size of the global halal food market?

What will be the size of the global halal food market in 2026?

What factors affect competition in the global halal food market?

How has the market performed in the last five years?

What are the key segments of the global halal food market?

The halal food market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers, market limitations, and future prospects.

Halal food market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 171 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.52% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 427.68 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.24 Regional analysis APAC, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, South America, and North America Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key consumer countries US, South Africa, Japan, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Al Islami Foods, BRF SA, CJ CheilJedang Corp., Daesang Corp., Flying Trade Group Plc, Johnsonville LLC, Kawan Food Berhad, Midamar Corp., Nema Food Inc., Nestle SA, Prairie Halal Foods, QL Foods Sdn Bhd, Raj Foods Ltd., Ramly Food Processing, Tahira Foods Ltd., Tesco Plc, The American Halal Co. Inc., Unilever PLC, Cargill Inc., and Glanbia Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

