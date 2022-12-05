U.S. markets close in 5 hours 21 minutes

Halal food market to grow by USD 427.68 bn: Market Segmentation by product and distribution channel - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The halal food market is projected to grow by USD 427.68 billion at a CAGR of 4.52% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the market in 2021. This report provides a detailed analysis of the market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications. Request A Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Halal Food Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Halal Food Market 2023-2027

Halal food market: Vendor Analysis

The global halal food market is moderately fragmented due to the presence of many global and regional players. The vendors compete on factors such as quality, regulatory compliance, genuine halal certification, and brand reputation. Moreover, with the initiation of large-scale vaccination drives in Q1 and Q2 of 2021 across various countries, the global halal food market is further expected to grow during the forecast period.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Al Islami Foods, BRF SA, CJ CheilJedang Corp., Daesang Corp., Flying Trade Group Plc, Johnsonville LLC, Kawan Food Berhad, Midamar Corp., Nema Food Inc., Nestle SA, Prairie Halal Foods, QL Foods Sdn Bhd, Raj Foods Ltd., Ramly Food Processing, Tahira Foods Ltd., Tesco Plc, The American Halal Co. Inc., Unilever PLC, Cargill Inc., and Glanbia PlcKey Offerings of Major Vendors.

  • BRF SA: The company offers halal foods under its brand Sadia.

  • CJ CheilJedang Corp: The company offers halal foods such as beef, turkey, chicken, and egg products.

  • Daesang Corp.: The company offers halal foods such as CJ Seaweed hot chicken, CJ Seaweed roasted for Gimbab.

  • Flying Trade Group Plc: The company offers a wide variety of products such as fish, beverages, oil, pulses and beans, and others.

  • Johnsonville LLC: The company offers various products including meatballs, sausages, grillers, and other products.

To obtain insights on vendors and their product offerings, download a sample report.

Halal food market: Segmentation Analysis

  • By  Product

  • By Distribution Channel

  • By Geography

For insights on various market segments, get a sample report.

The report provides insights on the following aspects:

  • What is the size of the global halal food market?

  • What will be the size of the global halal food market in 2026?

  • What factors affect competition in the global halal food market?

  • How has the market performed in the last five years?

  • What are the key segments of the global halal food market?

Get lifetime access to Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed
annually at USD 5000.

The halal food market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers, market limitations, and future prospects.

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to your strategies

  • Analyze your competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Buy the Halal food market report & Grow your Profit Margins With Us! Click here to Buy
Now.

Halal food market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

171

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.52%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 427.68 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.24

Regional analysis

APAC, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, South America, and North America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 51%

Key consumer countries

US, South Africa, Japan, China, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Al Islami Foods, BRF SA, CJ CheilJedang Corp., Daesang Corp., Flying Trade Group Plc, Johnsonville LLC, Kawan Food Berhad, Midamar Corp., Nema Food Inc., Nestle SA, Prairie Halal Foods, QL Foods Sdn Bhd, Raj Foods Ltd., Ramly Food Processing, Tahira Foods Ltd., Tesco Plc, The American Halal Co. Inc., Unilever PLC, Cargill Inc., and Glanbia Plc

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global halal food market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Halal MPS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Halal BCC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Halal FVN - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Halal beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 South Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Al Islami Foods

  • 12.4 BRF SA

  • 12.5 Cargill Inc.

  • 12.6 CJ CheilJedang Corp.

  • 12.7 Kawan Food Berhad

  • 12.8 Midamar Corp.

  • 12.9 Nema Food Inc.

  • 12.10 Nestle SA

  • 12.11 Prairie Halal Foods

  • 12.12 QL Foods Sdn Bhd

  • 12.13 Raj Foods Ltd.

  • 12.14 Ramly Food Processing

  • 12.15 Tahira Foods Ltd.

  • 12.16 The American Halal Co. Inc.

  • 12.17 Unilever PLC

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Halal Food Market 2023-2027
Global Halal Food Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/halal-food-market-to-grow-by-usd-427-68-bn-market-segmentation-by-product-and-distribution-channel---technavio-301692522.html

SOURCE Technavio

