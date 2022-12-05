Halal food market to grow by USD 427.68 bn: Market Segmentation by product and distribution channel - Technavio
NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The halal food market is projected to grow by USD 427.68 billion at a CAGR of 4.52% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the market in 2021. This report provides a detailed analysis of the market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications. Request A Sample Report
Halal food market: Vendor Analysis
The global halal food market is moderately fragmented due to the presence of many global and regional players. The vendors compete on factors such as quality, regulatory compliance, genuine halal certification, and brand reputation. Moreover, with the initiation of large-scale vaccination drives in Q1 and Q2 of 2021 across various countries, the global halal food market is further expected to grow during the forecast period.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Al Islami Foods, BRF SA, CJ CheilJedang Corp., Daesang Corp., Flying Trade Group Plc, Johnsonville LLC, Kawan Food Berhad, Midamar Corp., Nema Food Inc., Nestle SA, Prairie Halal Foods, QL Foods Sdn Bhd, Raj Foods Ltd., Ramly Food Processing, Tahira Foods Ltd., Tesco Plc, The American Halal Co. Inc., Unilever PLC, Cargill Inc., and Glanbia PlcKey Offerings of Major Vendors.
BRF SA: The company offers halal foods under its brand Sadia.
CJ CheilJedang Corp: The company offers halal foods such as beef, turkey, chicken, and egg products.
Daesang Corp.: The company offers halal foods such as CJ Seaweed hot chicken, CJ Seaweed roasted for Gimbab.
Flying Trade Group Plc: The company offers a wide variety of products such as fish, beverages, oil, pulses and beans, and others.
Johnsonville LLC: The company offers various products including meatballs, sausages, grillers, and other products.
To obtain insights on vendors and their product offerings, download a sample report.
Halal food market: Segmentation Analysis
By Product
By Distribution Channel
By Geography
For insights on various market segments, get a sample report.
The report provides insights on the following aspects:
What is the size of the global halal food market?
What will be the size of the global halal food market in 2026?
What factors affect competition in the global halal food market?
How has the market performed in the last five years?
What are the key segments of the global halal food market?
Get lifetime access to Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed
annually at USD 5000.
The halal food market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers, market limitations, and future prospects.
Why buy?
Add credibility to your strategies
Analyze your competitor's offerings
Get a holistic view of the market
Buy the Halal food market report & Grow your Profit Margins With Us! Click here to Buy
Now.
Related Reports:
Processed Red Meat Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers processed red meat market segmentation by product (processed pork, processed beef, processed lamb, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
Wagyu Beef Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the wagyu beef market segmentation by product (Japanese breed, Australian breed, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
Halal food market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
171
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.52%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 427.68 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.24
Regional analysis
APAC, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, South America, and North America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 51%
Key consumer countries
US, South Africa, Japan, China, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Al Islami Foods, BRF SA, CJ CheilJedang Corp., Daesang Corp., Flying Trade Group Plc, Johnsonville LLC, Kawan Food Berhad, Midamar Corp., Nema Food Inc., Nestle SA, Prairie Halal Foods, QL Foods Sdn Bhd, Raj Foods Ltd., Ramly Food Processing, Tahira Foods Ltd., Tesco Plc, The American Halal Co. Inc., Unilever PLC, Cargill Inc., and Glanbia Plc
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio's Consumer Staples Market Reports
Table of Content:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global halal food market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Product
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Product
6.3 Halal MPS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Halal BCC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Halal FVN - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Halal beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.8 Market opportunity by Product
7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 South Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Al Islami Foods
12.4 BRF SA
12.5 Cargill Inc.
12.6 CJ CheilJedang Corp.
12.7 Kawan Food Berhad
12.8 Midamar Corp.
12.9 Nema Food Inc.
12.10 Nestle SA
12.11 Prairie Halal Foods
12.12 QL Foods Sdn Bhd
12.13 Raj Foods Ltd.
12.14 Ramly Food Processing
12.15 Tahira Foods Ltd.
12.16 The American Halal Co. Inc.
12.17 Unilever PLC
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact Us:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/halal-food-market-to-grow-by-usd-427-68-bn-market-segmentation-by-product-and-distribution-channel---technavio-301692522.html
SOURCE Technavio