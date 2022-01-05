Halberd Corporation Now an Official US Government Contractor

Halberd to bid on Additional Federal Contracts with the Federal Government

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2022 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) is now registered with the Federal Government's System for Award Management allowing Halberd to bid on Federal contracts and conduct business with the Federal government in the areas of Research and Development in Biotechnology, and Food (Health) Supplement Stores. This opens the door to Halberd to provide products and services to members of the military and various government agencies who may benefit from Halberd's technology to address various neurodegenerative diseases such as PTSD, Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), Epilepsy and many other diseases.

William A. Hartman, Chairman, President, and CEO, stated, "Halberd's patented extracorporeal technologies permit us to advance the potential treatment of neurodegenerative diseases beyond anybody else in the industry. The magnitude of the health problems associated with neurodegenerative diseases in the USA alone is far larger than is generally known:

PTSD/CTE-24.5 million (men at 6% and women at 8% of population per the National Center for PTSD)

Alzheimer's Disease-6.2 million (40 million worldwide)

Parkinson's Disease-1.0 million

Multiple Sclerosis-400,000

Lou Gehrig's Disease-30,000

Huntington's Disease-30,000

Epilepsy-3.4 million

Total-35.6 million

"Halberd successfully achieved proof-of-concept that the "Top Ten" disease antigens, inflammatory cytokines, and excitatory neurotransmitter associated with these diseases can be safely removed from cerebral spinal fluid using our patented extracorporeal process. We expect to complete the eradication of the of last of these pathogens from cerebral spinal fluid in our laboratory and engage in in-vivo advanced experimentations involving animal studies soon. Completion of these studies will advance Halberd's technology one step closer toward a successful treatment regimen for a suffering world".

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Since its restructuring in April of 2020, Halberd has obtained exclusive worldwide rights to three issued patents and has filed nineteen related provisional, PCT, or utility patent applications to enhance its value to its stockholders and to attract the interests of potential development partners.

