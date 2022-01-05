U.S. markets open in 1 hour 12 minutes

Halberd Corporation Now an Official US Government Contractor

·3 min read
In this article:
Halberd to bid on Additional Federal Contracts with the Federal Government

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2022 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) is now registered with the Federal Government's System for Award Management allowing Halberd to bid on Federal contracts and conduct business with the Federal government in the areas of Research and Development in Biotechnology, and Food (Health) Supplement Stores. This opens the door to Halberd to provide products and services to members of the military and various government agencies who may benefit from Halberd's technology to address various neurodegenerative diseases such as PTSD, Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), Epilepsy and many other diseases.

William A. Hartman, Chairman, President, and CEO, stated, "Halberd's patented extracorporeal technologies permit us to advance the potential treatment of neurodegenerative diseases beyond anybody else in the industry. The magnitude of the health problems associated with neurodegenerative diseases in the USA alone is far larger than is generally known:

  • PTSD/CTE-24.5 million (men at 6% and women at 8% of population per the National Center for PTSD)

  • Alzheimer's Disease-6.2 million (40 million worldwide)

  • Parkinson's Disease-1.0 million

  • Multiple Sclerosis-400,000

  • Lou Gehrig's Disease-30,000

  • Huntington's Disease-30,000

  • Epilepsy-3.4 million

  • Total-35.6 million

"Halberd successfully achieved proof-of-concept that the "Top Ten" disease antigens, inflammatory cytokines, and excitatory neurotransmitter associated with these diseases can be safely removed from cerebral spinal fluid using our patented extracorporeal process. We expect to complete the eradication of the of last of these pathogens from cerebral spinal fluid in our laboratory and engage in in-vivo advanced experimentations involving animal studies soon. Completion of these studies will advance Halberd's technology one step closer toward a successful treatment regimen for a suffering world".

To get the latest news on Halberd's exciting developments, including our ongoing disease eradication accomplishments, subscribe by submitting this form.
(https://halberdcorporation.com/contact-us/)

For more information please contact:
William A. Hartman
w.hartman@halberdcorporation.com
support@halberdcorporation.com
www.halberdcorporation.com
Twitter:@HalberdC

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Since its restructuring in April of 2020, Halberd has obtained exclusive worldwide rights to three issued patents and has filed nineteen related provisional, PCT, or utility patent applications to enhance its value to its stockholders and to attract the interests of potential development partners.

Safe Harbor Notice
Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Company cautions that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

SOURCE: Halberd Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/681030/Halberd-Corporation-Now-an-Official-US-Government-Contractor

