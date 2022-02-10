U.S. markets open in 7 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,573.00
    -4.75 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,672.00
    +31.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,009.00
    -29.25 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,074.90
    -4.20 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.53
    -0.13 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.60
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    23.34
    -0.00 (-0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1429
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.96
    -1.48 (-6.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3538
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6470
    +0.1220 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,920.98
    +185.04 (+0.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,024.02
    +21.31 (+2.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,643.42
    +76.35 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Haldex Year-End Report, January - December 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HLDX.ST

Strong organic growth and record operating cashflow, margin impacted by temporary challenges in the supply chain

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

FOURTH QUARTER 2021

  • Sales increased to SEK 1,191m (989), corresponding to an organic growth of 19 percent.

  • Adjusted operating income amounted to SEK 60m (66), equivalent to an adjusted operating margin of 5.0 percent (6.7).

  • Reported operating income amounted to SEK 54m (44). Non-recurring expenses of net SEK 6m (22) impacted the operating income.

  • Earnings per share were SEK 0.98 (-1.27).

  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to record high SEK 281m (123).

  • The structural savings programs developed according to plan and reduced expenses by gross SEK 20m.

  • The Board of Directors updated the growth target: Haldex should organically growth faster than the company's end markets.

  • The Board of Directors proposes that no dividend be paid for the 2021 fiscal year.

FULL YEAR 2021

  • Sales amounted to SEK 4,612m (4,007). The organic growth was 21 percent.

  • Adjusted operating income increased to SEK 357m (163), equivalent to an adjusted operating margin of 7.7 percent (4.1).

  • The structural savings programs reduced expenses by gross SEK 154m for the full year.

  • Reported operating income amounted to SEK 341m (-100), corresponding to a margin of 7.4percent (-2.5). Non-recurring expenses of net SEK 16m (263) impacted the full-year result negatively.

  • Earnings per share were SEK 4.65 (-6.44).

  • Cash flow from operating activities totaled SEK 296m (215).

  • The European Commission (EC) has decided to not pursue the complaint against Knorr-Bremse. Haldex will not object to the European Commission's decision.

Comment from Jean-Luc Desire, President & CEO

Net sales showed strong improvement in the fourth quarter and reached SEK 1,191m (989), equivalent to an organic growth of 19 percent. The Americas and Europe reported strong organic sales growth of 24 and 25 percent respectively, while region Asia had an organic sales decline of 20 percent. The aftermarket segment grew 17 percent organically, with growth in both Europe and the Americas. It is positive to see high organic growth of 38 percent for the Trailer segment, and that our increased focus on this segment is showing results. We see improved underlying demand from our customers, and according to our assessment of external market data, we continue to take market share. Net sales for the full year amounted to SEK 4,612m (4,007), corresponding to an organic growth of 21 percent.

The adjusted operating profit amounted to SEK 60m (66), corresponding to margin of 5.0 percent (6.7) in the fourth quarter. Raw material and component prices as well as freight and logistics costs have been steadily and rapidly increasing throughout the course of 2021, and the constraints in the supply chain continued during the fourth quarter, which has had an impact on the result. In line with other industry players, Haldex increased prices for the aftermarket business and to OEM customers in the Americas and Europe, effective November and December, respectively. However, the actions taken did not have full effect during the fourth quarter. Haldex will continue to take action to ensure delivery of products to customers in a timely and cost-effective way.

The adjusted operating profit for the full year reached SEK 357m (163), corresponding to a strong margin of 7.7 percent (4.1). The reported operating margin of 7.4 percent (-2.5) is the highest since the split of the Group in 2011. The cashflow from operating activities was also record high, amounting to SEK 281m (123) in the quarter.

During the quarter, the Americas team secured a position with a leading axle manufacturer as the supplier of our low-weight Air Disc Brake (ADB). Haldex worked cooperatively with a fleet customer to recommend the Haldex ADB product in a process known as "fleet-pull-through", which resulted in a launch and specification of the Haldex ADB at a globally recognized fleet customer. Many fleets look to this fleet customer as an industry trend setter, which will be beneficial for future air disc brakes penetration in the region.

In December, we launched our new vision - Driving Innovation for a Safer and Greener World - with a renewed strategy to 2025. With the new vision, we show that Haldex is driving innovation within braking systems, actively moving ahead of the industry. Our solutions are safer in terms of braking stability, and greener in terms of energy efficiency. Through strategic partnerships, we challenge existing technology, while remaining an independent partner. The strategy consists of three pillars – optimizing the current business, capturing the strategic opportunities, and integrating sustainability into the business model. By delivering on the strategic activities under each pillar, Haldex will achieve profitable growth with a sustainable market position and profitability level while contributing to a sustainable environment. We aim to reach SEK 6b sales and a sustainable double-digit operating margin by 2025.

I am proud to share that Haldex has committed through the Science Based Target initiative to set company-wide emissions targets in line with climate science. The decision to be part of this initiative shows Haldex's alignment to the Paris Agreement and the ambition to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across the entire value chain. We have two years to develop targets and have them validated by the SBTi.

In connection with the strategic review, the Board of Directors also updated the financial growth target to organically grow faster than our end markets, which clearly states our ambition to continue to grow our market position. For the full year, our assessment is that on a global basis we are clearly taking market share within the Aftermarket and Trailer segments, while we are growing in line with the market for Trucks.

In summary, 2021 was a strong year for Haldex with several milestones reached, despite the uncertainties in both access to raw materials, components, and freight. Market signals indicate that there will not be any immediate relief in the supply chain situation until earliest the second half of 2022. Our cross-functional collaboration has ensured that we have handled situations that have arisen in the best possible way. Our employees have made this happen, and I would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone for their commitment.

For further information, please contact:

Jean-Luc Desire, President & CEO

Lottie Saks, CFO

Jenny Boström, Investor Relations Manager

Telephone: +46 (0)418 47 60 00

Email: ir@haldex.com

This report has not been the object of review by the company's auditors.

This information is such that Haldex AB (publ) is obliged to publish under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the contacts set out above on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 7.20 am CET.

Full year-end report

The full year-end report is available at https://www.haldex.com/en/corporate/investors or at http://news.cision.com/haldex

Investor presentation

Investors, analysts, and media are invited to an online presentation of the report on Thursday February 10, at 11.00 am, with CEO Jean-Luc Desire and CFO Lottie Saks.

The teleconference will be broadcasted live on the web.

Link to webcast and numbers to the teleconference: https://financialhearings.com/event/41588

The recorded webcast will be available afterwards, and both the interim report and the presentation can be downloaded from the Haldex website: https://www.haldex.com/en/corporate/investors/financial-reports/

About Haldex

Over 100 years of powerful innovation gives Haldex unsurpassed expertise when it comes to braking systems and air suspension systems for heavy trucks, trailers and buses. We live and breathe our business with the goal to deliver robust and technically superior solutions which is founded in a deep insight in our customer's reality. Through focusing on our core competences and the passion we all share, we achieve the agility and flexibility that the market demands. Innovative collaborations aren't only the core of our products, but our philosophy. Our 2 000 employees, spread out across four continents, challenge the conventional on a daily basis in order to secure that the products we deliver create a unique value to our customers and the end users. We are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and have a turnover of approx. 4.6 billion SEK.

This document is essentially a translation of Swedish language original thereof. In the event of any discrepancies between this translation and the original Swedish document the latter shall be deemed correct.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/haldex/r/haldex-year-end-report--january---december-2021,c3502369

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1432/3502369/1532480.pdf

Haldex interim report, Jan - Dec 2021

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haldex-year-end-report-january---december-2021-301479489.html

SOURCE Haldex

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis Indicates that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Stabilize and Pay a High Dividend Yield

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been in a relative bear market possibly since 2017. The company took two major hits, including the March 2020 drop, and the WarnerMedia spinoff with Discovery, Inc (NASDAQ:DISC.A). Most retail shareholders were invested in AT&T because of the hefty historical dividend yield between 8.7% and 4.6% in the last decade. We will now evaluate how attractive will the future AT&T be for investors.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • Uber stock jumps after Q4 earnings and revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre reports Uber's rising stocks that boosted the rideshare company during the pandemic with travels.

  • The stock split from Google’s parent may spark a wave, Bank of America analysts say

    Stock splits usually work, and the 20-for-1 split by Google's parent company Alphabet may spark a wave.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Surged Higher on Wednesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) charged sharply higher Wednesday, jumping as much as 5.5%. Nvidia stock was on the receiving end of some bullish comments by Spouting Rock Asset Management's chief investment officer, Rhys Williams, according to Barron's. After the share price fell as much as 34% from its November highs, Williams argues that the selling is overdone and Nvidia stock is a buy, particularly in light of the massive opportunity presented by the metaverse. While Nvidia continues to generate the lion's share of its revenue from graphics processing units (GPUs) used for video games, the company's data center segment has been growing at a faster clip.

  • Disney Jumps, but This SaaS Stock Was Wednesday Night's Real Winner

    The stock market has been extremely volatile, but long-term investors once again reaped the rewards of their patience on Wednesday as major stock indexes continued to regain ground. Bond markets cooperated with lower rates, helping to establish the stock market's supremacy as an engine for financial growth. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) once again performed best among major averages, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) didn't get left behind.

  • Why Cameco Corporation's Stock Jumped 14.6% Today

    What happened  Shares of uranium company Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) jumped as much as 14.8% in trading on Wednesday after reporting 2021 financial results. Shares closed the day within a penny of their high in trading.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Microsoft, FB Stock Among 23 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins Microsoft, FB stock on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • SoFi: Volatility May Remain High, but the Stock Could Bounce Back

    The volatility seen over the past few months has sent shares of many newly listed and highly valued companies into a tailspin. It’s not uncommon to see stocks showing 3-month losses in the 60% range. The Fintech space has been hit particularly hard. Look no further than the performance of SoFi Technologies (SOFI), which tumbled ~45% over the past 3 months. Surveying this landscape, Oppenheimer’s Dominick Gabriele expects the volatility to continue, although the analyst believes SoFi has a “bette

  • China’s craze for Eileen Gu is spilling over to its stock markets

    It is not uncommon for small-cap companies listed in China to see their shares move due to news events, even if the firms have no connection with the newsmakers.

  • Costco Stock: The Warehouse Club Makes a Major Change

    Few companies have the stability at the top that Costco does. CEO Craig Jelinek has held the position since 2012 and had a long run with the company before he ascended to the top job. CFO Richard Galanti, who leads the company's earnings calls, has held his job even longer.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures tick higher after rush of better-than-expected earnings

    U.S. stock futures edged higher heading into overnight trading Wednesday after Wall Street’s main benchmarks were lifted by an influx of strong corporate earnings in an upbeat earlier session.

  • Why Canopy Growth, Sundial Growers, and Aurora Cannabis Stocks Jumped Today

    The cannabis sector hasn't been a favorite among investors in recent months, but marijuana company Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) is helping to boost stocks in the sector today. At 11:47 a.m. ET, Canopy shares were up 16.4%, and the stocks of its Canadian peers Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) were up 13.5% and 9.6%, respectively. Today's bounce came after Canopy Growth reported its third-quarter fiscal 2022 financial report, showing a narrower-than-anticipated loss as well as better-than-expected revenue.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Popped

    On Wednesday, shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) appeared to take a punch when analysts at investment bank Bernstein cut their price target on the space tourism pioneer by more than half -- from $22 all the way down to $10. Instead of going down, however, Virgin Galactic shares are headed higher this afternoon, and were up 5.4% as of 1:05 p.m. ET. Well, despite cutting its price target so steeply, Bernstein didn't actually downgrade Virgin Galactic stock, leaving it rated market perform, the equivalent of a neutral rating.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) were soaring in morning trading Wednesday after the movie theater chain announced it had hired an executive who previously served in PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division to fill the newly created position of vice president of growth strategy. Ellen Copaken also served at Hostess Brands (NASDAQ: TWNK) and will be charged with helping to expand AMC's popcorn business. The movie theater stock was up 9.7% at 11:27 am ET on the news.

  • Disney stock pops after Q1 results reveal jump in streaming subscribers, theme park revenue

    Disney (DIS) unveiled fiscal fourth quarter 2021 results after the bell on Wednesday, with user growth for the entertainment giant’s streaming service Disney+ and the recovery in foot traffic at theme parks the most closely-watched metrics by investors.

  • Fed may pause rate hikes on inflation, growth data, strategist says

    Frances Newton Stacy, Optimal Capital Director of Strategy, andKevin Nicholson, RiverFront Investment Group Global Fixed Income Co-CIO, joins Yahoo Finance Live to recap the markets on Feb. 9.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?

  • Bitcoin Isn’t Done Falling. How It Could Drop to $10,000.

    Tighter monetary policies extending to 2023 could sink Bitcoin, according to Stifel's top equity strategist. Watch the bond market for warning signs.