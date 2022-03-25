U.S. markets open in 5 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,514.75
    +2.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,625.00
    +21.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,766.00
    +2.25 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,071.30
    +0.50 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.50
    -0.84 (-0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,955.90
    -6.30 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    25.83
    -0.09 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1031
    +0.0030 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.96
    -1.61 (-6.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3198
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.7620
    -0.5580 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,962.02
    +868.51 (+2.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.96
    +30.01 (+3.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,467.38
    +6.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.84
    +39.45 (+0.14%)
     

Haldex publishes Annual and Sustainability Report 2021

·2 min read

STOCKHOLM, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Haldex AB (publ) today announces that the annual report and sustainability report for 2021 has been published and is available in both Swedish and English. The report describes how Haldex creates value for shareholders, employees, customers, and society. A digital version can be downloaded at https://www.haldex.com/en/corporate/investors/financial-reports/. A printed copy can be ordered by calling the switchboard on tel. +46 418 47 60 00 or by sending an email to ir@haldex.com. The printed copies are expected to be ready for distribution during week 16.

The annual report is published in accordance with the reporting requirements of the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF). In accordance with the requirements of the ESEF, the annual report has been provided with XBRL tags. The ESEF files, in Swedish, can be downloaded at https://www.haldex.com/sv/corporate/investerare/finansiella-rapporter/arsredovisning-2021/.

In connection with the company's internal control work, an error in historical periods regarding inventory in Region Americas has been discovered and corrected. In all material aspects, it is attributable to historical periods before 2018. In the annual report 2021, an adjustment has been made in the opening balance 2020 between equity, inventories and deferred tax assets, and with corresponding amounts at the end of 2020 and 2021. The adjustment has led to a reduction of SEK 45m on the opening balance for equity from January 1, 2020.

For further information, please contact:

Jean-Luc Desire, President and CEO

Lottie Saks, CFO

Jenny Boström, Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +46 418 47 60 00E-mail:

ir@haldex.com

This information is information that Haldex AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 8.00 am CET on March 25, 2022.

About Haldex

Over 100 years of powerful innovation gives Haldex unsurpassed expertise when it comes to braking systems and air suspension systems for heavy trucks, trailers and buses. We live and breathe our business with the goal to deliver robust and technically superior solutions which is founded in a deep insight in our customer's reality. Through focusing on our core competences and the passion we all share, we achieve the agility and flexibility that the market demands. Innovative collaborations aren't only the core of our products, but our philosophy. Our 2 000 employees, spread out across four continents, challenge the conventional on a daily basis in order to secure that the products we deliver create a unique value to our customers and the end users. We are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and have a turnover of approx. 4.6 billion SEK.

This document is essentially a translation of Swedish language original thereof. In the event of any discrepancies between this translation and the original Swedish document the latter shall be deemed correct.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/haldex/r/haldex-publishes-annual-and-sustainability-report-2021,c3532188

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1432/3532188/1553657.pdf

Haldex Annual and Sustainability Report 2021

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haldex-publishes-annual-and-sustainability-report-2021-301510641.html

SOURCE Haldex

Recommended Stories

  • A Blue Chip Name is About to Offer a 6% Yield

    To be perfectly honest, few traders are revved up about AT&T stock, and for good reason. "The only redeeming quality of owning T has been the heady dividend yield," wrote Real Money Columnist Brad Ginesin recently. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April.

  • Putin wants the West to defeat the purpose of its own sanctions

    Putin is insisting that the US, the UK and the EU pay for their Russian gas purchases with rubles—a strategy to force the West to dilute the effects of its own sanctions on Moscow.

  • It’s the beginning of the end of globalization, say BlackRock’s Larry Fink and Oaktree’s Howard Marks

    The devastating war in Ukraine will "play out for decades to come," warns Larry Fink, the chief of the world's biggest asset manager.

  • China Is Quietly Taking Cheap Russian Crude as India Buys More

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s oil refiners are discreetly purchasing cheap Russian crude as the nation’s supply continues to seep into the market.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at StakeChina Jet’s Dive Took It Near Speed of Sound Before CrashUnlike India’s state-r

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Strong Insider Interest

    For investors seeking a clear market signal, the last few weeks have been frustrating at best. So far this year, the main stock indexes are down – the S&P 500 has fallen just over 7%, while the NASDAQ is still in correction territory, with a 12% year-to-date loss. However, the market bounced back starting last week. We saw a week of solid gains that saw stocks make a strong rebound from their low points. The result: for the month of March, the S&P is up 3.9%, while the NASDAQ has gained 3.3%. Th

  • How about a new FAANG? This grouping outperforms the tech giants

    The FAANG grouping of stocks has been so 2021. Facebook parent Meta Platforms (FB) Amazon.com (AMZN) Apple (AAPL) Netflix (NFLX) and Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) have struggled this year, thanks to rising interest rates, and in the case of Facebook and Netflix, softer demand.

  • Hertz goes all in on Tesla, adds Model Y SUV to fleet

    Hertz has added Tesla’s Model Y crossover to its EV rentals.

  • Nvidia Would Consider Using Intel as a Foundry, CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp., one of the largest buyers of outsourced chip production, said it will explore using Intel Corp. as a possible manufacturer of its products, but said Intel’s journey to becoming a foundry will be difficult. Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Report Second Black Box Found ‘Untrue’Russia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Bi

  • ‘Where you keep your savings is going to be very important.’ Pros predict when interest rates on savings accounts will rise, and where to find the best rates now

    “In the past few months we’ve already started seeing increases to the interest rates that banks are offering on deposit accounts, but it’s likely that we’ll see even more now that the Fed has announced a rate hike,” says Chanelle Bessette, banking specialist at Nerdwallet. Adds Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAcounts.com: “Several online banks have recently increased their savings account rates in the last two months, even before the first Fed rate hike,” adds Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAcounts.com — with potentially more increases to come, pros say.

  • Stocks in focus: Nikola, Spotify, Apple

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out several of the day's trending stock stories, including Google's new billing system for Spotify.

  • Oil Demand Destruction Is Here Amid Ukraine War, JPMorgan Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities markets have a well-worn saying that “the cure for high prices is high prices.” According to JPMorgan Chase & Co., the process may just be starting to happen in oil.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Report Second Black Box Found ‘Untrue’Russia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at StakeNATO Boosts Forces in Ea

  • Russian Tycoons Add $3 Billion to Wealth as Trading Resumes

    (Bloomberg) -- Against all odds and despite sanctions, Russian tycoons are regaining some of their wealth.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Report Second Black Box Found ‘Untrue’Russia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at StakeNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningAfter almost one month of suspension, shares in Mosc

  • How the U.S. and allies can freeze Russian gold

    The U.S. and its allies said Thursday they're moving to block financial transactions with Russia's Central Bank that involve gold, aiming to further restrict the country's ability to use its international reserves because of Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Putin has been building his gold stockpile since 2014.

  • Russia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said No

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s highly regarded central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina sought to resign after Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine, only to be told by the president to stay, according to four people with knowledge of the discussions.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Expanded; Calls to Flight CrewWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 F

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Is Said to Near Settlement With Activist Cohen

    (Bloomberg) -- Activist investor Ryan Cohen is nearing a settlement at Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. that would see three new directors appointed to the retailer’s board, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Report Second Black Box Found ‘Untrue’Russia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at StakeNATO Bo

  • Putin’s roubles for Russian gas demand is ‘security threat’

    Seven in eight workers to pay more tax before next election Rishi Sunak holds back £32bn war chest amid economic uncertainty FTSE 100 edges 0.1pc higher; Pound falls against dollar Ben Marlow: Time to boycott Western companies still operating in Russia Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Why Alibaba Stock Is Down By 5% Today

    The stock is trying to settle below $111.

  • Adobe's (NASDAQ:ADBE) Growth needs to Re-accelerate soon or Valuation will be at Risk

    Adobe Inc’s (NASDAQ:ADBE) first quarter results were released on Tuesday and resulted in a sharp decline in the stock price. Revenue and earnings for the quarter were slightly better than expected, but the market was concerned by the weak guidance for the current quarter.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Hitting A 52-Week Low?

    PayPal is the largest digital platform that provides money transfer services. The fast-growing company remains one of the high-profile stocks in today's stock market. But is PayPal stock a buy in the current stock market rally? PayPal boasts a consistent track record of earnings and sales growth, stretching back to at least 2010.

  • U.S. Steel Powers Higher in a Major Breakout

    Shares of United States Steel are making new highs for the move up today. In this daily bar chart of X, below, we can see that prices finally reached the $33 price target (see above). Trading volume has been stronger the past two and a half months and the daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has made its own upside breakout from a one-year sideways pattern.