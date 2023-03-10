U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,861.59
    -56.73 (-1.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,909.64
    -345.22 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,138.89
    -199.47 (-1.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,768.57
    -58.02 (-3.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.58
    +0.86 (+1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,874.00
    +39.40 (+2.15%)
     

  • Silver

    20.59
    +0.42 (+2.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0642
    +0.0055 (+0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6950
    -0.2300 (-5.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2027
    +0.0104 (+0.87%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9110
    -1.2510 (-0.92%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    19,956.75
    -362.79 (-1.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    454.65
    +0.82 (+0.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,748.35
    -131.63 (-1.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,143.97
    -479.18 (-1.67%)
     

Hale Trailer Adds New VP Position

Hale Trailer Brake & Wheel, Inc
·3 min read

Chris Hill Named Vice President of Rentals for Versatile Trailer Dealer

Voorhees, NJ, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hale Trailer Brake & Wheel, Inc. (www.haletrailer.com) is excited to announce that Chris Hill has been promoted to the newly created position of Vice President of Rentals.  This position was created as Hale Trailer’s rental fleet has grown to over 20,000 units spanning over 15 locations from Maine to Florida and as far west as Arkansas and Iowa. Chris Hill’s charge will be to continue to grow the rental fleet while ensuring the support of our ever-increasing customer needs and demands more efficiently.  Chris comes with a wealth of experience within the rental industry, having spent the last 19 years as the Branch Manager of Hale Trailer’s Charlotte, NC location.  Prior to joining Hale Trailer, Chris spent 11 years at another national rental fleet.

 

Chris comments, “I am excited for this new role at Hale Trailer because we have the best customers in the business, and I am excited to support their continued growth and success. I am also looking forward to working with our top-notch manufacturers to ensure continued best-in-class product availability.  Hale Trailer is our customers’ one-stop shop for vans, reefers, flatbeds, lowboys, extendables, tankers, chassis, moving floor trailers, Faymonville specialized equipment, and storage to name a few. We expect to continually enhance our product offerings and capabilities to meet the needs of our customers in markets that require the best equipment at a fair price.  I am fortunate to be a leader in such a respected company that prides itself on top-quality service.”  Chris will be responsible for ensuring our customer relationships continue to be the strongest in the industry and adds, “customers will continue to see that we are a one-stop solution for all of their trailer rental needs, including parts and service.”

All Rental Management at our locations will be supported by Chris and work with him to further develop their sales and marketing efforts to meet their customers’ ever-expanding and demanding needs.  Barry Hale Jr., President of Hale Trailer, said “Chris’s broad range of experience in the trailer rental market is a welcome addition to lead our growing rental team.  Our new and expansive product offerings and the increasing demand from our customers led us to look for the right individual for this new role, and I am confident that Chris is the right choice to play this key role in providing and implementing high-quality solutions for our customers.”

 

Todd Perkins, Trailer Sales Manager for over 18 years, has been promoted to Branch Manager of Hale Trailer’s Charlotte, NC location.  In this new role, Todd will report directly to Hale Trailer’s President, Barry Hale Jr., who said “Todd has been an instrumental player in our North Carolina location’s success, and I am sure he will continue the fantastic legacy that Chris Hill established.”

 

Hale Trailer Brake & Wheel, Inc. is headquartered in Southern New Jersey, has over 15 locations, and is the one-stop shop for customers’ trailer needs for both purchase and rental, and their related service and parts businesses, since 1952.

CONTACT: McKenna Lasley Hale Trailer Brake & Wheel, Inc 7073276121 mlasley@npdigital.com


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk is reportedly building his own town in Texas

    Dubbed “Snailbrook,” the 3,500-acre community will house workers from SpaceX, Tesla and Boring.

  • Schwab Can’t Catch a Break as SVB, Block Trade Weigh on Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- The worst two-day stretch since 2016 for Charles Schwab Corp. looks like a case of bad timing for the buyers behind a large block trade in the brokerage.Most Read from BloombergOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisWhy Is Everyone Talking About SVB? Here's Everything We Know About the Bank Right NowSilicon Valley Bank Collapses in Biggest Failure Since 2008SVB Races to Prevent Bank Run as Funds Advise Pulling CashPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises C

  • Two U.S. Banks Collapse in 48 Hours. Which One's Next?

    Silvergate served the cryptocurrency industry, while SVB was the bank for Silicon Valley tech startups.

  • JPMorgan must hand over CEO Dimon's records in Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Thursday ordered JPMorgan Chase & Co to hand over more documents concerning Chief Executive Jamie Dimon to the U.S. Virgin Islands for the territory's lawsuit accusing the bank of aiding in Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking. U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan said the bank must turn over requested documents from 2015 to 2019, a period after JPMorgan had dropped Epstein as a client. JPMorgan declined to comment.

  • Google over-hired talent to do ‘fake work’ and stop them working for rivals, claims former PayPal boss, Keith Rabois

    The PayPal Mafia veteran claimed new hires were given "fake work", adding that mass layoffs seen in the sector are overdue.

  • I’ll be 60, have $95,000 in cash and no debts — I think I can retire, but financial seminars ‘say otherwise’

    Financial seminars can be a really great starting point to vet for yourself where you are in your journey to retirement, so kudos to you for attending multiple! Just like those financial seminars, I have limited information on your financial situation so I can’t say for sure whether or not you’re set for retirement in a couple of years. For example, in retirement, you’ll have your pension and Social Security, which is great — not a lot of Americans have a pension anymore — but will those be the heavy drivers of your retirement income?

  • Xi adds oversight risk to China EV battery growth plans

    The world's largest battery maker CATL and its rivals in China were put on notice this week with a message from the top. When Chinese President Xi Jinping said he was “both pleased and concerned” about CATL’s electric vehicle (EV) battery dominance, industry executives and regulators heard a caution to be ready to throttle back expansion to keep the current boom from collapsing in a bust of overcapacity. Xi’s remarks, made in response to a presentation by CATL's chairman Robin Zeng on the sidelines of China's annual parliament on Monday, showed CATL has drawn the attention of top Chinese officials.

  • Tesla Rival Nissan Has Some Bad News About Its Electric Vehicles

    Electric vehicle recalls seem to be just as common as recalls of internal combustion engine vehicles. No EV manufacturer seems to be immune to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration safety recalls. "If the pack enclosure is not sealed, water can enter the pack," the NHTSA report said.

  • One Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Silvergate Capital Corp.’s abrupt shutdown and SVB Financial Group’s hasty fundraising have sent US bank stocks diving and tongues wagging across the industry: Could this be the start of a much bigger problem?Most Read from BloombergOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Money From SVBCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raising PricesSVB Races to Prevent Bank Run as Funds Adv

  • Ackman Says US Should Mull SVB Bailout as Possible Option

    (Bloomberg) -- The US government should consider a “highly dilutive” bailout of SVB Financial Group if a private capital solution can’t be provided, according to Pershing Square founder Bill Ackman.Most Read from BloombergOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Money From SVBCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raising PricesWhy Is Everyone Talking About SVB? Here's Everything We Know About t

  • SVB Is in Sale Talks After Capital Raising Failed, CNBC Says

    (Bloomberg) -- SVB Financial Group is in talks to sell itself after attempts to raise capital amid a bank run failed, CNBC reported.Most Read from BloombergOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisWhy Is Everyone Talking About SVB? Here's Everything We Know About the Bank Right NowSilicon Valley Bank Collapses in Biggest Failure Since 2008SVB Races to Prevent Bank Run as Funds Advise Pulling CashPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Money From SVBL

  • GM offers voluntary buyouts to US salaried workers, expects $1.5B charge

    General Motors is laying out its plan to extract $2 billion in cost savings, and it seems reductions in its labor force will be a big part of it. “This voluntary program offers eligible employees an opportunity to make a career change or retire earlier. We are offering three packages based on level and service to the company. Employees are strongly encouraged to consider the program,” a GM spokesperson said in a statement sent to Yahoo Finance. “By permanently bringing down structured costs, we can improve vehicle profitability and remain nimble in an increasingly competitive market.”

  • GM seeks to cut jobs by offering thousands of workers the chance to get paid to quit

    General Motors is doing layoffs a little differently: It’s letting people choose to leave.

  • Tesla Battery Supplier CATL Sees Profits Surge Amid Global EV Boom

    CATL earnings nearly doubled in 2022 capped by a strong fourth quarter. It cited global EV demand. China EV stocks fell.

  • Tesla's Dirty Little War In China

    Tesla price cuts have ignited a China EV price war, as market leaders, startups and foreign automakers fight for sales. Here's what's ahead.

  • JD.com Shares Drop on cautious Outlook for Consumer Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- JD.com Inc. shares fell after the company reported a sharp drop in year-end revenue growth as Chinese shoppers reined in spending, and cautioned a recovery will take time.Most Read from BloombergOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisWhy Is Everyone Talking About SVB? Here's Everything We Know About the Bank Right NowSilicon Valley Bank Collapses in Biggest Failure Since 2008SVB Races to Prevent Bank Run as Funds Advise Pulling CashPeter Thiel’s Found

  • Ford to cut 1,100 jobs in Spain after other European layoffs

    Ford Motor Co. announced Friday that it will cut around 1,100 jobs at its plant in the eastern Spanish city of Valencia. Ford Spain said in a statement that it notified unions on Friday of what it described as “a profound restructuring of its operations." Ford has recently championed the Valencia plant as its preferred site to assemble “next-generation” electric vehicles on the continent.

  • I Overcontributed to My 401(k). What Do I Do Now?

    Did you just find out that you overcontributed your 401(k) plan? If you act quickly, you can minimize the damage. But if you wait, the tax bill and inconveniences will multiply. So if you've overcontributed to your 401(k), the plan … Continue reading → The post What to Do When You Overcontribute to Your 401(k) appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Judge allows Google antitrust case to move ahead in Virginia

    A judge has rejected a request from Google to transfer a federal antitrust lawsuit against it from Virginia to New York. The ruling Friday from U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema in Alexandria, Virginia, is a victory for the Justice Department and several states, including Virginia, that sued Google earlier this year and wanted to keep the case in the commonwealth. The lawsuit alleges that Google holds a virtual monopoly in online advertising that works to the detriment of consumers.

  • ASML, China customers haunted by uncertainty on new Dutch chip export rules

    The Dutch government has not yet defined crucial aspects of new restrictions on chip-technology exports to China including whether ASML Holding NV can service chip-printing machines the company has already sold in the country. Schreinmacher's remarks highlight that, while the plan announced by the Dutch on Wednesday puts the Netherlands in broad alignment with U.S. goals of undermining China's ability to make cutting-edge chips, ASML and its Chinese customers still do not know exactly how it will affect their businesses. The Dutch firm, Europe's largest technology by market capitalization, had 14% of its sales in China in 2022 and has sold more than 8 billion euros ($8.46 billion) worth of chip lithography equipment in China over the past decade.