U.S. markets close in 4 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,172.64
    -0.78 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,075.38
    -61.93 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,977.17
    +26.95 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,250.84
    +11.22 (+0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.61
    +0.26 (+0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.70
    -8.40 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    26.33
    -0.24 (-0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2025
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5610
    -0.0030 (-0.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3844
    -0.0088 (-0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.0850
    +0.0420 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,551.68
    -819.99 (-1.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,276.87
    +33.82 (+2.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,932.73
    +37.44 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,188.17
    +679.62 (+2.38%)
     

Halekulani Okinawa Launches Coral Nurturing Marine Environment Conservation Program

·4 min read

OKINAWA, Japan, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halekulani Okinawa, the award-winning luxury resort located in the Okinawa Kaigan Quasi-National Park in Onna Village, a region known for its abundant nature and coral reefs, today launched its new Coral Nurturing program, a sustainability initiative dedicated to marine environment conservation. The new program was developed as part of Halekulani Okinawa's corporate responsibility efforts in support of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Onna Village, whose pledge to become a "Village of Coral" has earned the community its designation as a "Future City" for its superior approach to sustainability.

Halekulani Okinawa&#39;s Nurturing Marine Environment Conservation Program
Halekulani Okinawa's Nurturing Marine Environment Conservation Program

Halekulani Okinawa launched a new Coral Nurturing program, a sustainability initiative dedicated to marine environment.

"At Halekulani Okinawa, we have been dedicated to providing our guests with memorable experiences since our opening in July 2019," said Jun Yoshie, General Manager of Halekulani Okinawa. "With the debut of our Coral Nurturing program, we hope that both new and returning guests will participate in this exclusive experience to learn and gain an even better understanding of the natural marine environment surrounding us, and the importance of coral conservation. As a member of the Onna Village community, it is an honor to contribute to these SDGs initiatives."

According to Professor Hideyuki Yamashiro of the University of the Ryukyus' Tropical Biosphere Research Center, more than half of all coral species inhabiting the world are located in Okinawa, with many unique and distinct corals found in the southern Okinawa region, including the waters around Halekulani Okinawa. Coral reefs, which account for only 0.2% of the world's ocean but 25% of marine life, have acted as natural breakwaters for the Okinawan islands, protecting the land and providing abundant marine resources since ancient times. Recently, numerous factors such as global climate change, plastic and land pollution, have adversely impacted the coral reefs in Okinawa and contributed to the deterioration of the marine environment.

In alignment with Halekulani Okinawa's mission of contributing to the conservation of the local environment, and in support of the UN's SDG "Life Below Waters" conservation goal, the new Coral Nurturing Program aims to restore the coral reefs by planting corals in the waters around the hotel where corals have died. Guests of the hotel are invited to participate in this one-hour program, which includes a series of hands-on activities for both children and adults and takes place every Wednesday morning. The experience begins with an introduction on the rich connections of coral reefs and other creatures and proper marine environment conservation, followed by the opportunity to participate in the seedling cultivation offshore and observe the planting process from the boat. The program is funded by the profits generated from sales of Halekulani Okinawa's eco-bags, which are made from recycled PET (plastic) bottles and sold at the hotel's on-property boutique.

Professor Yamashiro added: "As we continue to raise awareness of the threats our coral reefs are facing, global efforts such as the UN's SDGs have become an increasing priority. I am confident that Halekulani Okinawa's new Coral Nurturing program will support Onna Village's mission to protecting and regrowing the coral reefs in Okinawa."

Halekulani Okinawa developed this initiative in collaboration with Professor Yamashiro and the local Onna Village Fisheries Cooperative, who contributed their knowledge of coral planting coral seeding and collection from the regional seas. Halekulani Okinawa plans to continue strengthening its relationship with the local community through additional social contribution programs and activities, while continuing to provide unforgettable and educational experiences for guests.

For more information on Halekulani Okinawa's Coral Nurturing program, please visit www.okinawa.halekulani.com.

About Halekulani Okinawa
Halekulani Okinawa, the second hotel from the leading Hawaiian resort of the same name and first outside Hawaii, is a luxury beach resort located in Onna Village on the main island of Okinawa. Featuring a variety of accommodations built to emphasize the geographic features of its surroundings, Halekulani Okinawa sits on 32 acres of lush land within the Okinawa Kaigan Quasi–National Park and faces approximately one mile of coastline. Halekulani Okinawa is home to a diverse array of facilities including nine unique restaurants and bars. In addition, the property boasts the prestigious SpaHalekulani, a fitness center, luxury boutique, over 2,550 ft2 of meeting and convention space and five swimming pools, one of which is adorned with nearly 1.5 million mosaic tiles in the shape of Halekulani's signature Cattleya orchid. Halekulani Okinawa is the third member in Japan to join The Leading Hotels of the World, an exclusive collection of the world's most extraordinary luxury establishments.

(PRNewsfoto/Halekulani Okinawa)
(PRNewsfoto/Halekulani Okinawa)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/halekulani-okinawa-launches-coral-nurturing-marine-environment-conservation-program-301275085.html

SOURCE Halekulani Okinawa

Recommended Stories

  • Russia Abruptly Claims it Is Ordering Troops to Pull Back From Ukraine’s Border

    Russian Defense MinistryFor weeks, Russia has been inflaming tensions in eastern Europe by building up a mighty force of some 100,000 troops on the Ukraine border. On Thursday, the Kremlin announced it had achieved what it wanted with the exercise, and ordered its army to pack up and go home.According to BBC News, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu made the announcement during a visit to Crimea, which was seized and annexed by Russia in the last major conflict in the region seven years ago. Shoigu said the plan of military “snap checks” had been achieved, and there’s nothing left for the tens of thousands of troops to do but to head back.“The troops have demonstrated their ability to provide a credible defense for the country,” said the minister, who added that some soldiers will be ordered to return to their “permanent bases” in Russia on Friday, and the entire operation will be completed in just over a week, on May 1.Сегодня на полигоне «Опук» (Республика Крым) пройдет основной этап учений войск Южного военного округа и Воздушно-десантных войск, которые проводились в рамках внезапной проверки боеготовности https://t.co/8ltXgN2IKC#Учения #ЮВО #ВДВ #Крым pic.twitter.com/VnS6KuKFWH— Минобороны России (@mod_russia) April 22, 2021 Shoigu’s announcement came immediately after Russia staged massive military exercises in Crimea on Thursday to underline a show of force on the Ukraine border that has put Kyiv and its Western allies on high-alert for weeks. The Defense Ministry claimed the exercises involved 60 ships, over 10,000 troops, 200 aircraft and over 1,000 military vehicles.Shoigu oversaw the operation in a helicopter, and after his stand-down order he said the military had proven its readiness to respond to any “adverse developments” during NATO’s Defender Europe 2021 exercise—a mass U.S.-Army led war game that’s running in Europe until June.The troop buildup caused panic in Ukraine—and, even though the withdrawal will be met with relief—Russia has displayed that it could raise a major force at the border if required. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told the Wall Street Journal this week: “We don’t know whether Putin will decide to attack, but he will certainly be ready to do so.”Last week, during a call between President Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, the White House said Biden had “emphasised the United States’ unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.” On Thursday, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged Western allies punish Moscow’s threatening behavior with new sanctions.Later, after the withdrawal announcement, Ukraine's foreign ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko said: “We are monitoring the situation.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Marsella Munoz is protecting coral reefs by diving into open waters

    Meet climate activist and researcher, Marsella Munoz, a Florida-native who dives into the ocean to gather scientific information on how to best restore and conserve coral reefs

  • How a WHO push for global vaccines needled Europe

    Last April, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen added Europe to a global effort to ensure equitable access to a vaccine, which she said would be deployed "to every single corner of the world." But despite pledging billions of dollars for the scheme set up by the World Health Organization (WHO) and publicly endorsing it, European Union officials and member states repeatedly made choices that undermined the campaign, internal documents seen by Reuters and interviews with EU officials and diplomats show. A year after its launch, Europe and the rest of the world have yet to donate a single dose through the vaccine scheme, which is part of an unprecedented effort to distribute vaccines, tests and drugs to fight the pandemic.

  • Biden announces U.S. aims to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030

    The United States is aiming to cut its greenhouse gas emissions in half by the end of the decade, President Biden has announced. The White House confirmed on Thursday that the administration is setting a goal of reducing U.S. greenhouse gas pollution by 50 to 52 percent from 2005 levels by 2030, and Biden spoke on this target during a climate summit with world leaders that took place on Earth Day. "Scientists tell us this is the decisive decade," Biden said. "This is the decade we must make decisions that will avoid the worst consequences of the climate crisis." The target, The New York Times wrote, was a "significant step up" from the pledge for a between 26 to 28 percent reduction by 2025 that was set under former President Barack Obama. An official told CNN the more ambitious target unveiled Thursday would give the United States "significant leverage" to convince other countries to step up their goals ahead of this year's climate summit in Glasgow. "The steps our countries take between now and Glasgow will set the world up for success," Biden said during his Thursday remarks. The president didn't go into details about how the U.S. plans to meet this new goal, but a senior administration official told CNN that "achieving that target is something we can do in multiple ways." Pres. Joe Biden announces goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions: "The United States sets out on the road to cut greenhouse gases in half by the end of this decade. That's where we are headed as a nation."https://t.co/Qr0gVnZNHR pic.twitter.com/hmIgaWRYr1 — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 22, 2021 More stories from theweek.com7 cartoons about Derek Chauvin being found guiltyAmerica's incredibly successful pilot of universal health careGOP Sen. John Kennedy grilled Stacey Abrams on Georgia voting law, and Democrats are glad he did

  • 13-year-old on ATV calls 911 as rushing floodwaters carry them away, Texas police say

    “This could have ended a lot different.”

  • More Than 40 More Felony Charges Filed Against Boulder Mass Shooting Suspect

    Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, the 21-year-old Boulder mass shooting suspect, was already facing 10 first-degree murder counts with a possible life sentence.

  • Syrian missile explodes near Israeli nuclear reactor

    A Syrian surface-to-air missile exploded over southern Israel on Thursday, triggering sirens near a secretive nuclear site and prompting retaliatory strikes against Damascus. The Israeli military said the missile, which did not cause any damage or injuries, was fired at an Israeli jet but missed its target and strayed into the Negev desert. "A surface-to-air missile was fired from Syria to Israel's southern Negev," said a spokesman for the Israel Defence Forces [IDF]. "In response, we struck the battery from which the missile was launched and additional surface-to-air batteries in Syria." The missile fired from Syria reportedly landed around 20 miles away from Israel’s Dimona nuclear facility, and comes two weeks after Iran accused Israel of attacking its own Natanz nuclear facility, which was hit by a mysterious explosion. There was some speculation after the missile exploded that it may have been fired by pro-Iran forces in Syria, as a newspaper close to the regime demanded an “eye for an eye” attack on Dimona in an editorial last week. However, an Israeli military official said the missile launched from Syria in the early hours of Thursday morning was not targeting the nuclear site. “There was no intention of hitting the nuclear reactor in Dimona,” said IDF spokesman Hidai Zilberman.

  • High court moves away from leniency for minors who murder

    After more than a decade in which the Supreme Court moved gradually toward more leniency for minors convicted of murder, the justices on Thursday moved the other way. The case is important because it marks a break with the court's previous rulings and is evidence of the impact of a newly more conservative court. The Supreme Court had previously said that those sentences should be rare.

  • Pfizer identifies fake COVID-19 shots abroad

    Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Hiral Tipirneni joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down how Pfizer indentified fake COVID-19 shots abroad and what this means for vaccine rollout.

  • Russia announces end to massive troop buildup near Ukraine

    Russia's defense minister said Thursday that massive military exercises near the border with Ukraine had been completed, and that he had ordered troops to return to their permanent bases by May 1, according to state media.Why it matters: Tens of thousands of troops and heavy military equipment had been moved to the border of eastern Ukraine and the annexed territory of Crimea over the last month, sparking fears of a potential Russian invasion.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAs recently as early Thursday, Russia conducted military drills in Crimea that involved more than 60 ships, over 10,000 troops, around 200 aircraft and about 1,200 military vehicles, AP reports, citing the Russian defense ministry.Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the goals of the military exercises "have been fully achieved" and that troops "demonstrated the ability to ensure reliable defense of the country," according to translated remarks.What they're saying: "The reduction of troops on our border proportionally reduces tension. Ukraine is always vigilant, yet welcomes any steps to decrease the military presence and deescalate the situation in Donbas. Ukraine seeks peace. Grateful to international partners for their support," Ukraine President Volodymr Zelensky tweeted.Between the lines: The immediate threat of a Russian invasion may be subsiding, but tens of thousands of troops remain within striking distance of Ukraine and there is no end in sight to the long-simmering conflict in the eastern Donbass region.The Russian buildup appears to have been engineered in part to gauge the response not only of Ukraine, but of the U.S. and Europe.President Biden offered stern warnings to Vladimir Putin and support to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, but backed off a plan to send warships to the Black Sea and made clear that the U.S. would not fight a war over Ukraine. The European response was more muted still.In Ukraine, though, the threat of invasion sparked a sense of national unity and bolstered Zelensky's position, Davyd Arakhamia, the leader of Zelensky's party in parliament, told Axios.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Oil rises as EU keeps stimulus flows, dollar falls

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices bucked the downward trend of recent days to rise on Thursday after the European Central Bank announced stimulus would keep flowing to counter the economic impact of the pandemic while the dollar edged lower. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) U.S. crude futures were up 41 cents, or 0.67%, at $61.76 after losing $1.32 the previous day. The European Central Bank left policy unchanged as expected on Thursday, keeping copious stimulus flowing as it saw reasons to expect a firm rebound of the euro area economy this year.

  • Bosch sees growth in 2021, but warns on chips shortage

    Bosch, the world's largest car parts supplier, on Thursday said it expects sales and profit to grow this year, but warned about the impact of a shortage of semiconductors that has hit global car production. Bosch forecast a 6% increase in sales and operating margin of 3% in 2021 after reporting a 17% jump in first-quarter sales, but meeting this target depends on the impact on the industry of a bottleneck of semiconductors, it said. Production at Bosch's new semiconductor plant in the German city of Dresden will start in September, three months earlier than planned, but it cannot solve the bottleneck problem, Bosch Chief Executive Volkmar Denner told journalists.

  • Blackstone's first-quarter earnings surge as it cashes out on assets

    Blackstone Group Inc, the world's largest manager of alternative assets such as private equity and real estate, said on Thursday that its distributable earnings more than doubled in the first quarter to $1.2 billion as it cashed out on holdings. Dealmaking activity surged in the quarter as a booming stock market and low borrowing costs emboldened private equity firms to sell some of their assets for top dollar. Blackstone reported distributable earnings per share of $96, surpassing the average Wall Street analyst estimate of 76 cents, according to financial data provider Refinitiv.

  • Commercial-Property Loan Defaults Surge 44% on U.K. Lockdown

    (Bloomberg) -- The number of troubled real-estate loans in the U.K. has surged to the highest since the global financial crisis after the past year’s series of lockdowns pummeled borrowers that own business properties.Defaults on commercial-property debt rose to 4.6% last year from 3.2% in 2019, a near 44% jump, according to a survey conducted by the Business School, part of the University of London. That pushed the total of under-performing loans -- including those in default or where one or more of the terms have been breached -- to 8.6% of all outstanding loans, the survey found.U.K. landlords have been temporarily banned from evicting companies that fail to pay rent since the coronavirus pandemic began, a measure that’s hit retail and hospitality owners particularly hard. That’s accelerated the plunge in brick and mortar store values, pushing up the relative indebtedness of some properties and breaching some of their loan agreements.“For those of us at the coalface of commercial real-estate lending, 2020 was an incredibly challenging year,” Neil Odom-Haslett, President of the Association of Property Lenders, said in a statement accompanying the report.The pandemic also caused a 23% drop in the volume of new lending from a year earlier as banks shied away from new business in the face of deep uncertainty over property values. And those loans that were written were more expensive, with borrowing costs rising for everything but warehouses.Loan margins for even the best stores are now at record highs, increasing by 82 basis points compared to a year earlier. Borrowing costs for lower-quality shops are at their highest since 2012, the survey found.“We predict that real-estate lending will become more expensive and require further capital for borrowers across the next two to five years,” report author Nicole Lux said in the statement.(Adds chart, detail on borrowing costs in penultimate paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Daily Mail owner sues Google over search results

    The owner of the MailOnline site alleges the search engine has hidden links to its coverage on certain topics.

  • US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow snap two-day fall, Netflix keeps Nasdaq in check

    The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones indexes were higher on Wednesday after sliding for two straight sessions, while the Nasdaq remained muted as Netflix kicked off quarterly earnings for technology behemoths with a disappointing report. The streaming service provider tumbled 7.1% as it reported slower subscriber growth in the first quarter after a pandemic boom.

  • Credit Suisse Raises $2 Billion as CEO Cuts Hedge Fund Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is raising $2 billion from investors and cutting the hedge fund unit at the center of the Archegos Capital Management losses as Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein seeks to recover from one of the most turbulent periods in the bank’s recent history.Credit Suisse, which has exited about 97% of its exposure to Archegos, expects a related 600 million-franc ($654 million) loss in the second quarter, taking the total hit from the collapse to about $5.5 billion. In response, it’s cutting about a third of its exposure in the prime business catering to hedge fund clients, while strengthening capital with the sale of notes converting into shares.Gottstein is battling to rescue his short tenure as chief executive officer after Credit Suisse was hit harder than any other competitor by the collapse of Archegos, the family office of U.S. investor Bill Hwang. The timing of the blowup could hardly have been worse, coming just weeks after Credit Suisse found itself at the center of the Greensill Capital scandal, when it was forced to suspend investment funds. While seeking to placate investors hurt by the losses, he also now faces the fresh challenge of navigating enforcement proceedings announced by Swiss regulator Finma on Thursday.The double whammy wiped out a year of profit and left Gottstein fighting to demonstrate to incoming Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio that he’s of the right mettle to carry the bank through the volatility which has left investors nursing losses and questioning its strategy and controls. Having taken on the position more than a year ago, the CEO had stumbled over other hits before Greensill shattered what was supposed to be a new era of calm.The two scandals have left the CEO standing while many once powerful members of his management board had to leave. Gone are investment banking head Brian Chin and Chief Risk Officer Lara Warner, along with a raft of other senior executives including equities head Paul Galietto and the co-heads of the prime brokerage business. Asset management head Eric Varvel is also being replaced in that role by ex-UBS Group AG veteran Ulrich Koerner.The bank has also suspended its share buyback and cut the dividend.Credit Suisse fell as much as 6.9% in Zurich trading and was 6.1% lower as of 11:19 a.m. local time, taking this year’s losses to about 23%.The bank plans to reduce risk at the investment bank, including cutting about $35 billion of leverage exposure at the prime brokerage unit -- which services its hedge fund clients, Gottstein said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. That’s about a third of its total exposure.“Although capital has been mainly addressed, we still see questions remaining in terms of strategy and risk management,” JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts wrote in a note to investors. “Capital has been clearly the main focus.”The bank said the convertibles notes were sold to core shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth individuals and will help bring the bank’s CET1 ratio -- a key metric for capital -- nearer its target 13%. That number had dropped to 12.2% at the end of the first quarter.In addition to the enforcement proceedings, Credit Suisse said that the Swiss regulator has told it to hold more capital to guard against losses by taking a more conservative view of its risk. The bank increased its assets weighted according to risk for both Archegos and Greensill. While the capital raise came after Finma raised the bank’s capital requirements, Gottstein said the decision was the bank’s own.“This was not as a reaction to any request by Finma or any other regulator,” Gottstein said on a call with analysts. “It was our proactive view that, together with the board, we decided to issue these two mandatories and that will really help us also against any possible market weakness over the coming months.”The Greensill debacle is also far from over. Credit Suisse has so far returned about half the $10 billion in investor money held by the funds at the time of their suspension. While the bank marketed the funds as among the safest investments it offered, investors are left facing the prospect of steep losses as the assets are liquidated. Credit Suisse is leaning toward letting clients take the hit of expected losses in the funds, a person familiar with the discussions said earlier this month.“We have good visibility for a large portion of the remaining positions,” Gottstein said. “There are three more distinct positions which we will work through in the next months and quarters. We are not planning to do any form of step-in. We are very clearly focused on getting the cash back to our investors.”The impact for Credit Suisse from both Archegos and Greensill could add up to $8.7 billion, according to JPMorgan analysts Kian Abouhossein and Amit Ranjan.First Quarter Highlights:International wealth management pretax profit 523m francs vs 442m estimateCET1 ratio 12.2% vs 12.1% estimateProvisions for credit losses 4.4b francsNet revenue 7.6b francsSwiss Universal Bank pretax profit 665m francs vs 548m estimateAPAC pretax profit 524m francs vs 304m estimate(Adds Gottstein comment on capital raise in 12th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ECB Keeps Stimulus Settings in Place to Await Economic Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank left its crisis-fighting tools unchanged, asserting that its current stimulus settings are powerful enough to put the economy on track for a rebound later this year.The Governing Council kept the size of its pandemic-bond buying program at 1.85 trillion euros ($2.2 trillion), confirming that purchases will run at an elevated pace in the current quarter.Officials also held the deposit rate at -0.5% and said they will continue to provide long-term loans to banks to keep credit flowing to businesses and households.President Christine Lagarde will hold a virtual press conference at 2:30 p.m. Frankfurt time, where she’s likely to be quizzed about how long the ECB plans to keep its stimulus in place after vaccinations allow lockdowns to ease and a euro-zone recovery takes hold.At its last meeting in March, the ECB pledged to significantly step up asset purchases to contain the fallout of a government-bond sell-off that was driven by a speedy U.S. economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Such market moves pose a risk to euro-zone activity, as sovereign yields are used as a reference for the cost of bank loans to companies and households.Officials have spent an average net 17 billion euros per week under their pandemic program since then, up from about 14 billion per week in the first weeks of 2021. The aim is to keep borrowing costs for companies, households and governments across the euro area favorable during the pandemic. Net purchases are currently set to last until the end of March 2022.More than 60% of economists in a recent Bloomberg survey expect the ECB to stick to that timeline, despite regular pledges from officials that they will extend and expand the program if needed.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The most logical action for Lagarde at the press conference is probably to express cautious optimism on the economic outlook without providing many hints on the pace of weekly PEPP buying beyond 2Q.”-David Powell, To read his report, click here.The European Union has significantly stepped up its pace of vaccinations in recent weeks, smoothing the path for an economic rebound that’s expected to gain strength in the second half of the year. For now, wide parts of the bloc are still facing severe restrictions to fight an elevated level of infections.Lagarde may also be asked about the ECB’s plans for winding down emergency stimulus, as well as the institution’s ongoing strategy review. The latter, which includes a likely revision of the central bank’s “below, but close to 2%” inflation target, is set to produce results by September.The timetable risks clouding the outlook for investors trying to judge the ECB’s intentions for policy during the recovery phase. That raises the specter of volatile borrowing costs -- a so-called taper tantrum -- that could undermine the region’s bounce back from the virus lockdowns.Belgian central-bank chief Pierre Wunsch said this month he hopes the ECB can begin exit talks “within a reasonable time frame,” and his Dutch colleague Klaas Knot suggested tapering purchases from the third quarter.France’s Francois Villeroy de Galhau has proposed a transition from pandemic bond-buying to an “adapted” version of an older purchase program, while maintaining negative interest rates, long-term bank loans and explicit guidance on its inflation tolerance.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Waver Amid Mixed Economic Data, Virus Woes: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks fluctuated as mixed economic data highlighted the uneven rebound in activity amid mounting concern over a flare-up in coronavirus cases. The dollar climbed. Treasuries stabilized.Data showed sales of previously owned U.S. homes slid in March to a seven-month low, while jobless claims posted an unexpected decline last week. Investors also sifted through a batch of corporate earnings. Most major groups in the S&P 500 fell, with commodity and financial shares leading losses. AT&T Inc. rallied after beating profit estimates amid gains in wireless customers and growth in subscribers to its streaming service.While pandemic restrictions have eased with the vaccination rollout, there’s concern over a coronavirus resurgence that could derail the economic rebound. Strategists at Credit Suisse Group AG see red flags in cyclical stocks -- warning that the trade may be getting overextended after the largest outperformance on record.“Investors should start thinking about taking some risk off the table if they have not done so already,” said Cliff Hodge, chief investment officer at Cornerstone Wealth. “Much of the good news is priced in. As the rubber meets the road, and we have to now execute on the reopening that the market has discounted, there’s a lot more that can go wrong.”The stock market might reflect a “all-good-news-is-already-priced-in” scenario, according to Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA Bank. “The question is: can the data keep up with expectations now, can earnings, can all the good news continue to support higher prices?”A gauge of market breadth suggests investor concerns remain. The percentage of Russell 2000 members trading above their 50-day moving average fell below 40%, compared to about 80% for the large-cap S&P 500, a smidgen off a record gap, according to data compiled by Bloomberg going back to 1995. It’s too early to tell whether this can morph into something larger, but previous instances have led to subsequent pressure on U.S. stocks, wrote Sundial Capital Research founder Jason Goepfert in a note to clients.Elsewhere, the euro fell after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said the institution isn’t discussing the phasing out of its emergency bond buying even as it sees signs that the economy is starting to shake off the coronavirus pandemic.Here are some key events to watch this week:U.S. releases new home sales data Friday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 declined 0.1% at 10:40 a.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index climbed 0.7%.The MSCI All-Country World Index advanced 0.3%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index advanced 0.2%.The euro declined 0.2% to $1.2008.The Japanese yen was unchanged at 108.08 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 1.55%.Germany’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to -0.28%.Britain’s 10-year yield decreased two basis points to 0.723%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.6% to $60.96 a barrel.Gold declined 0.4% to $1,785.80 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Grayscale Added Nearly $1B in Crypto in 24 Hours

    The digital asset manager added large numbers of altcoins to its holdings including horizen and livepeer.