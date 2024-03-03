Haleon (LON:HLN) Is Increasing Its Dividend To £0.042

Haleon plc (LON:HLN) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 16th of May to £0.042. This will take the annual payment to 2.5% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Haleon's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, Haleon was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 86.1%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 28% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Haleon Is Still Building Its Track Record

It is tough to make a judgement on how stable a dividend is when the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

Haleon May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Over the past three years, it looks as though Haleon's EPS has declined at around 2.9% a year. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends. Earnings are predicted to grow over the next year, but we would remain cautious until a track record of earnings growth is established.

Our Thoughts On Haleon's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Haleon's payments are rock solid. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We don't think Haleon is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Haleon that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

