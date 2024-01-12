Haley attacks DeSantis' past effort to eliminate renewable fuel standard at ethanol summit

Republican presidential candidates pitched their support for agriculture and ethanol at the Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit in Altoona while agriculture leaders touted the benefits of using ethanol to make sustainable aviation fuel

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, vying for the GOP presidential nomination, separately addressed the gathering Thursday. Haley, speaking after DeSantis, attacked him for his efforts as a congressman nearly a decade ago to eliminate the Renewable Fuel Standard, the federal mandate that requires ethanol ― the largely corn-based fuel of which Iowa is the top U.S. producer ― to be blended into the nation's gasoline supply.

More: Iowa Caucus weather is expected to be bitterly cold - likely the coldest ever

"Ron DeSantis just came here and spoke to you. Did he tell you that he authored legislation to ban the Renewable Fuel Standard? Did he tell you that he co-sponsored five different bills to ban the Renewable Fuel Standard?” said Haley, ambassador to the United Nations under former President Donald Trump.

Haley and DeSantis head into Monday's Iowa Caucuses locked in a battle for second place, both seeking to gain momentum in their effort to overtake Trump, the polling frontrunner.

More: 'Lying,' 'mealy-mouthed': 5 takeaways from a heated Iowa debate between DeSantis and Haley

DeSantis told about 700 people attending the summit that he supports the RFS, higher ethanol blends, year-round access to E15 — gasoline with 15% ethanol, the supply of which is usually curtailed in summer because of smog concerns — and an “all-above energy strategy.”

“Americans should be producing its own energy. I want American jobs. I want American-produced energy,” DeSantis said. “I don't want to go hat-in-hand to Saudi Arabia and beg for energy.”

Here are some of the other highlights from the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association’s annual convention.

Opportunity grasped?

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and others at the summit said low-carbon ethanol could have a significant role in making sustainable aviation fuel, a 35 billion-gallon potential market. It would double the existing ethanol market.

Story continues

President Joe Biden has set a sustainable jet fuel goal aimed at lowering greenhouse gas emissions from air travel to net zero by 2050, requiring a large buildup of the new industry.

Vilsack, a former Iowa governor, said he expects federal officials will issue a “strong, significant message" to the ethanol industry in March that it’s going to be part of low-carbon jet fuel production.

“That is a big, big deal. Big, big deal,” Vilsack said, adding that United, Delta, American and other airlines have been ethanol’s biggest allies in the debate over its use to make greener jet fuel.

Summit Carbon Solutions, based in Ames, and Canada's Wolf Carbon Solutions, with its U.S. headquarters in Denver, have proposed building pipelines in Iowa and other ethanol-producing states that would capture carbon dioxide emissions from ethanol plants and transport them to sites where they could be sequestered deep underground. But they have run into intense opposition, with critics concerned about the safety of the pipelines, their impact on farmland and Summit’s proposed use of eminent domain to force landowners to sell easements for the projects.

More: Summit files fourth lawsuit against Iowa counties over carbon dioxide pipeline rules

Monte Shaw, the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association’s executive director, said capturing the emissions is key to ethanol becoming a source of low-carbon jet fuel. He said Iowa should pursue the sustainable aviation opportunity or face returning to the “darkness of the 1980s,” a farm crisis that was one of Iowa’s worst recessions.

"The opportunities within our grasp for biofuels, for farmers and for all in rural America are so great," he said. "It's almost hard to wrap your mind around it."

But pipeline opponents and others have said Iowa and the U.S. can tackle climate change and create jobs and economic opportunity by using billions of dollars being offered in federal incentives for carbon capture by rapidly building wind, solar and other renewable energy infrastructure.

More: Builders vow CO2 pipelines will be safe. Worried Iowans point to a Mississippi rupture.

A study that the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association commissioned says producing 35 billion gallons of sustainable aviation fuel would require huge investments, including building 63 200-million-gallon ethanol plants, 30 ethanol-to-jet sustainable aviation fuel plants, and six plants for making jet fuel.

Ramping up sustainable aviation fuel production would mostly benefit Iowa and other Midwestern ethanol manufacturers and livestock, corn and soybean producers that would provide the fats, grease and oils needed to make the fuel, said David Miller, an economist at Decision Innovation Solutions, which authored the study.

Ongoing annual production would support 224,440 jobs and increase labor income by $9.3 billion, among other benefits, the study says.

But Miller said ethanol cannot meet the sustainable aviation fuel goals without carbon capture pipelines. And without sustainable aviation fuel, U.S. corn production will outstrip demand in the years to come as yields rise and electric vehicles become more prevalent.

"Either stocks will build, and prices will decline, or a significant amount of corn acreage will need to be pulled out of production," he said.

DeSantis wants to 'knee-cap' ESG

DeSantis told the summit that Wall Street banks, asset managers and other institutions are using environmental, social and governance efforts ― often referred to as ESG ― to impose a political agenda on the American economy, especially around global warming, penalizing industries like energy and agriculture.

“They basically say that it's about climate change and they have different hobbyhorses that they want to organize the economy around," he said.

More: What to know about 'woke' public investing and why Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds wants it banned

“Agriculture is getting blamed for global warming,” he said. “They are set on trying to really upend how farmers do their jobs. And when taken to their conclusion, it will lead to a farm crisis in this country.

"They don’t know how this stuff works,” he added, saying he's "knee-capped ESG in Florida,” which prevents ESG from being used for its pension investments and in rating state or municipal bonds.

“It’s not healthy for our society, our country or our jobs,” DeSantis said.

Haley urges shift away from China

China is the U.S. largest security threat, Haley said, but added that Iowa and the U.S. agriculture are “very tied to China,” which U.S. Department of Agriculture data shows was the largest buyer of U.S. farm goods in 2022, the most recent year for which figures are available, at $38 billion,

Haley said the U.S. needs to develop new markets and shift its reliance on trade with China.

"We won't wait for China to pull the rug out from under Iowans,” she said. “Instead, we'll get in front of it.

More: Nikki Haley launches new coalition aimed at supporting Iowa's farmers, rural communities

“We'll go to our allies, we’ll focus on India, on Japan, on South Korea on Australia, on Israel and start making sure that we move our trade over to those countries that are friends,” she said.

“That's what a president is supposed to do," she said. "India just gave themselves a billion-dollar stimulus to become less dependent on China. Japan did the same thing. Let's go and move that trade over.”

Donnelle Eller covers agriculture, the environment and energy for the Register. Reach her at deller@registermedia.com or 515-284-8457.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: GOP presidential candidates try to woo farmers days before Iowa Caucuses