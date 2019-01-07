Half BlackRock's Clients Looking to Cut Stocks Exposure in 2019

(Bloomberg) -- Customers of the world’s biggest money manager say they will reduce allocation to equities amid rising concerns about a downturn in global growth.

That’s the message from BlackRock Inc’s annual survey of 230 institutional clients who own $7 trillion in assets globally. The trend is particularly pronounced in North America, where more than two thirds of those polled said they plan to dial back on risk. Private equity, fixed income and property were among the assets most likely to be added to.

Here’s the breakdown of the survey, released Monday. Participants were asked, in 2019, how they might revise their mix of assets.

