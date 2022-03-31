U.S. markets open in 5 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,609.75
    +13.75 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,175.00
    +58.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,168.50
    +97.00 (+0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,095.70
    +7.20 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.00
    -4.82 (-4.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.60
    -6.40 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    24.92
    -0.20 (-0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1158
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.61
    +0.71 (+3.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3135
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.5260
    -0.3340 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,091.76
    -376.87 (-0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,095.90
    -0.21 (-0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,593.98
    +15.23 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,821.43
    -205.82 (-0.73%)
     

Half of compliance professionals want a simplified customer onboarding process [RiskScreen survey]

·2 min read

LONDON, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey has revealed that 48% of compliance professionals want to simplify their customer onboarding process, while 62% expressed the need to offer an identical experience to all involved parties.

(PRNewsfoto/RiskScreen)
(PRNewsfoto/RiskScreen)

These are just 2 of the findings from an insightful new survey that was commissioned by RiskScreen, the award-winning provider of onboarding, screening and in-life monitoring technology.

It comes as no surprise to learn that nearly two-thirds of staff working in a compliance role report that one of their key priorities to improving their KYC onboarding process is the reduction of risk to their business. With this objective in mind, the survey also revealed that nearly 50% of respondents struggle with customer document gathering and identifying ultimate beneficial owners (UBOs). Furthermore, the results also indicated that the overall time to onboard customers remains an ongoing challenge.

With the Covid pandemic accelerating digitisation across nearly every sector, the survey reflected this trend with 62% highlighting the need for end-to-end solutions for onboarding. This is supported by 58% admitting they currently use 2-3 tools to collectively onboard customers, including the requirement to integrate electronic identification and verification (eIDV) technology as reported by 42% of respondents.

Tom Devlin, Senior Director, Product & Regulatory at RiskScreen, commented, "This survey confirms much of what we're hearing from our customers and prospects, who are still struggling with some familiar challenges when onboarding new customers. But what it also reveals are some of the more hidden issues around dealing with highly complex corporate structures and the pressing need to apply simplicity and consistency across the whole process."

The full report is accessible from this page.

About RiskScreen

RiskScreen is an award-winning AML & KYC technology provider dedicated to improving the effectiveness of compliance departments through intelligent process automation of risk-based customer onboarding, screening and in-life monitoring. RiskScreen solutions are flexible, scalable, and auditable. Crucially, they are comprehensible allowing compliance professionals to understand the logic behind decisions RiskScreen helps them to make.

Founded by pre-eminent compliance experts including the original co-founder of the International Compliance Association, RiskScreen is a trusted technology provider to thousands of compliance professionals globally and a partner of the world's leading data and CRM businesses, including Dow Jones, Refinitiv, and Salesforce. Visit riskscreen.com for more information.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1693197/RiskScreen_Logo.jpg

Recommended Stories

  • Profits at large global banks set to fall sharply due to M&A slowdown

    Profits at the world's biggest banks are expected to fall for the first time in seven quarters, dragged down mainly by a slowdown in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity and a decline in equity and debt issuance deals. According to Refinitiv data, the combined net profits of top global banks including Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup Inc are expected to fall 2% in the March quarter, compared with the cumulative profits in the December quarter. That would mark their first quarter-on-quarter profit drop since the second quarter of 2020, according to Refinitiv.

  • 1MDB Banker Got a ‘Bad Karma’ Warning Before Scandal Exploded

    (Bloomberg) -- The wife of the former Goldman Sachs banker on trial over the 1MDB scandal told the jury her feng shui master warned her husband’s boss of “bad karma” -- a prediction that seems to have come true.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Pl

  • Ukraine war's impact on EU banks 'manageable', says watchdog

    The impact of the Ukraine war on banks in the European Union is 'manageable' but the effects of commodity markets on lenders needs to be watched, the bloc's body for winding down failing banks said on Wednesday. "We are monitoring the entire banking space, looking at first round impact, which seems from all we are seeing manageable," Elke Koenig, chair of the Single Resolution Board, told a media conference. The impact of commodity markets on banks is an area to be watched, however, Koenig said.

  • A flip to EVs over gas cars could save $1.2 trillion in health costs and Crypto’s latest promise: Lowering home mortgage costs

    PERSONAL FINANCE DAILY Hi, MarketWatchers. Don’t miss these top stories.Processed foods like ramen packets and frozen pizza can hurt your heart — and the globe, study says Our reliance on packaged ramen, frozen pizza and too much pasta doesn’t only put our health at risk — highly processed diets are damaging the planet, study says.

  • Consortium to Buy Nielsen for $10 Billion

    A consortium led by Elliott Management’s private-equity arm and Brookfield Asset Management agreed to pay $28 a share for the TV ratings company.

  • Boeing's defense unit CEO to retire, successor named

    Boeing's Defense, Space and Security (BDS) unit, which employs more than 15,000 workers at plants in the St. Louis region, will get a new CEO, effective Friday.

  • Houston co. gets United Airlines investment to develop sustainable aviation fuel sources

    Cemvita Factory has a growing portfolio of microorganisms that capture and convert carbon dioxide into alternative fuels and chemicals.

  • Thor Construction Founder Richard Copeland Dies At 66, Leaving Legacy Of Black Entrepreneurship

    Richard Copeland, who built Thor Construction into the largest Black-owned business in Minnesota, has died at 66 of cancer.

  • MicroStrategy’s Saylor Says Markets Not Ready for Bitcoin Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- Financial markets are unprepared for Bitcoin-backed bonds, according to MicroStrategy Inc. founder Michael Saylor, the most vocal advocate of companies adding the cryptocurrency to their balance sheets. Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin ‘Misinformed’ by Advisers on the War, White House SaysApple and Meta Gave User Data to Hackers Who Used Forged Legal RequestsHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysBiden

  • Will a billionaire's tax happen?

    Here's why a billionaire's tax may go nowhere.

  • Bitcoin Holds Steady as Luna Foundation Guard Purchases Over $270M BTC This Week

    Bitcoin's price has stabilized as Luna Foundation Guard (LFG) resumed its BTC buying spree. This week, the nonprofit organization focused on UST acquired nearly 5,800 BTC worth over $270 million. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day.

  • Howard Hughes Corp. sells stake in 55-story Chicago tower for $210M

    The deal values the 55-story, 1.5-million-square-foot tower at more than $1 billion, Howard Hughes Corp. said in its March 30 announcement. That would be the highest valuation for an office property in Chicago since Willis Tower was sold in 2015 and the second-highest of all time in the city, according to Howard Hughes Corp.

  • The Yield Curve Briefly Sent a Recession Warning. Here’s What That Tells Us.

    The yield curve's brief inversion can't definitively say whether a recession is coming, but it could be a bullish signal for stocks.

  • Great Resignation: Paychex CEO reveals some tips on how to keep top talent

    Paxchex CEO Marty Mucci weighs in the red-hot labor market.

  • McCormick Stock Is Slipping. Earnings Beat Views, but Inflation Isn’t Going Away.

    McCormick's fiscal-first-quarter earnings and sales topped views, and the seasonings maker reiterated upbeat guidance. However, a "highly inflationary environment" remains.

  • COVID shutdowns & supply chains: 'We just have to be very nimble,' XPeng exec says

    XPeng Vice Chairman Brian Gu on what the Chinese electric vehicle maker needs to be very "nimble" going forward to address challenges ahead.

  • Chile's central bank shrinks GDP growth forecast for 2022

    Chile's central bank revised its forecast for 2022 economic growth on Wednesday, dropping it to a range of 1.0% to 2.0% from an estimate of 1.5% to 2.5% in December. "The economy will expand at rates below its potential in 2022 and 2023, with contractions in private consumption and investment," the central bank said in a statement. It also predicated that annual inflation would reach 8.2% this year, above the central bank's tolerance range and up from a previous estimate of 4.5%.

  • Positive Drug Tests Among U.S. Workers Hit Two-Decade High

    Fewer employers tested applicants for marijuana last year than in 2020 as companies grappled with nationwide labor shortages, according to data from Quest Diagnostics.

  • Credit Suisse Investors Seek Special Audit of Greensill Debacle

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG shareholders proposed a special audit over the collapse of a group of supply chain finance funds it ran with now-defunct Greensill Capital, after the bank refused to publish an internal report on the matter.Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysApple and Meta Gave User Data to Hackers Who Used Forged Legal RequestsPutin ‘Misinformed’ by Advisers on the

  • PTTEP Joins Net-Zero 2050 Club

    PTTEP has joined a number of companies that have set a target to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.