Half-year liquidity contract statement

August 1st, 2022

Half-year report on IPSOS’ liquidity contract with EXANE BNP PARIBAS

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by IPSOS to Exane BNP Paribas, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as at 30 June 2022:

17,520 IPSOS shares

€ 783,032

During the 1st half 2022, it has been traded a total of:

Purchase 164,893 shares € 7,099,822 1 320 transactions Sale 160,754 shares € 6,945,052 1 218 transactions

For information the following assets appeared on the liquidity account at the last report (31 December 2021):

15,581 IPSOS shares

€ 843,981

During the 2nd half 2021, it has been traded a total of:

Purchase 131,639 shares 5,184,673 € 1,069 transactions Sale 131,735 shares 5,221,618 € 993 transactions

For information, at July 1st, 2021, the date of implementation of AMF Decision 2021-01 of June 22, 2021, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

12,527 IPSOS shares

€ 926,655

For information, at December 31, 2018, the date of implementation of AMF Decision 2018-1 of July 2, 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

34,979 IPSOS shares

€ 233,110

