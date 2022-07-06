U.S. markets close in 3 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,819.08
    -12.31 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,826.53
    -141.29 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,296.79
    -25.45 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,720.82
    -20.51 (-1.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.78
    -2.72 (-2.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.90
    -30.00 (-1.70%)
     

  • Silver

    19.15
    +0.02 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0174
    -0.0096 (-0.94%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8950
    +0.0860 (+3.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1900
    -0.0052 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.6970
    -0.1450 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,166.32
    +543.55 (+2.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.65
    +1.13 (+0.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,107.77
    +82.30 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,107.65
    -315.82 (-1.20%)
     

Half-year liquidity contract statement for ABC ARBITRAGE

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ABC arbitrage
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ABCA.PA
ABC arbitrage
ABC arbitrage

ABC ARBITRAGE

Public limited company with a capital of € 953 742.00 Registered office: 18 rue du Quatre-Septembre - 75002 PARIS 400 343 182 R.C.S. on the Paris Trade and Companies Register

Paris, July 1st 2022

Half-year liquidity contract statement for ABC ARBITRAGE

Under the liquidity contract entered into between ABC ARBITRAGE and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2022:

  • 37,381 shares

-    € 192,606.03

  • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 473

  • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 442

  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 93,967 shares for € 679,857.22

  • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 75,920 shares for € 552,473.14

As a reminder :

  • the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2021 on the liquidity account:

  • 19,334 shares

-    € 319,990.11

  • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 75

  • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 111

  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 29,915 shares for € 212,702.59

  • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 37,476 shares for € 269,856.99

  • the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

  • 28,440 shares

-    € 49,007.93

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

Contacts : abc-arbitrage.com

Relations actionnaires : actionnaires@abc-arbitrage.com

Relations presse VERBATEE : v.sabineu@verbatee.com

EURONEXT Paris - Compartiment B
ISIN : FR0004040608

Reuters  BITI.PA / Bloomberg ABCA FP

 


Attachment


Recommended Stories