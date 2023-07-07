Half of older Covid quitters in poverty after wave of early retirement

Retirees

Almost 390,000 people who took early retirement during the onset of the pandemic have fallen into poverty, according to a leading think-tank.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said around half of those aged 50 to 70 who left the workforce in 2020-21 ended up living in “relative poverty” because of “labour market disruptions or health concerns”.

This means their annual income is less than 60pc of the average household – or around £15,400 for a childless couple.

It follows a significant fall in the size of Britain’s workforce in the wake of the pandemic, driven by older individuals close to the state pension age. While early retirements are behind a significant share of this, some of this trend has been subsequently reversed amid the soaring cost of living.

Long-term sickness has now emerged as a rising factor behind growing labour market inactivity.

The IFS said its analysis challenges the perception that departures from the labour market during the pandemic “were driven by wealthy individuals who could afford to retire in comfort, and suggests that many individuals were ‘forced’ into early retirement at the start of the pandemic”.

“This suggests that there was something different about the 2020-21 cohort, who were perhaps more likely to have been ‘forced’ into leaving work because of labour market disruptions or health concerns,” it said in a report.

“In contrast, by 2021–22 the labour market had largely recovered and the vaccine had been rolled out, so those who became inactive in that year are more likely to have done so out of choice.”

The think tank added that this group was also less likely to receive pension incomes than those who had stopped working in previous years, with almost half having no access to either private or state pensions, compared with 43pc of those who were newly inactive in 2019–20.

The IFS warned that “older people who stop working often never re-enter the workforce”.

Xiaowei Xu, a senior research economist at IFS, said: “Some of this group might well be amenable to coming back into the workforce with the right opportunities, and there are signs that some are returning already. If the Government wants to get this group back to work, the success of policies to support older workers, such as the ‘mid-life MOT’, will be critical.”

Responding to the report, Andy Briggs, chief executive of Phoenix Group, said: “There is a real issue with people struggling to work up to the state pension age. We have also found that people aged 50-64 who leave work early due to ill health have only 5pc of the wealth of those who choose to retire early.”

