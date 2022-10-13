U.S. markets open in 5 hours 53 minutes

Half-year report

Oxford Technology 2 VCT plc
·1 min read

Half-Year Report

Oxford Technology 2 VCT plc (the "Company")

Unaudited Half Year Report to 31 August 2022

The Directors are pleased to attach the Company's unaudited Half Year Report to 31 August 2022.

The associated PDF document can be downloaded by clicking the following link

OT2-Interim-Accounts 31 Aug22

or the attachment shown at the bottom of the email.

The Unaudited Half Year Report may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.oxfordtechnologyvct.com.

This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 which is part of English Law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.

For further details about the Company please either visit the Company's website:

Oxford Technology 2 VCT plc www.oxfordtechnologyvct.com.

or contact:

Lucius Cary

01865784466

Attachment


